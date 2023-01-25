ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyattsville, MD

Bay Net

$50,000 Scratch-Off Win Answers Bowie Man’s Prayers

BOWIE, Md. – A Prince George’s County man is the latest to win a top prize scratching the popular $50,000 Cash instant ticket. He’s a longtime player who has always dreamed (but never really expected) that a big prize would come his way. “This is it,” the...
BOWIE, MD
Bay Net

Wife Cleans Up Playing Powerball While House Cleaning

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A husband and wife from Prince George’s County scored a $50,007 third-tier win in the Nov. 23, 2022 Powerball drawing, but didn’t find out about it until weeks later. “I was cleaning and I checked his tickets,” the wife said. “I was shocked!”...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mdlottery.com

Lucky Lottery Winner Manages to Keep Cool after Top-Prize Win

Hagerstown man claims $50,000 prize on $50,000 Cash instant ticket. A man from Hagerstown who plays Lottery games occasionally has spent the past year playing only instant ticket games. He won a small prize back in 2019 and was able to regain that wonderful feeling of winning after finding a $50,000 top prize on a $50,000 Cash instant ticket.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
nbc16.com

19-year-old from Maryland with unique genetic condition gifted special adaptive bike

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — A man from Maryland with a rare genetic condition received a special gift from the Safeway Foundation and a local nonprofit on Thursday. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil suffers from a genetic condition called "DYRK1A" which is classified as an intellectual disability that can also lead to seizures, growth anomalies and sight issues among other things, according to the National Library of Medicine.
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

Hyattsville man wins $100k on lottery scratch-off ticket

HYATTSVILLE, MD – A $100,000 scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a Silver Springs 7-Eleven to a Hyattsville man. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winner is a regular scratch-off player who won big on the $10 per ticket $100,000 Crossword game. The retired grandfather of two said he and his wife will bank the winnings and save up for a trip to visit their grandchildren. The retiree often uses a lucky dime to scratch off his instant tickets. The first game was not a winner. That second game, however, revealed a top prize. “I was so excited,” he said, The post Hyattsville man wins $100k on lottery scratch-off ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
mdlottery.com

Two $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Jan. 25 Drawing

Congratulations to the Maryland Powerball players who bought two $50,000-winning tickets in the Wednesday, Jan. 25 drawing. While no one hit the jackpot, there were 33 $50,000 third-tier winning tickets sold across the nation. Maryland had 21,852 total winning tickets in the Jan. 25 drawing, ranging from $4 to $50,000.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Governor Wes Moore greets Maryland native, tennis star Frances Tiafoe at State House

BALTIMORE - Governor Wes Moore welcomed Maryland native and tennis star Frances Tiafoe and his family to the State House in Annapolis.Tiafoe was presented with a citation from the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. The Prince George's native made it to the semifinals in last year's U.S. Open, and the fourth round at Wimbledon.He is the 17th-ranked ATP player in the world."It's an honor to meet Prince George's County's own Frances Tiafoe, and congratulate him on all his accomplishments on and off the court," said Governor Moore. "His hard work and dedication is an inspiration for all Marylanders. On behalf of our entire administration, we wish him luck as he continues to change the way the world sees the game of tennis, one match at a time." 
MARYLAND STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
MEMPHIS, TN
mocoshow.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland

A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
a-z-animals.com

Maryland Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Maryland is an eastern state with its fair share of greenery. The result? Well, anyone in the area knows that certain parts of the year can be rough for allergy sufferers. As we round the New Year, the allergy season looms ever closer. Let’s look at the Maryland allergy season and determine its peak, timing, and treatments. Plus, we will look at the primary plant culprits behind this sneezy season and the region where they can be found. Let’s get started!
MARYLAND STATE
sneakernews.com

YCMC’s Next Exclusive New Balance 990v3 Is Inspired By Trailblazers

Baltimore’s YCMC has been offering quality products to its local community since 1949. In August 2022, the shop surprised countless New Balance aficionados by dropping a simple, but clean 990v3. To kickstart February, YCMC and NB are running it back, releasing another exclusive 990v3 inspired by trailblazers. A departure...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC 29 News

Couple shares the secret to lasting marriage on their 80th wedding anniversary

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBAL) - A couple in Baltimore County will celebrate their 80th anniversary on Saturday. Willie and Geraldine Chambers got married 80 years ago in 1943. Willie is now 99 and Geraldine is 98. However, it’s been nearly a century since they met. “I’ve known her ever...

