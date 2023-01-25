Six substance abuse use and prevention coalitions will be created in five counties in New York state under a $5.25 million plan announced Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The money will be directed toward tackling addiction in New York and focus on "priority" populations, including people of color, veterans, older people and people with disabilities as well as those who have a history of incarceration.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO