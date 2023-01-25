Read full article on original website
University of Maine's Mahaney Dome collapses on Thursday morning
ORONO - On Thursday morning, the University of Maine's 'Mahaney Dome' collapsed under the weight of rain and snow during women's soccer practice. No one was injured during the collapse. The baseball and softball programs will now hold their practices in the New Balance Field House and their hitting facility until further notice.
Farm building fire deemed total loss
WINTERPORT -- Saturday the Winterport Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire on Hackett Road around 2:30 a.m. According to the fire chief for the Winterport Fire Department, Phil Foley, a barn housing livestock was fully engulfed in flames upon firefighters arrival. There were no injuries however two...
Tractor Trailer I95 Etna accident to be removed Friday
ETNA-- Public Information Officer, Shannon Moss of the Maine State Police Department has released this public service announcement. On January 26, 2023 at approximately 6am the driver of a tractor trailer traveling southbound on the Interstate in Etna lost control and went off of the road on the median side. The tractor trailer will not be moved until Friday morning due to weather conditions and the 4 hour long process it will take to remove the vehicle. While we appreciate people’s concern for the driver we are asking motorists to please not stop on the Interstate or report the crash to dispatch. The driver of the truck is not injured and is no longer at the location. Law enforcement is aware of the crash as it the Department of Transportation.
Penobscot County Grand Jury indictments
BANGOR-- An Ellsworth man and Pleasant Point woman were indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury in connection with an alleged assault and kidnapping. Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, and David Bennet, 41, were indicted on multiple counts including robbery and kidnapping charges in connection to a November incident in Bangor. Police say officers were called to a residence on November 8th for a report of a male with numerous facial injuries holding a firearm.
Fatal car crash in Alton
ALTON-- A fatal crash happened Thursday in Alton. At approximately 8:50 pm Thursday, a Penobscot County deputy sheriff was on the Argyle Road following up on a previous incident. During that time he discovered that a vehicle had left the roadway and landed out of sight in Birch Stream. The...
Detroit police looking for men seen on camera stealing car with baby inside
Detroit police are looking for two men seen on surveillance video stealing a car with a baby inside it on Monday. Officials say that the incident happened around 1:50 p.m. on Monday at a gas station in Detroit when someone left their 2020 Jeep Cherokee unattended, according to FOX 2.
Dexter boys hoops handles PCHS for 6th straight win
GUILFORD - Dexter Tigers boys basketball knocked off Piscataquis 69-42 on Friday night, winning their third straight game by 17-or-more points. A 13-point game at the half, The Tigers spread the wealth offensively all game long with veterans like Will Kusnierz and Bryce Connor getting as many looks as younger players like Kellen Peavey and Ethan Doherty.
One resident hospitalized after escaping apartment fire
VEAZIE -- A Veazie resident was transported to a local hospital following an apartment building fire earlier this evening. Around 4:23 p.m. the Veazie Fire Department responded to reports of heavy smoke at 1055 School Street. Fire Chief Pete Metcalf for the Veazie Fire Department said one resident was transported...
