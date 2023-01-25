Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama offers 6-foot-7 OL Marques Easley
Alabama football is shopping in Illinois again for another big offensive lineman as it offered Marques Easley Saturday. Easley is a product of Manual High School in Illinois. The 2024 product is rated as a three-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. He holds more than 20 D1 offers. Alabama landed...
Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff
A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
Florida 2024 DB Xavier Lucas knows Alabama develops the ‘best’
Xavier Lucas earned an offer from Alabama football Tuesday, pushing his offer total to 24. Lucas now holds 28 offers after picking up offers from Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Purdue and Oregon State over the last few days. He attends Dillard High School in Florida, and he is a member of the 2024 recruiting class.
Projected college basketball rankings after Alabama gets pasted by Oklahoma
The No. 2-ranked Alabama got torched in Norman in an upset loss to Oklahoma and now we have to check out the projected college basketball rankings. On the heels of some chaotic results last week, there was an argument that Nate Oats’ Alabama Crimson Tide could’ve come in as the new No. 1 team in the latest college basketball rankings. They ended up just behind Purdue as the No. 2-ranked squad in the country. But that will change in the latest Top 25 after Saturday’s trip to Norman to face Oklahoma.
Alabama Second In All-Time Coaches Poll
Among Alabama’s many national championship seasons, 1978 is memorable primarily for a set of defensive plays, the goal line stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. Coach Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions were undefeated and number one in the nation, Paul Bryant’s Crimson Tide number two. The Sugar Bowl was universally considered a national championship game and Alabama was a 14-7 winner.
Mater Dei CB Chuck McDonald talks Alabama offer
Chuck McDonald III earned an offer from Alabama Tuesday after impressing the Crimson Tide. McDonald is a sophomore at Mater Dei High School in California. He holds 13 D1 offers after picking up an offer from the Crimson Tide. Alabama’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins was in California when McDonald...
Salesman who sold Jeremy Pruitt his truck speaks on Alabama DC speculation
Alabama fans went crazy Thursday as a picture surfaced on social media, adding to the speculation of whether Jeremy Pruitt will return to Nick Saban’s coaching staff. The photo was of Pruitt buying a truck from a Ford dealership in Fort Payne, Ala. Crimson Tide fans immediately started thinking...
Justice Haynes working towards perfection ahead of freshman season at Alabama
Alabama football’s freshman running back, Justice Haynes never misses an opportunity to work and get better. Haynes, who garnered a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites during the recruiting process, is currently enrolled at the University of Alabama. He is also back in the lab with Marquell Beckwith of Beckwith Sports Academy, who has trained Haynes for quite some time.
Florida football: Gators extend offer to elite Alabama commit
Florida football is hard at work as they continue to put together their 2024 recruiting class. Lately, Napier has been extending offers to players committed elsewhere in the SEC in an attempt to poach them from their current school and send a message to the country. His latest offer went...
Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs
Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
Nick Saban offers Pike Road DL Malik Blocton
Malik Blocton has seen his recruitment hit another gear over the last week. Blocton now holds 37 D1 offers after earning an offer from Alabama football Thursday. The Pike Road High School product is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after 2024 recruits in the country. Nick Saban informed Blocton...
Opinion | Hasn’t this state done enough to the Native people?
The University of Alabama's main campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At my age, I don’t expect to be learning about a crime spree that stretches over two centuries or so. Yet here I am, just learning about what Alabama and the United States has done – and continues to do – to the Indigenous people by illegally retaining the remains of some of their dead in defiance of a 1990 federal law.
Christian Miller strongly advocates for Jermey Pruitt to replace Pete Golding as defensive coordinator
Alabama football now has its third former player of the Nick Saban era strongly advocating for Jeremy Pruitt. Christian Miller, a South Carolina native, played outside linebacker for the Crimson Tide from 2014 to 2018. He was on four Southeastern Conference Championship teams (2014-16, 2018) and two College Football Playoff...
Rumors Heating Up Regarding 1 Alabama Defensive Coordinator Candidate
Alabama football currently has openings at both coordinator positions after the departures of Pete Golding and Bill O'Brien. Right now, there is one name being mentioned extensively for the role of defensive coordinator. It's a familiar one for Crimson Tide fans: Jeremy Pruitt. Pruitt did not coach ...
Alabama Football: Confidence soars for a Jeremy Pruitt return
In the last 24 hours, confidence has soared about a Jeremy Pruitt return to Alabama Football. Much of the recent enthusiasm is being generated by what can only be labeled as rumor. Too many who claim to be Alabama football insiders are too often wannabes. On the Bama Hammer site,...
Hanna Steel Announces $20 Million Expansion in Tuscaloosa, Creating New 14 Jobs
The Alabama-based Hanna Steel Corporation will invest $20 million to expand its operations in Tuscaloosa, which will also create 14 new local jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion after a meeting of its board Thursday, saying that Hanna Steel will add 9,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park for the project.
Signs point towards a Jeremy Pruitt and Alabama reunion as defensive coordinator
Signs point towards a Jeremy Pruitt and Alabama reunion as defensive coordinator https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/26/jeremy-pruitt-closer-alabama-defensive-coordinator/">. It’s appearing Alabama is returning a very familiar face to its defense. *Get the BEST Alabama football insider information, message board access, and recruiting coverage today! SIGN UP HERE to unlock our subscriber-only content!*. Stephen M....
Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More
One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
Four-Star Quarterback Receives Offer From Crimson Tide
Four-star class of 2024 quarterback Air Noland has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The junior got his offer while on a visit to the Capstone on Saturday. "After an great visit & conversation with Coach Saban .. I’m blessed and honored to say I’ve Received A(n) Offer From The University of Alabama," tweeted Noland.
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- Now
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Alabama Law Enforcement Community Information Center's websiteas of January 26, 2023. Please be sure to check the Agency's website or any updates; permission given.
