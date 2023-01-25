Could Warriors GM Bob Myers Join the Clippers?

The LA Clippers may be a team to monitor for Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers

In a recent report from The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Marcus Thompson II, and Sam Amick, the future of Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers was heavily analyzed. While there is no immediate sense that he is on his way out, it is a situation to monitor. According to The Athletic, the LA Clippers are a team that has come up amongst front office circles as a potential landing spot for Myers.

"According to sources close to the situation, Washington, Phoenix, and New York are all worth monitoring as possibilities," The Athletic reported. "Meanwhile, the recent focus in front office circles, where Myers’ situation has become a hot topic, is on the Clippers. They have the richest owner in all of professional sports in Steve Ballmer, the 66-year-old former Microsoft CEO with an $83 billion net worth who has taken the blank-check approach to his title pursuit since buying the team in 2014."

While the Clippers have reportedly been mentioned as a suitor for Myers, The Athletic added that "a source with knowledge of the Clippers’ operation pushed back on the widely discussed Myers possibility."

There is a lot to monitor with the Golden State Warriors over the next year, as there also is with the LA Clippers, and this Bob Myers situation may be one of them. This is a pivotal season for the two franchises.

