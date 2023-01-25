According to a class of 5th graders, Glen Lake Elementary School in Hopkins, Minnesota had a problem. Children with disabilities could not access the playground equipment and had to unfairly sit out recess. It would take $300,000 to buy additional equipment. These young people were not deterred by the amount, because this needed fixing. They reached their goal because of their ingenuity and other’s generosity and they did not stop there, as they continue to raise money for other schools in the district. It was as simple and pure as having a big heart, understanding fairness, and taking action. ...

HOPKINS, MN ・ 35 MINUTES AGO