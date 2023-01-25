Nobody was injured in an apartment fire in Fond du Lac. Shortly before 7:30pm Wednesday firefighters were called to 171 East Johnson Street and quickly extinguished a fire in a lower apartment unit. The tennants were cooking on the stove when the fire broke out in the kitchen. The fire caused moderate damage to the lower unit and light smoke damage to the upper unit. Eight tennants in both the lower and upper apartment units have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO