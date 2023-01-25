On January 20, 2023, the family of Bryce Borca announced through the Eagan Police Department they are offering a $30,000 reward for any information leading to his whereabouts. 23-year-old Byrce Borca went missing on October 30, 2022, after attempting to walk home after a night out with friends. An Uber dropped Borca and a few friends off a few miles from his apartment which was when Borca made the decision to walk home. His friends received a video call from him during the early morning hours saying he was lost in some woods and his phone was about to die. His friends went to search for him but he was not found. He was reported missing and the Eagan Police Department, Dakota County Sheriff, and Eagan Fire Department, Minnesota State Police, and several other local, regional, and state agencies came together to search for the missing Bryce Borca. The search was called off as the sunset.

EAGAN, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO