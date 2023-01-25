Philadelphia staple bringing Eagles fans together in San Francisco

Cheesesteak restaurant in San Francisco bleeds green 01:40

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia staple is bringing Eagles fans together thousands of miles from home. Jake's Steaks in San Francisco is bleeding green.

Philly cheesesteaks are bringing Birds fans together, even some 2,800 miles away.

Welcome to Jake's Steaks in San Francisco.

The cheesesteak shop was opened 17 years ago by a Philly native living in the Golden City.

Brothers Naz and Wayne Mufarreh Jr., native Californians, now own it.

"Funny enough we took over in 2017 that summer before the Super Bowl," Naz Mufarreh said, "so it was a blessing in disguise for us."

From krimpets to cheez whiz, the shop screams Philly, and on Sundays, Birds fans literally spill out of the doors.

"For this Sunday," Mufarreh said, "we expect people to wait almost an hour, maybe two hours to come in our doors."

"There are a lot more Eagles fans in San Francisco than there are 49er fans in Philadelphia," Jake Gillis, founder of Jake's Steaks, said, "so that's a good thing."

Gillis is the founder of the San Francisco cheesesteak place.

He moved back to the Delaware Valley in 2007.

"It's near and dear to me," Gillis said. "I bleed green."

Ahead of Sunday's NFC championship matchup, the Mufarreh brothers are busy prepping, including making these green jello shots that are to be handed out when the Birds score.

"We're doing the real deal," Mufarreh said.