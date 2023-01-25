ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Guitar World Magazine

Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour

How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns Passing of Close Friend

Mike Wolfe honored his late friend and mentor, Elmer Duellman, with an entire episode of American Pickers on January 18. Duellman, who owned Elmers Auto & Toy Museum with his wife, Bernadette, died in August 2019. After Duellman’s passing, Wolfe paid tribute to him in a Facebook post. In it, he explained that the two had been close for 25 years. And he fondly remembered Duellman as being “a big kid at heart.”
Country Thang Daily

Did You Know That “Sylvia’s Mother” By Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show Was Based on a True Story?

In 1972, country rock band Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show released “Sylvia’s Mother” as a single off the group’s debut album, Dr. Hook. The song was a massive hit: it reached No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 both in Ireland and South Africa, while No. 2 in the United Kingdom. The song also ranked atop Australian Kent Music Report for three weeks in Australia.
The Independent

David Crosby: The velvet-voiced hell-raiser who became synonymous with the late-Sixties counterculture

When The Byrds arrived in the UK for the first time in August 1965, they were hyped as the spearhead of an American Invasion. “The US Beatles!” headlines screamed as their lush cover of Bob Dylan’s “Mr Tambourine Man” topped the charts and their similarly titled debut album broke big on both sides of the pond.Witnesses of their rammed half-hour show of multi-harmonied folk pop at London’s Flamingo Club were left unimpressed – “Flopsville!” declared Melody Maker – but in the end, the hype won out. Within two years The Byrds would stamp their mark on pop history, laying the...
