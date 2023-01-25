Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Major Trade Made In MLBOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Related
Bay Net
$50,000 Scratch-Off Win Answers Bowie Man’s Prayers
BOWIE, Md. – A Prince George’s County man is the latest to win a top prize scratching the popular $50,000 Cash instant ticket. He’s a longtime player who has always dreamed (but never really expected) that a big prize would come his way. “This is it,” the...
Bay Net
Wife Cleans Up Playing Powerball While House Cleaning
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A husband and wife from Prince George’s County scored a $50,007 third-tier win in the Nov. 23, 2022 Powerball drawing, but didn’t find out about it until weeks later. “I was cleaning and I checked his tickets,” the wife said. “I was shocked!”...
mdlottery.com
Mystery Number Delivers $50,000 Prize to Capitol Heights Woman
She doesn’t know where it came from, a Prince George’s County retiree told Lottery officials on Thursday, but it’s a number she’ll never forget. Those five digits, when used as a Pick 5 combination a couple of weeks ago, produced a $50,000 prize. “It must have...
mdlottery.com
Lucky Lottery Winner Manages to Keep Cool after Top-Prize Win
Hagerstown man claims $50,000 prize on $50,000 Cash instant ticket. A man from Hagerstown who plays Lottery games occasionally has spent the past year playing only instant ticket games. He won a small prize back in 2019 and was able to regain that wonderful feeling of winning after finding a $50,000 top prize on a $50,000 Cash instant ticket.
nbc16.com
19-year-old from Maryland with unique genetic condition gifted special adaptive bike
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — A man from Maryland with a rare genetic condition received a special gift from the Safeway Foundation and a local nonprofit on Thursday. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil suffers from a genetic condition called "DYRK1A" which is classified as an intellectual disability that can also lead to seizures, growth anomalies and sight issues among other things, according to the National Library of Medicine.
Hyattsville man wins $100k on lottery scratch-off ticket
HYATTSVILLE, MD – A $100,000 scratch-off lottery ticket was sold at a Silver Springs 7-Eleven to a Hyattsville man. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winner is a regular scratch-off player who won big on the $10 per ticket $100,000 Crossword game. The retired grandfather of two said he and his wife will bank the winnings and save up for a trip to visit their grandchildren. The retiree often uses a lucky dime to scratch off his instant tickets. The first game was not a winner. That second game, however, revealed a top prize. “I was so excited,” he said, The post Hyattsville man wins $100k on lottery scratch-off ticket appeared first on Shore News Network.
mdlottery.com
Two $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Jan. 25 Drawing
Congratulations to the Maryland Powerball players who bought two $50,000-winning tickets in the Wednesday, Jan. 25 drawing. While no one hit the jackpot, there were 33 $50,000 third-tier winning tickets sold across the nation. Maryland had 21,852 total winning tickets in the Jan. 25 drawing, ranging from $4 to $50,000.
Governor Wes Moore greets Maryland native, tennis star Frances Tiafoe at State House
BALTIMORE - Governor Wes Moore welcomed Maryland native and tennis star Frances Tiafoe and his family to the State House in Annapolis.Tiafoe was presented with a citation from the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. The Prince George's native made it to the semifinals in last year's U.S. Open, and the fourth round at Wimbledon.He is the 17th-ranked ATP player in the world."It's an honor to meet Prince George's County's own Frances Tiafoe, and congratulate him on all his accomplishments on and off the court," said Governor Moore. "His hard work and dedication is an inspiration for all Marylanders. On behalf of our entire administration, we wish him luck as he continues to change the way the world sees the game of tennis, one match at a time."
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols
BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
mocoshow.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo Remains Unclaimed; $2 Million Winning Scratch-Off Sold in Maryland
A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold at the Safeway located at 116 University Boulevard West in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 23. The ticket was purchased on Sunday, January 22. Additional details about winners across the state of Maryland, including a player that won a $2 million prize on a scratch-off ticket, below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
a-z-animals.com
Maryland Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Maryland is an eastern state with its fair share of greenery. The result? Well, anyone in the area knows that certain parts of the year can be rough for allergy sufferers. As we round the New Year, the allergy season looms ever closer. Let’s look at the Maryland allergy season and determine its peak, timing, and treatments. Plus, we will look at the primary plant culprits behind this sneezy season and the region where they can be found. Let’s get started!
wypr.org
Maryland’s Blueprint could be a big victory educators say – but some are wary of the fine print
For the past six years, Deborah Dennie has worked as the principal of a middle school in St. Mary's County, a rural community in southern Maryland. On any given day, Dennie oversees roughly 1,000 employees inside Leonardtown Middle School. While a fan of the opportunities a sweeping education reform program,...
Early commuter routes delayed as loose guard dogs terrorize bus company
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Some early bird commuter bus riders were delayed Friday morning in Southern Maryland, because a pair of aggressive guard dogs were roaming free, making it impossible for drivers to get to their bus safely and head out to start their routes, according to authorities in Prince George's County.
Three Carjackings in Downtown Silver Spring Within Two Weeks: Report
Three carjackings have occurred in downtown Silver Spring within a two-week period, according to a report from NBC Washington. The latest carjacking occurred Wednesday evening at the Chick-fil-A on Fenton St. at Ellsworth Drive. According to MCPD, officers responded to the Chick-fil-A in downtown Silver Spring at approximately 7:18 p.m....
sneakernews.com
YCMC’s Next Exclusive New Balance 990v3 Is Inspired By Trailblazers
Baltimore’s YCMC has been offering quality products to its local community since 1949. In August 2022, the shop surprised countless New Balance aficionados by dropping a simple, but clean 990v3. To kickstart February, YCMC and NB are running it back, releasing another exclusive 990v3 inspired by trailblazers. A departure...
mdlottery.com
Mega Millions Millionaire Plans to Accelerate Changes to His Life
A Prince George’s County resident is planning to use his $1 million Lottery prize to speed up a life transition he and his fiancé started working on long before he bought a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket. “I’m going to try to start a business and buy...
2 Maryland men accused of gaming machine thefts from Virginia convenience stores
FAIRFAX, Va. — Two Maryland men are accused of theft in a string of gaming machine robberies that targeted convenience stores in northern Virginia, authorities said Tuesday. Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, were arrested Tuesday by the Fairfax County Police Department in Alexandria, police said in a news release.
fox5dc.com
PGCPS apologizes, seniors no longer need extra credits to graduate
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - In a new letter to parents, Prince George's County Public Schools apologizes for a system error they say caused students to be three credits short of graduation. Days after FOX 5's report on the matter, PGCPS now says the seniors do in fact have the necessary...
NBC 29 News
Couple shares the secret to lasting marriage on their 80th wedding anniversary
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBAL) - A couple in Baltimore County will celebrate their 80th anniversary on Saturday. Willie and Geraldine Chambers got married 80 years ago in 1943. Willie is now 99 and Geraldine is 98. However, it’s been nearly a century since they met. “I’ve known her ever...
Comments / 0