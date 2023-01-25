ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

RadarOnline

Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'

One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Is it time for a law to ban classism?

Classism is legal in the United Kingdom. By that, I mean that the law does not make discrimination against someone based on their class a specific criminal or civil wrong. The Equality Act 2010, the centrepiece of discrimination law in the UK, makes no mention of it. Elsewhere, in the recent report on hate crime laws, the Law Commission of England and Wales makes one short reference to an article that I wrote about classist hate crime – and that’s it.Is it time for the law to ban classism, then? Some (myself included) answer that question with a firm,...
Amarillo Globe-News

Shellys commentary: Generosity is a learned character trait involving attitude, action

According to a class of 5th graders, Glen Lake Elementary School in Hopkins, Minnesota had a problem. Children with disabilities could not access the playground equipment and had to unfairly sit out recess. It would take $300,000 to buy additional equipment. These young people were not deterred by the amount, because this needed fixing. They reached their goal because of their ingenuity and other’s generosity and they did not stop there, as they continue to raise money for other schools in the district. It was as simple and pure as having a big heart, understanding fairness, and taking action. ...
HOPKINS, MN
Amest Tribune

Randy Feenstra: We're delivering on our commitment to America

Commitment. It’s a word that evokes hope, promises leadership, and delivers results. No other word in the English language constitutes a more ironclad bond between individuals than a commitment. Roughly four months ago, House Republicans made our own commitment — a Commitment to America — that we would rebuild our economy, end wasteful spending, stand up to the Chinese Communist Party, and defend the American Dream for every person, family, and community who calls our great nation home. ...
IOWA STATE

