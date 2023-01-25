Read full article on original website
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Hailie Deegan back in Daytona for Rolex weekend, starts 8th Friday in a Ford Mustang
DAYTONA BEACH — In one regard, Hailie Deegan is out of her comfort zone, trading her NASCAR Truck Series ride for a seat in one of Ford’s road-racing Mustangs for Friday’s four-hour race. But on the other hand, her comfort level is off the charts. “Honestly, these...
A.J. Foyt Racing Explains Why It's Changing IndyCar Car Number from 88 to 55
In a change on Friday, the No. 88 badging on the A.J. Foyt Racing-owned NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet of rookie Benjamin Pedersen will now be No. 55 for the 2023 season due to “negative ideological connotations” of No. 88 that some construe with white supremacist groups. “We were...
The 2023 racing season begins this weekend with the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona
Get ready for the green flag and keep up with all the action and where various segments of the race will be televised right here!
How a Spinout Destroyed the Michael Waltrip Racing NASCAR Team in 2013
Clint Bowyer's late spin at Richmond in 2013 led to race-fixing accusations and an episode that would come to be known as “Spingate,” a massive incident that would lead to several suspensions. Michael Waltrip Racing was hit with a NASCAR-record $300,000 fine, the dissolution of a major sponsorship...
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
Breaking: NASCAR Team Injured In Fire On Thursday
Reaume Brothers Racing had a fire in its shop this Thursday that resulted in a few team members sustaining injuries. An investigation into this fire has been launched. Reaume Brothers Racing said those who were injured in the fire are receiving medical treatment. "Earlier this afternoon, ...
Indianapolis Motor Speedway president expects NASCAR to return to oval 'sooner rather than later'
Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles shared Friday that the speedway has had conversations about a return for NASCAR competition on the track's signature 2.5-mile oval configuration. The IMS oval hosted the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 from 1994 until 2020, which was the speedway's first major race outside of the Indianapolis 500.
Max Verstappen adds racing sim to private jet
Formula 1 World Champion takes ‘flying lap’ a bit too literal.
Download the Rolex 24 At Daytona spotter guide
Andy Blackmore’s official IMSA Spotter Guide is available for the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Now in its 15th year, the Spotter Guide includes illustrations of each car in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, as well as Michelin Pilot Challenge to make it easier for those following the race.
2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Schedule, TV info, start times, entry lists, notable drivers, more
The new year brings the start of a new era for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which will open the 2023 schedule with the 61st running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. A new premier class for prototypes is the overriding story entering the 24-hour endurance race that unofficially kicks off the major-league racing season.
Chase Elliott Is Putting an Impressive Record on the Line by Trying Something New at Daytona
He is only 27 years old, but there isn’t much Chase Elliott hasn’t accomplished yet in NASCAR. The 2020 Cup Series champion has won 18 of 257 starts in the top-tier series on every type of track, though the gems – the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, and Southern 500 – have proven elusive thus far.
Helio Castroneves rules out Daytona 500 ride next month
Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves has ruled out running next month's NASCAR season-opening Daytona 500. Castroneves has been chasing a seat since winning one of Tony Stewart's summer all-star races last season to win a bet with the SRX head that promised Castroneves help finding a NASCAR ride. He'd tried to put a deal together with Trackhouse Racing, which said last week that it ultimately decided it did not want to run three cars.
Herta wants to run Wickens in next year's Indianapolis 500
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Bryan Herta wants to enter Robert Wickens in the Indianapolis 500 as early as 2024 — a year longer than preferred as work continues on the hand controls needed for the paralyzed driver. Wickens suffered a spinal cord injury in a...
Chevrolet Rolls Out Corvette Z06 GT3.R
In front of this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours, Chevy took the time to haul the covers off its newest mid-engined monster meant for customer racing – though you’ll have to wait until next year to see it on the track. The new Z06 GT3.R is intended to...
A Corvette for the Masses – Customer Racing Z06 GT3.R Unveiled
This is a banner year for Corvette Racing, as it celebrates its 25th year of participation in American sports car competition. Now the legendary American team is sharing the secret to its success (122 race wins spanning the globe, including 113 in IMSA) with the rest of the world. Chevrolet...
Honda's New 3.5-Liter V-6 Goes DOHC, Drops VTEC
Honda's latest 3.5-liter V-6 that powers the new Pilot switches to a dual-overhead-cam design, the first naturally aspirated DOHC V-6 in any Honda or Acura since the first-generation NSX. Bore, stroke, and compression ratio carry over, while peak power is up by 5 hp to 285 hp and torque holds...
