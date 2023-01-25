ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia staple bringing Eagles fans together in San Francisco

By Nikki Dementri
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cx296_0kROPZfm00

Cheesesteak restaurant in San Francisco bleeds green 01:40

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia staple is bringing Eagles fans together thousands of miles from home. Jake's Steaks in San Francisco is bleeding green.

Philly cheesesteaks are bringing Birds fans together, even some 2,800 miles away.

Welcome to Jake's Steaks in San Francisco.

The cheesesteak shop was opened 17 years ago by a Philly native living in the Golden City.

Brothers Naz and Wayne Mufarreh Jr., native Californians, now own it.

"Funny enough we took over in 2017 that summer before the Super Bowl," Naz Mufarreh said, "so it was a blessing in disguise for us."

From krimpets to cheez whiz, the shop screams Philly, and on Sundays, Birds fans literally spill out of the doors.

"For this Sunday," Mufarreh said, "we expect people to wait almost an hour, maybe two hours to come in our doors."

"There are a lot more Eagles fans in San Francisco than there are 49er fans in Philadelphia," Jake Gillis, founder of Jake's Steaks, said, "so that's a good thing."

Gillis is the founder of the San Francisco cheesesteak place.

He moved back to the Delaware Valley in 2007.

"It's near and dear to me," Gillis said. "I bleed green."

Ahead of Sunday's NFC championship matchup, the Mufarreh brothers are busy prepping, including making these green jello shots that are to be handed out when the Birds score.

"We're doing the real deal," Mufarreh said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players

Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly Rescue Angels asking for help finding home for dog rescued off SEPTA tracks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philly Rescue Angels are looking for a home for their beloved dog, Lucky. You might remember Lucky from CBS Philadelphia's coverage back in November. The dog was fortunately found after being abandoned and left paralyzed along SEPTA train tracks in Montgomery County. Philly Rescue Angels say there was initially a lot of interest in adopting Lucky after the story broke, but now, they are struggling to find a place to call home for little Lucky.They say that Lucky has been able to stand with minimal assistance and move his tail, but will require physical therapy and other assistance in the years and months to come. If you're interested in fostering or adopting and are looking for a lovable dog in need of a home, look no further than Lucky. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Former NFL defensive end dead at 25

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that Jessie Lemonier has died at age 25. A cause of death has not been announced. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per a team press release: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier....
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Eagles' Mailata provides perfect one-word assessment of Bosa

The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words. “He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Bills DE headlines potential free-agent pickups for 49ers

Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Positional needs for San Francisco 49ers: Defensive end, wide receiver, cornerback. The rich get richer. After finishing as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the 49ers will be in the prime position in 2023 to add more talent. They have one of the most valuable assets in the sport in a cheap, young QB, whether that's Trey Lance who starts, or Brock Purdy. The Niners also have $16.5 million in cap space and few immediate needs. GM John Lynch and HC Kyle Shanahan should be able to add talent, even without two high picks gone because of trades.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecomeback.com

Former Eagles player says Jalen Hurts is not team MVP

While many NFL experts think that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the real reason the Eagles are in a position to go to the Super Bowl, one former Eagles player is saying that’s not true. Ex-Eagles tight end Trey Burton says Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce is the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Free rides home on SEPTA's Broad Street Line after NFC championship game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fans leaving the NFC championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers Sunday can get a free ride home on the Broad Street Line.Betting platform Unibet is sponsoring the rides home. Free rides will be available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. after the game.The kickoff to the Eagles-49ers game is at 3 p.m. The Birds are betting favorites over San Francisco.  Travel to the game is not covered.When the Eagles took on the New York Giants last week, 19,822 fans took the Broad Street Line to NRG Station, SEPTA said in a news release.That is a record number of travelers for a single Eagles game.The Birds beat the Big Blue 38-7 at Lincoln Financial Field last week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

49ers wary of 'kryptonite' heading into test vs. Hurts, Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge to the 49ers’ defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. He can run. He can pass. And he can do both better than most quarterbacks. There aren’t many -- or really, any -- weaknesses in the 49ers' defense, but...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

These Eagles-themed buses taking Lincoln Financial Field tailgates by storm

DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) -- You've probably seen them driving around the Delaware Valley, or parked outside of Lincoln Financial Field -- school buses decked out by diehard Eagles fans. Each one has its own little look.We see them at every Eagles tailgate as they pull up, park and party. It's the buses that back the Birds.They started off as yellow school buses and transformed into green tailgate headquarters.They're built from the bottom up, wrapped in Eagles finest and decked out with all things Philly.Keith Dotegowski owns one."Every Sunday, we are out here," Dotegowski said. "We have futons, chairs TVs, always...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
115K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy