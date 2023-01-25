Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
AFC Bengals vs Chiefs DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, KS
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Public health center food pantry Feb. 1
CLAY COUNTY — Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, continues to offer a monthly food pantry where anyone in the community can drive through and pick up free fruits, vegetables and more. This event is made possible by partnering with Harvesters - The Community Food Network....
Olathe Health CEO departs after merger with KU Health System
Olathe Health's CEO Stan Holm no longer works for the medical system following its absorption by The University of Kansas Health System.
wycokck.org
Senior Tax Rebate Program Assistance
We are providing assistance for seniors who would like to apply for these tax rebate programs now through March 31, 2023. We'll even provide FREE transportation! Please call 3-1-1 to make an appointment and arrange travel (if desired). Homestead Property Tax Rebates. Wyandotte County seniors born before January 1, 1967,...
smeharbinger.net
Ready for enrollment: More about 5 new courses being offered in the 23-24 school year
Students will begin requesting classes for the next school year starting Jan. 31. Added to the 160-page document of course options are five new classes: English Language Arts College Now Honors, Plant and Soil Science, Public Relations and Media, IB Philosophy and IB Environmental Systems and Societies . ELA 4...
National retail store moving back to Topeka
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect that Burlington Coat Factory is now recognized as Burlington Stores. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Stores will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 […]
KCMO groups denounce racist, antisemitic threats from Bishop Miege students
Two local groups released a joint statement Wednesday denouncing the racist and antisemitic social media posts sent by students at Bishop Miege High School.
kcur.org
Young Black Kansas Citians start an activist coalition to ensure ‘kids getting seats at the table’
Instead of partying or relaxing over his recent winter break, James McGee II spent much of his time organizing other young people and their families, and reviving a wide-ranging service organization called the Black Archives Youth Coalition Network, or BAYCON. Earlier this month, the group held a public relaunch event,...
Olathe’s composting pilot program looks to expand to full city
Olathe, Kansas is trying out a new program that could cut down on how much garbage it collects and has to pay to haul to the landfill.
ABA Journal
Husch Blackwell told to pay $62M for engineering firm's loss in airport bidding process
An arbitration panel has ordered Husch Blackwell to pay $62 million to an engineering firm in Kansas City, Missouri, that claimed it lost a contract to build the city’s new airport because of attorney ethical misconduct. According to the report by the Kansas City Star, the $62 million awarded...
AdventHealth half way done with $30M renovation at Merriam campus
The original hospital tower at AdventHealth's Shawnee Mission campus in Merriam is halfway through a $30 million renovation.
Lee | Wrangler Outlet to open first Kansas City-area location at Legends
Lee | Wrangler Outlet is opening its first location in Kansas and the Kansas City market. The store plans a summer opening at Legends Outlets.
KCTV 5
Gardner, Kansas, family is torn apart... again
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
Two Kansas establishments and chef make the cut as James Beard Awards semifinalists
Grab your keys and be sure to bring along a healthy appetite. Kansas’ semifinalists include a bar, a restaurant and a chef.
Kansas man turns custom golf cart side-hustle into a booming business
EMPORIA (KSNT) – What started out as a small project in a Kansas businessman’s garage has grown into more than just a side hustle. 27 News spoke with Bryan McCoy, the owner of McCoy Custom Carts in Olathe, about the expansion of his golf cart business to new markets in the Sunflower State. “My wife […]
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St. Joseph Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison
Federal courthouse-Kansas City, Missouri. KANSAS CITY, MO – Thirty-one-year-old St. Joseph resident Earl Penn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. St. Joseph Police officers contacted Penn in June of 2020 for outstanding warrants for violations of his federal supervised released. Penn provided a false name and attempted to flee. He also struck an officer in the face multiple times and pulled pepper spray from the officer’s vest. After he was restrained, officer’s found a loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch. Penn was previously convicted for residential burglary, arson, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.
kcur.org
Is the Country Club Plaza dying? A new area council is working to make sure that doesn't happen
Kansas City's Country Club Plaza celebrated its centennial year last year. But the future of the historic shopping district has become a point of concern, due to a growing number of vacant storefronts, aging infrastructure and violence. A new group, the Plaza Area Council, is bringing together major stakeholders and...
KCTV 5
Head-on collision injures two KCK men
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A head-on collision in Wyandotte County sent two men from Kansas City, Kansas, to local hospitals. The collision occurred Saturday morning at 4:15 a.m. a quarter of a mile east of 7th Street. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old male driver of a 2010...
WIBW
Topeka chef among 20 nominees for best chef in the Midwest award
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka chef is in the running for an award dubbed the “Oscars of food.”. “The other morning I woke up and one of my Kansas City, Chef friends tagged me in this post and that’s how I found out. If he wouldn’t have, I don’t know if I would have found out. One way or the other I would have. He tagged me and I was in shock, so I texted my wife and we looked it up,” recalls Chef Adam VanDonge, owner of The White Linen and The Knox Cocktail Lounge.
KMBC.com
Grandview waste transfer station proposes alternative to landfill
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A Grandview business owner has entered the conversation surrounding a controversialproposed landfill site in South Kansas City. Raptor Recycle and Transfer co-founder Kit Starr says his waste transfer station at 11901 S U.S. 71 Highway already provides an alternative to building a brand-new landfill site in South Kansas City.
Radio ad boosts mystery of KCI Airport terminal opening
The mystery surrounding the opening of the new $1.5 billion Kansas City International Airport Terminal hit the airwaves on Wednesday.
Comments / 0