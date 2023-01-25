ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

mycouriertribune.com

Public health center food pantry Feb. 1

CLAY COUNTY — Clay County Public Health Center, 800 Haines Drive, Liberty, continues to offer a monthly food pantry where anyone in the community can drive through and pick up free fruits, vegetables and more. This event is made possible by partnering with Harvesters - The Community Food Network....
LIBERTY, MO
wycokck.org

Senior Tax Rebate Program Assistance

We are providing assistance for seniors who would like to apply for these tax rebate programs now through March 31, 2023. We'll even provide FREE transportation! Please call 3-1-1 to make an appointment and arrange travel (if desired). Homestead Property Tax Rebates. Wyandotte County seniors born before January 1, 1967,...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
smeharbinger.net

Ready for enrollment: More about 5 new courses being offered in the 23-24 school year

Students will begin requesting classes for the next school year starting Jan. 31. Added to the 160-page document of course options are five new classes: English Language Arts College Now Honors, Plant and Soil Science, Public Relations and Media, IB Philosophy and IB Environmental Systems and Societies . ELA 4...
KSNT News

National retail store moving back to Topeka

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect that Burlington Coat Factory is now recognized as Burlington Stores. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Stores will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Gardner, Kansas, family is torn apart... again

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - John and Nicole DeHaven are once again bracing for heartbreak. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision by Secretary Laura Howard, head the of Kansas Department for Children and Families, that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. Mena...
GARDNER, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Two St. Joseph Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison

Federal courthouse-Kansas City, Missouri. KANSAS CITY, MO – Thirty-one-year-old St. Joseph resident Earl Penn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. St. Joseph Police officers contacted Penn in June of 2020 for outstanding warrants for violations of his federal supervised released. Penn provided a false name and attempted to flee. He also struck an officer in the face multiple times and pulled pepper spray from the officer’s vest. After he was restrained, officer’s found a loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch. Penn was previously convicted for residential burglary, arson, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KCTV 5

Head-on collision injures two KCK men

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A head-on collision in Wyandotte County sent two men from Kansas City, Kansas, to local hospitals. The collision occurred Saturday morning at 4:15 a.m. a quarter of a mile east of 7th Street. According to Kansas Highway Patrol, the 20-year-old male driver of a 2010...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Topeka chef among 20 nominees for best chef in the Midwest award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka chef is in the running for an award dubbed the “Oscars of food.”. “The other morning I woke up and one of my Kansas City, Chef friends tagged me in this post and that’s how I found out. If he wouldn’t have, I don’t know if I would have found out. One way or the other I would have. He tagged me and I was in shock, so I texted my wife and we looked it up,” recalls Chef Adam VanDonge, owner of The White Linen and The Knox Cocktail Lounge.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

Grandview waste transfer station proposes alternative to landfill

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — A Grandview business owner has entered the conversation surrounding a controversialproposed landfill site in South Kansas City. Raptor Recycle and Transfer co-founder Kit Starr says his waste transfer station at 11901 S U.S. 71 Highway already provides an alternative to building a brand-new landfill site in South Kansas City.
GRANDVIEW, MO

