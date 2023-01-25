ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY1

Bronx newsstand won't become hub for delivery workers

A beloved Bronx newsstand will no longer become a hub for delivery workers, and the newsstand's owner will be able to bid to keep operating it, Parks Department sources and elected officials said Tuesday. The owner of the Nabila Newsstand, near the corner of East Fordham Road and Webster Avenue...
BRONX, NY
NY1

Dozens gather in Queens for vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols

A group of demonstrators marched up to Queens Borough Hall, where a candlelight vigil was held in honor of Tyre Nichols on Monday evening. "It doesn't matter why he was stopped. He didn't deserve to die," Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, who organized the vigil, said. A group of several...
QUEENS, NY
NY1

MTA station agents preparing to exit the booth

Station agents are training in preparation for their grand exit from booths. "Anticipating no issues, we'll be rolling this out sometime in early March," Richard Davey, the president of NYC Transit, said. "Station agents will be out of the booth permanently." Instead of making change and giving service updates from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Coalition of store owners urge action against shoplifting

Mayor Eric Adams last week during his State of the City address vowed to protect New York’s small business owners from shoplifting — as retail theft rates remain high across the five boroughs. Meanwhile, retail and grocery industry groups recently joined together to form a new coalition called...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

City begins restoring medallions on Avenue of the Americas

The city began the process of reinstalling medallions Monday on the Avenue of the Americas, each representing a nation or territory in the Western Hemisphere. First installed in 1959, only 18 of the nearly 300 medallions remained after years of neglect and disrepair. On Monday, the Department of Transportation installed nine new medallions representing Argentina, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Mexico, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia and Uruguay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

5 New York counties to receive substance abuse grants

Six substance abuse use and prevention coalitions will be created in five counties in New York state under a $5.25 million plan announced Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The money will be directed toward tackling addiction in New York and focus on "priority" populations, including people of color, veterans, older people and people with disabilities as well as those who have a history of incarceration.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NY1

Author looks at how people with disabilities can improve urban spaces

A new book is hoping to answer the question of how cities can be designed to better serve all the people that live, work in and visit them. Author David Gissen’s new book, “The Architecture of Disability: Buildings, Cities and Landscapes beyond Access,” looks at one possible answer: Giving people with disabilities a leadership role in the design of urban spaces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

New Yorker of the Week: Jeffrey Gardner

As news of asylum seekers being shipped to New York City first emerged, Jeffrey Gardner felt the need to help. The reality of just how few possessions asylum seekers had hit Gardner as he was dropping his daughter off at P.S. 11 elementary school one cold winter day and saw a child dressed in a T-shirt in the middle of winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

City offering help to New Yorkers struggling to pay water bill

New Yorkers struggling to meet their expenses may soon find relief on their water bill. The city’s Department of Environmental Protection is launching an amnesty program which will provide some relief to households with outstanding balances. Customers are eligible for the program if they’ve had a delinquent balance of...

