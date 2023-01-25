ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
Money

Here's How Low Mortgage Rates Could Drop in 2023, According to One Expert

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Mortgage rates more than doubled in 2022, but hopeful homebuyers may soon see some relief from sky-high borrowing costs. Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting at the National Association of Realtors (NAR), is forecasting...
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Tesla Stock Soars After Earnings Surprises: Here's A Summary

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks Down 55% and 61% to Buy In 2023

HubSpot is a leader in the customer relationship management (CRM) software market. Etsy has cultivated significant brand recognition by focusing on unique and creative goods. HubSpot and Etsy currently trade at a discount to their historical valuations.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy In 2023 to Help You Retire Early

Buying and holding dividend stocks can supercharge your retirement income and help you retire early. Prologis is the leading industrial REIT, with a long history of dividend growth. Invitation Homes has long-term demand with massive dividend growth opportunities.

