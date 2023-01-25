Read full article on original website
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
Agriculture Online
U.S. native seed shortage hinders land restoration -report
Jan 26 (Reuters) - The United States is facing a shortage of the native seeds it uses to restore natural habitats damaged by wildfire and other weather events made worse by climate change, according to a report released on Thursday by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM).
Agriculture Online
China calls Washington a 'bully' at WTO trade disputes meeting
GENEVA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China strongly criticised its trade rival the United States at a World Trade Organization meeting on Friday, calling Washington a "unilateral bully" and a "rule breaker". China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang was speaking at a WTO meeting on trade disputes where he also...
Agriculture Online
USDA attache sees Australia 2022/23 wheat crop at 37 million T
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Canberra:. "Australia is set for a third consecutive record grain crop, and strong exports. Wheat production is estimated to have reached a record 37 million metric tons (MMT) in marketing year (MY) 2022/23, while barley is estimated to achieve 13.5 MMT of production, the fourth largest on record. The wheat and barley results were strongly supported by near ideal conditions in Western Australia and South Australia, but this was partially offset by excessive rains in much of the grain-growing regions of New South Wales and Victoria in September and October 2022. Wheat exports in MY 2022/23 are forecast to reach a record 28 MMT. For the summer crops, sorghum production in MY 2022/23 is estimated to achieve 2.9 MMT and, if realized, would be the third largest on record. The rice production forecast has been severely impacted by excessive rains in the lead up to planting, resulting in only around half of the area planted from what was previously expected."
Agriculture Online
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/ 2 p.m. SGT
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/ 2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect or on Media Express. GLOBAL. JAPAN-ECONOMY/INFLATION. Consumer inflation in Japan's capital hits near...
