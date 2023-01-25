Lafayette, Louisiana Man Receives Lengthy Sentence For Torture of Gay Teen, Had Scheme to Torture Others

Read full article on original website
Victim Hospitalized in Home Break-in, Lafayette Parish Man Arrested
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One person is recovering in the hospital while the suspect is sitting in jail following a home invasion just after midnight early Friday. According to a press release from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Pitt Road, which is in Scott.
Toddler Hospitalized With Burns and Fentanyl Ingestion, Lafayette Couple Faces Cruelty Charges
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A mother and her boyfriend are now behind bars after the woman's daughter was hospitalized Thursday night with burns and drug ingestion. Lafayette Police say detectives with the LPD's Youth Services Section were called to a local hospital around 6:00 p.m. after a 2-year-old girl was brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Detectives say the toddler suffered second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body.
Teen Faces 6 Terrorizing Charges After Barrage of Bomb Threats in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas teen is in deep trouble after making calling in several bomb threats around St. Landry Parish. On Tuesday evening, the 15-year-old female allegedly called in a bomb threat to McAlister's Deli in Opelousas, which Opelousas Police began investigating that night. Their investigation honed in on the minor, who was taken in and eventually revealed to have been responsible for several calls to area schools Wednesday morning.
Louisiana State Police to Conduct Impaired Driving Checkpoint in Iberia Parish
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - In their efforts to make driving on the roadways as safe as possible, Louisiana State Police will be conducting an impaired driving checkpoint at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish. "Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or...
Missing Woman Last Seen in Lafayette, Louisiana Christmas Day is Being Sought
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Investigators with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has not been seen since December 25, 2022. Baker's family last saw the woman on Christmas Day, but officials say her vehicle was seen near Alexandria on...
Reggie’s Releases Statement as Newly-Obtained Video Shows LSU Student Madison Brooks Leaving Bar
Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Reggie's in Tigerland the same night she was involved in a deadly crash. The video footage was obtained by WAFB and shows Brooks and the four male suspects walking away from the bar before investigators say the LSU student was raped and then fatally struck by a vehicle.
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged ‘Off-List’ Found
Investigators in Kinder Louisiana are looking into what has been perceived as a threat made against several Louisiana third-grade students was uncovered earlier this week. Members of the Allen Parish School Board are looking into an incident that was reported at Kinder Elementary. School officials at Kinder Elementary say three...
Lafayette Sheriff’s Deputy Praised as Meth, a Grenade, and Body Armor Seized During Traffic Stop
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A traffic stop made after a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputy said he noticed illegal window tint violations on a vehicle led to a huge haul of illegal weapons and narcotics that are now off the streets. Sheriff Mark Garber is praising deputy Brennan Miller's "proactive...
Former Broussard Mayor Charles Langlinais Has Died
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Officials from the City of Broussard announced via their Facebook page that former mayor Charles Langlinais passed away early Tuesday morning. Langlinais served as the Mayor of Boussard for 30 years before deciding to retire in 2018. While officials have not yet publicized plans for...
‘Boil & Roux’ Asks for ‘Grace and Mercy’ After Baton Rouge Restaurant Featured on Food Network TV Show
Baton Rouge restaurant Boil & Roux is featured on an episode of the Food Network TV show 'Restaurant Impossible.'. The 'Restaurant Impossible' episode featuring Boil & Roux airs Thursday, January 26 at 7 p.m. CST and a preview on Facebook has garnered mixed reactions from viewers on social media. A...
2023 Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette Music Lineup Released
We are less than a month away from Fat Tuesday and of course, we've still got plenty of parades, chicken runs, Mardi Gras balls, and many other festivities leading up to the big day. One of the biggest celebrations in all of Acadiana is Le Festival de Mardi Gras a...
Take a Look At The Inside of Prejean’s Restaurant in Broussard [PHOTOS]
Prejean's Restaurant in Broussard recently hosted a "soft opening". and soon their doors will be open to the general public. Many have anticipated the opening of this Cajun restaurant and now were are just days away from the doors opening in Broussard. Those who attended the soft opening this weekend...
Adopted Dog Brewing, a New Brewery Coming to Lafayette, Announces Opening Date
A new Lafayette brewery by the name of Adopted Dog Brewing has announced its opening date. Located at 329 Dulles Drive, Adopted Dog Brewing is the only brewery located in the city of Lafayette—and while they will proudly serve a variety of craft beer that will be brewed in-house, they want customers to know that they are "so much more."
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Dating LSU Swimmer
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is from Louisiana, is reportedly dating swimming star Jadyn Jannasch from LSU. Prescott is coming out of a two-year relationship with his ex-girlfriend, but it appears that he has moved on and his eyes were set on an LSU Tiger. Page Six reports that...
Acadia Parish School Board Approves Four-Day School Week Starting Next School Year
Students of Acadia Parish schools are rejoicing this morning as starting next school year they'll be going to classes only four days a week. The Acadia Parish School held a special meeting on Thursday night to vote on the much-talked-about proposal and the votes were in favor of the change.
LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly Visits Acadiana High School [PHOTOS]
Another high-profile college football coach was at Acadiana High this week. On Wednesday we reported that Nick Saban made a stop at Acadiana High School while on his recruiting tour, and now you can add another name to the stop. LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly made a visit to...
