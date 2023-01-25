ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama offers 6-foot-7 OL Marques Easley

Alabama football is shopping in Illinois again for another big offensive lineman as it offered Marques Easley Saturday. Easley is a product of Manual High School in Illinois. The 2024 product is rated as a three-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. He holds more than 20 D1 offers. Alabama landed...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Former Alabama walk-on Jake Long rejoining Crimson Tide staff

A former Alabama player is headed back to Tuscaloosa, Ala., to join the coaching staff. Jake Long, a former walk-on defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide, tweeted “#WeBack” on Saturday while changing his profile picture and bio to reflect a return to Alabama. According to Jim Dunaway of The Next Round, Long will be a defensive analyst at his alma mater.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Florida 2024 DB Xavier Lucas knows Alabama develops the ‘best’

Xavier Lucas earned an offer from Alabama football Tuesday, pushing his offer total to 24. Lucas now holds 28 offers after picking up offers from Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Purdue and Oregon State over the last few days. He attends Dillard High School in Florida, and he is a member of the 2024 recruiting class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Projected college basketball rankings after Alabama gets pasted by Oklahoma

The No. 2-ranked Alabama got torched in Norman in an upset loss to Oklahoma and now we have to check out the projected college basketball rankings. On the heels of some chaotic results last week, there was an argument that Nate Oats’ Alabama Crimson Tide could’ve come in as the new No. 1 team in the latest college basketball rankings. They ended up just behind Purdue as the No. 2-ranked squad in the country. But that will change in the latest Top 25 after Saturday’s trip to Norman to face Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Alabama Second In All-Time Coaches Poll

Among Alabama’s many national championship seasons, 1978 is memorable primarily for a set of defensive plays, the goal line stand against Penn State in the Sugar Bowl. Coach Joe Paterno’s Nittany Lions were undefeated and number one in the nation, Paul Bryant’s Crimson Tide number two. The Sugar Bowl was universally considered a national championship game and Alabama was a 14-7 winner.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Mater Dei CB Chuck McDonald talks Alabama offer

Chuck McDonald III earned an offer from Alabama Tuesday after impressing the Crimson Tide. McDonald is a sophomore at Mater Dei High School in California. He holds 13 D1 offers after picking up an offer from the Crimson Tide. Alabama’s wide receiver coach Holmon Wiggins was in California when McDonald...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Justice Haynes working towards perfection ahead of freshman season at Alabama

Alabama football’s freshman running back, Justice Haynes never misses an opportunity to work and get better. Haynes, who garnered a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites during the recruiting process, is currently enrolled at the University of Alabama. He is also back in the lab with Marquell Beckwith of Beckwith Sports Academy, who has trained Haynes for quite some time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs

Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban offers Pike Road DL Malik Blocton

Malik Blocton has seen his recruitment hit another gear over the last week. Blocton now holds 37 D1 offers after earning an offer from Alabama football Thursday. The Pike Road High School product is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after 2024 recruits in the country. Nick Saban informed Blocton...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Hasn’t this state done enough to the Native people?

The University of Alabama's main campus in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. At my age, I don’t expect to be learning about a crime spree that stretches over two centuries or so. Yet here I am, just learning about what Alabama and the United States has done – and continues to do – to the Indigenous people by illegally retaining the remains of some of their dead in defiance of a 1990 federal law.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Hanna Steel Announces $20 Million Expansion in Tuscaloosa, Creating New 14 Jobs

The Alabama-based Hanna Steel Corporation will invest $20 million to expand its operations in Tuscaloosa, which will also create 14 new local jobs. The Tuscaloosa County Economic Development Authority announced the expansion after a meeting of its board Thursday, saying that Hanna Steel will add 9,000 square feet to its existing facility in the Tuscaloosa County Airport Industrial Park for the project.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Signs point towards a Jeremy Pruitt and Alabama reunion as defensive coordinator

Signs point towards a Jeremy Pruitt and Alabama reunion as defensive coordinator https://tdalabamamag.com/2023/01/26/jeremy-pruitt-closer-alabama-defensive-coordinator/">. It’s appearing Alabama is returning a very familiar face to its defense. *Get the BEST Alabama football insider information, message board access, and recruiting coverage today! SIGN UP HERE to unlock our subscriber-only content!*. Stephen M....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More

One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Quarterback Receives Offer From Crimson Tide

Four-star class of 2024 quarterback Air Noland has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. The junior got his offer while on a visit to the Capstone on Saturday. "After an great visit & conversation with Coach Saban .. I’m blessed and honored to say I’ve Received A(n) Offer From The University of Alabama," tweeted Noland.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy