thedesertreview.com
Tensions rise at ECRMC board meeting following resignation of CEO and CFO
EL CENTRO — El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) held a board meeting on the evening of Monday, January 23. The gathering following the resignation announcement of its CEO and CFO drew a large crowd of community members, physicians, and other healthcare workers that left standing room only and relegated others to an overflow. After making several adjustments to the agenda to accommodate a growing queue of public comments, ECRMC board president Tomas Oliva established that there would be a maximum of 3 minutes allotted per speaker.
yumadailynews.com
Yuma Fire reminds the community to watch their step, 10% of calls are fall related
YUMA - According to Yuma Fire Department, about 10% of their emergency calls have been fall related. Last week 41 emergency medical responses were for injuries related to falls. Officials say this could be something as simple as tripping in a parking lot or cases often more serious, like falling from a ladder or roof.
SignalsAZ
Yuma Annual Neighborhood Cleanup Starts Jan 30
The Yuma Annual Neighborhood Cleanup begins Monday, Jan. 30, providing curbside removal of large, unwanted items. Conducted in addition to normal solid waste pickups, City of Yuma Public Works crews will make weekly rounds through City of Yuma neighborhoods and collect bulky items such as broken furniture, appliances, tree trimmings, and bagged lawn clippings.
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Crime Briefs: Jan. 18-24
IMPERIAL COUNTY– The following reports were collected from information shared by the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, El Centro police and Calexico police and fire departments from Jan. 18 to 23. THURSDAY, Jan. 19. 11:59 p.m.: Areportedly stolen vehicle was abandoned after it crashed into a light pole near...
calexicochronicle.com
kyma.com
Yuma Marathon takes place at Cocopah Casino
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Over 300 runners participated in the Yuma Marathon Saturday morning. The organizers divided the event into a full marathon, a half marathon, a 10K, and a marathon relay. Runners could also elect to run solo or participate a team. For final results, as well as...
thedesertreview.com
115th annual California Mid-Winter Fair tickets presale opens Feb. 6
IMPERIAL — Several large trucks loaded with carnival equipment have gathered in the south parking lot of the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds here as a visible sign that within a few weeks the 2023 California Midwinter Fair will be opening. The fair, with the theme of “Feel the Groove,” opens...
kawc.org
MCAS Yuma 2023 Airshow Set to Take Flight
After a three-year hiatus, the skies over Yuma will once again be filled with daring pilots performing extreme aerial maneuvers. The 2023 Yuma Airshow is set to take flight on March 11, officials with Marine Corps Air Station Yuma said Wednesday. It had been cancelled in previous years, due to...
News 8 KFMB
CALIFORNIA TOXICS | Out of state, out of mind
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. In September 2020, workers in Brawley near the Mexico border began loading dump trucks with soil from the site of an old pesticide company. As an excavator carefully placed the Imperial County waste into the vehicles, a worker sprayed the pile with a hose, state records show. Another was on hand to watch for any sign of dust. The trucks then drove through a wash station that showered dirt off the wheels and collected the runoff water.
yumadailynews.com
Car crash in Yuma leads to police asking for witnesses help
YUMA -- Police in Yuma have been asking for the public help with a car crash accident. Around 8:00 in the morning on January 26th, a gray 2019 Nissan Frontier, driven by a 31-year-old man, was going east in the west lane. The Nissan than hit a gray 2017 Nissan...
kyma.com
Wind Advisory issued January 28 at 1:28PM MST until January 30 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger. vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light,. unsecured objects...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More rain potentially on the way along with winds
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and tranquil conditions will prevail through the weekend. Temperatures will remain below normal through the middle of next week, but will warm several degrees over the weekend. Heading into early next week, a weather system over the western CONUS will bring a chance for precipitation and breezy conditions. Colder temperatures will follow, but will gradually warm by the end of next week.
yumadailynews.com
Teen from Calexico arrested for commercial burglary, video posted
CALEXICO - A teen in Calexico has been arrested by a local shopping center cop for burglary. The cop was patrolling a local shopping center when he noticed a shattered window to a business. The teen noticed the cop and jumped out the shattered window of the business with the...
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More wind and a slightly less bit of forecasted rain
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Below normal temperatures are expected through at least the middle of next week. A dry weather disturbance passing through will deliver gusty winds through early this evening. Mainly tranquil weather is expected Friday through the upcoming weekend. Another more impactful weather system will likely bring increased precipitation chances as well as colder temperatures for early next week.
kyma.com
Inclusivity and friendship; Yuma Special Olympics basketball team prepares for area hoops tournament
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Coming together as one for a sole purpose: inclusivity. We here at News 11 Sports spend a lot of time bouncing around and capturing moments and highlights for our local high school sports teams - from highlight reel goals to championship runs. But something that...
