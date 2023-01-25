ETNA-- Public Information Officer, Shannon Moss of the Maine State Police Department has released this public service announcement. On January 26, 2023 at approximately 6am the driver of a tractor trailer traveling southbound on the Interstate in Etna lost control and went off of the road on the median side. The tractor trailer will not be moved until Friday morning due to weather conditions and the 4 hour long process it will take to remove the vehicle. While we appreciate people’s concern for the driver we are asking motorists to please not stop on the Interstate or report the crash to dispatch. The driver of the truck is not injured and is no longer at the location. Law enforcement is aware of the crash as it the Department of Transportation.

ETNA, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO