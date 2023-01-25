Read full article on original website
Lauren Sánchez reveals hardest part about being in a relationship with Jeff Bezos
Lauren Sánchez has spoken candidly about the hardest parts about being in a relationship with billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.Sánchez, 53, who has been publicly dating Bezos, 59, since January 2019, opened up about the realities of their high-profile relationship in a new interview with WSJ Magazine, which marked her first solo interview since the couple went public.According to Sánchez, who acknowledged that she is a “very open person,” her relationship with the entrepreneur has meant that she has had to change the way she shares information, and secrets.“It’s hard. I’m a very open person. I talk a lot....
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
HOLA! confirms exclusive access to the upcoming wedding of Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira
Wedding bells are ringing! Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are getting married and will host a spectacular celebration in Miami. The couple has chosen ¡HOLA! as the only Spanish-language media outlet to have official access to their special day. Watch all our digital platforms and print publications for...
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
Longtime friends Tom Brady and David Beckham got together for dinner in Miami with their daughters, Vivian and Harper, in tow Tom Brady and David Beckham can't get enough quality time with their daughters. The two proud dads and sports icons got together with their little girls, the NFL star's 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and the Inter Miami co-owner's daughter, Harper Seven, 11. Both athletes shared photos from the night on their Instagram Story Friday. In the photo, Harper stands in front of her dad, who has an arm around her as he sits next...
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira In Romantic Miami Ceremony: Photos
Marc Anthony, 53, and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, 23, are married! The couple wed in a stunningly lavish ceremony on January 28, 2023 at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in a ceremony officiated by Francis X. Suarez, per Hola magazine. The bride wore a dress by Galia Lahav and the groom sported a suit by in Christian Dior. The star-studded affair was attended by David Beckham — also the Best Man — along with his wife Victoria Beckham.
Keith Urban Endures Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Flirt Fest’ Like a Champ
Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman may seem like an unlikely couple now, but apparently they almost went out. Keith Urban doesn't mind hearing about it though.
Jessica Simpson's Friends Are Reportedly 'Extremely Worried' After Her 100-lb Weight Loss
Jessica Simpson’s 100-lb weight loss has gone from impressive to worrisome. Some of her fans couldn’t help but voice their concerns about her ever-shrinking waistline in her latest Instagram posts. New photos show the singer-turned-fashio...
The Hollywood Gossip
Vinny Guadagnino Clears the Air: Yes, I Hooked Up With Angelina Pivarnick, But I Still Find Her Annoying AF!
Well, a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is upon us, and that means it’s time to once again to obsessively dissect the relationship between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick!. Usually, when two reality stars seem to be perennially on the verge of hooking up, it’s the viewers...
Corey Gamble Out For Dinner At Private Members Club With Friends Amid Rumored Split From Kris Jenner
Corey Gamble, 42, is getting attention after being seen out with LA Rams coach Sean McVay and his wife, Veronika Khomyn. The reality star, who is known for dating Kris Jenner, had his arm around the latter at one point as they both appeared to say goodbye outside a club in West Hollywood, CA. He wore a blue and white jacket over a light black top, black and white pants, and matching sneakers, and she wore a black cropped top with quarter sleeves and black leather pants with heeled boots.
T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach wear matching outfits on jog after ABC ousting
“GMA3” anchors-turned-lovers T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach tried to lay low on a run in Los Angeles after news broke that they’re leaving ABC. The embattled couple wore matching exercise gear and exited the same house within minutes of each other Friday morning but opted to jog in opposite directions, as seen in Page Six’s exclusive photos. Holmes, 45, appeared downcast as he made his way down the sidewalk in a black fitted hoodie, matching compression pants and bright red Nike sneakers. His black-and-gray camo-printed shorts matched 49-year-old Robach’s black-and-gray-speckled leggings, and both made sure to have their ear pods plugged in for...
Erin Andrews Reveals Which ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pals She Keeps in Touch With After Her Exit, When She Last Spoke With Tom Bergeron
No hard feelings. Erin Andrews' journey on Dancing With the Stars may be over — but the sportscaster still speaks to several pros. "I have texted Maks [Chmerkovskiy] a little bit here and there. Obviously with everything happening in Ukraine, I had reached out to him," Andrews, 44, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January […]
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis Hug It Out in Public After Nasty Year
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis seem to have waived their white flags following a drama-filled year in the wake of their split -- because they're out here looking very simpatico. The former couple -- who share two children together -- hugged it out in public Friday here in L.A. ......
Bachelor’s Hannah Ann Sluss’ Engagement Rings From Fiance Jake Funk and Ex Peter Weber Compared: Photos
She found love! Bachelor alum Hannah Ann Sluss received a gorgeous engagement ring from her fiancé, Jake Funk, and it’s actually quite different than the one given to her by ex Peter Weber during season 24. Keep reading for size, cut and price details! Hannah Ann’s Engagement Ring From Jake Funk The NFL star, 25, popped the question during a trip to Cabo...
Jerry Seinfeld’s Family Guide: Meet the Comedian’s Wife, Daughter and 2 Sons
A comedian and his kids! Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld welcomed three children after tying the knot in 1999. The duo became first-time parents in 2000 with the birth of their daughter, Sascha. They further expanded their brood with sons Julian and Shepherd, born in 2003 and 2005, respectively. The Comedians in Cars Getting […]
Former ‘RHONJ’ Star Jacqueline Laurita Does Not Mince Words When Asked If She Thinks Melissa Gorga Is a ‘Liar’
Despite leave the show in 2017, former ‘RHONJ’ star Jacqueline Laurita still has some major opinions when it comes to season 13 stars.
Fans Think Anya Taylor-Joy Had Fat Removal Surgery After Seeing Early Career Photos
Could Anya Taylor-Joy have followed in the footsteps of Chrissy Teigen, Lea Michele and Emily Ratajkowski (to name just three) and undergone one of the most popular treatments of the moment, i.e., buccal fat removal? Judging by some older pictures of...
Sean Penn & Ex Robin Wright’s Relationship Status Revealed After Public Outings: Report
Who says exes can’t be friends? Sean Penn and his ex-wife Robin Wright have been seen out and about together on quite a few occasions recently, shortly after each split from their respective new spouses. Despite the recent outings, an insider close to the pair has revealed that they’re simply very close, according to a new report from People.
Teri Hatcher’s Daughter: Meet Her Only Child, Emerson Tenney
Teri Hatcher first gained attention playing Lois Lane in the 90s TV series ‘Lois & Clark’. The actress famously played a Bond girl in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and Susan Mayer in ‘Desperate Housewives’. Teri has been married twice and shares one child with her ex-husband, Jon...
talentrecap.com
Jessie James Decker May Have Exposed Gabby Windey, Vinny Guadagnino’s Romance
Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey have fueled relationship rumors with their flirtatious social media discussions after meeting as Dancing With the Stars contestants. Their fellow season 31 competitor Jesse James Decker may have spilled the beans about the rumored romance between the two. Jessie James Decker Referred to Guadagnino as...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice & Louie Ruelas’ New House Has an Epic Movie Theater: See Inside
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member shared a look at the amazing entertainment space in the basement of her new home. Teresa Giudice’s new house with Luis “Louie” Ruelas has so many amazing spaces. (Need proof? Check out the video above!) One standout: the luxe room in the basement where The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and her family go to unwind.
