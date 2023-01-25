ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Democrats stand against Republicans’ National Sales Tax plan

By Basil John
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkPz5_0kROLsXH00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Democrats have come out to criticize the Republicans’ National Sales Tax plan. They say the new plan will do more damage to middle-income Americans.

“This so called fair tax plan is the craziest yet,” Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Democrats are railing against a new tax plan proposed by some Republicans.

“Who’s sitting in some dungeon, some laboratory, some basement, cooking up these extreme ideas to try to jam them down the throats of the American people,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said.

On Wednesday, Jeffries and Schumer said they reject the plan to abolish the IRS and replace federal income tax with a nationwide 30% sales tax.

“It would be the largest tax increase for working Americans ever,” Schumer said.

The Fair Tax Act is sponsored by 24 house Republicans but doesn’t have the support of Speaker Kevin McCarthy. However, Schumer and Jeffries say McCarthy may be too weak to stop the bill.

“I don’t underestimate the power over McCarthy of these extreme MAGA republicans,” Schumer said.

The bill could pass in the house but Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) says he can’t see it passing in the Senate.

“I’m not in favor of tax increases for just about anybody and certainly not working people,” Hawley said.

Jeffries, Schumer, and Hawley agree any legislation that doesn’t help the American people will not make progress in this Congress.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 17

Jerry White
3d ago

Folks McCarthy has agreed to bring this to the floor for a vote! The plan is to only have one tax and that is a sales tax of 30percent for all! So we get a 30 percent increase on everything you buy!

Reply(3)
7
pipper
2d ago

If your for this, your either rich, or you simply don’t know what it means. It’s nothing but a trick to help the wealthy not to pay taxes on there fortunes.

Reply(1)
4
think about it.
3d ago

Absolutely!! It’s a complete no go, and the republicans were trying to pull a trick to enrich the wealthy.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Queen City News

Woman charged with first-degree murder after shooting in NC

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Jamestown on Wednesday morning, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At around 4:58 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies came to Woodleigh Court after getting a report of a shooting, according to Sheriff Danny H. Rogers. Deputies at the scene found […]
JAMESTOWN, NC
CNET

Should I File a Tax Return if I Receive Social Security?

Tax season officially begins today, and the question of whether Social Security beneficiaries should file tax returns might be on the minds of the nearly 66 million Americans who receive benefits. Whether it's necessary for those who received Social Security payments in 2022 to file that return depends on a few factors.
New York Post

Gaetz asks Architect of the Capitol how long before McCarthy is considered a ‘squatter’ in the speaker’s office

Firebrand Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) wrote to the head of the federal agency responsible for operations at the US Capitol on Tuesday and asked how long before Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) “is considered a squatter” in the speaker of the House’s office.  “What is the basis in law, House rule, or precedent to allow someone who has placed second in three successive speaker elections to occupy the Speaker of the House Office? How long will he remain there before he is considered a squatter?” Gaetz wrote in his letter to Architect of the Capitol Brett Blanton on Tuesday.  McCarthy and his staff...
WASHINGTON, DC
Matt O'Hern

Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Washington Examiner

It’s official: Trump’s tax cuts paid for themselves

How many times have you heard President Joe Biden or Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) berate the Trump tax cuts as “a giveaway to the rich?”. Biden and congressional Democrats now want to let expire major planks of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, former President Donald Trump's signature domestic achievement, particularly the incentives for American businesses to invest more here at home.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
Nevada Current

House Republicans go to bat for tax cheaters

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The new House majority nearly came to blows in electing one of their own as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. But those deep fissures were nowhere to be seen days later, when they voted unanimously for a bill that would protect the rich and powerful at the expense of everyone else. Right out […] The post House Republicans go to bat for tax cheaters appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Queen City News

Queen City News

73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy