CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
KENTUCKY STATE
Autoweek.com

A.J. Foyt Racing Explains Why It's Changing IndyCar Car Number from 88 to 55

In a change on Friday, the No. 88 badging on the A.J. Foyt Racing-owned NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet of rookie Benjamin Pedersen will now be No. 55 for the 2023 season due to “negative ideological connotations” of No. 88 that some construe with white supremacist groups. “We were...
Autoweek.com

How a Spinout Destroyed the Michael Waltrip Racing NASCAR Team in 2013

Clint Bowyer's late spin at Richmond in 2013 led to race-fixing accusations and an episode that would come to be known as “Spingate,” a massive incident that would lead to several suspensions. Michael Waltrip Racing was hit with a NASCAR-record $300,000 fine, the dissolution of a major sponsorship...
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Spun

Breaking: NASCAR Team Injured In Fire On Thursday

Reaume Brothers Racing had a fire in its shop this Thursday that resulted in a few team members sustaining injuries. An investigation into this fire has been launched. Reaume Brothers Racing said those who were injured in the fire are receiving medical treatment.  "Earlier this afternoon, ...
TALLADEGA, AL
racer.com

Download the Rolex 24 At Daytona spotter guide

Andy Blackmore’s official IMSA Spotter Guide is available for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Now in its 15th year, the Spotter Guide includes illustrations of each car in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, as well as Michelin Pilot Challenge to make it easier for those following the race.
Tri-City Herald

Helio Castroneves rules out Daytona 500 ride next month

Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves has ruled out running next month's NASCAR season-opening Daytona 500. Castroneves has been chasing a seat since winning one of Tony Stewart's summer all-star races last season to win a bet with the SRX head that promised Castroneves help finding a NASCAR ride. He'd tried to put a deal together with Trackhouse Racing, which said last week that it ultimately decided it did not want to run three cars.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Truth About Cars

Chevrolet Rolls Out Corvette Z06 GT3.R

In front of this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours, Chevy took the time to haul the covers off its newest mid-engined monster meant for customer racing – though you’ll have to wait until next year to see it on the track. The new Z06 GT3.R is intended to...
CAR AND DRIVER

Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC

Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...

