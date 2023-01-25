Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump's Attorney Rushed To Correct Him After He Made a Major Blunder During the E. Jean Carroll Deposition
On Wednesday, new excerpts from former President Donald Trump's deposition in the lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll were unsealed, and they show Trump made an unforced blunder that could undermine a key claim of his defense.
Trump Ordered To Pay Hillary Clinton And Others $1 Million
A major ruling came down in court on Thursday, as former President Donald Trump and his attorney were both sanctioned by a District Court judge in Florida. The judge, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks issued the sanctions due to a lawsuit Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, filed against Hillary Clinton and dozens of other officials. Middlebrooks called the lawsuit "completely frivolous," according to Politico.
The Man Who Worshiped and Prayed Daily to Donald Trump
The Indian "devotee" of the former US President was more committed than any American Donald Trump follower. Bussa Krishna treated Trump as if he were a god. He built an altar in his house and worshiped a life-size statue of the president every day.
Conservative Columnist Shreds 'Deranged Hobo' Trump: 'Lost His Grip On Reality'
Charles C.W. Cooke tore into the former president in a scathing new column.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
If Donald Trump Gets Reelected, What 'Will Soon Happen Again'?
Trump has previously pledged to crush the "left-wing censorship regime" and "destroy" drug cartels if elected in 2024.
Donald Trump Spotted Taking Photo With Alleged Ex-Mob Boss
Donald Trump had more explaining to do this week. A photo he took with an ex-mob boss has raised some questions. The post Donald Trump Spotted Taking Photo With Alleged Ex-Mob Boss appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
"He certainly did": Trump's brag that he showed how "corrupt our government is" badly backfires
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Covelli Centre on September 17, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. (Jeff Swensen/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Twitter users are mocking former president Donald Trump following his latest Truth Social post, Huffpost reports. Trump, who is currently under investigation...
Manhattan judge rules lawsuit against former President Donald Trump can move to trial
NEW YORK, NY. - On Friday, a Manhattan judge ruled that a lawsuit filed against U.S. President Donald Trump by writer E. Jean Carroll alleging he raped her can proceed to trial.
Here’s the real reason why Trump is back on Facebook
WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden, in Virginia, speaks on the economy. ... NBC’s Courtney Kube, Carol E. Lee and Abigail Williams explain the administration’s reversal on sending U.S. tanks to Ukraine. ... Donald Trump gets his Facebook and Instagram accounts reinstated. ... Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says he’s running for re-election, NBC’s Marc Caputo reports. ... And meet 2022’s leading vote-getter (who just happened to lose his race).
Trump hires top trial lawyer to "aggressively" go after Manhattan prosecutor
Donald Trump has hired one of America's top trial attorneys to go after a former Manhattan prosecutor who allegedly defamed him, TMZ reports. Joe Tacopina sent a letter to Mark Pomerantz, claiming Pomerantz falsely stated in a 2022 resignation letter to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg that Trump was "guilty of numerous felony violations" and that it was a "grave failure of justice not to hold [Trump] accountable by way of criminal prosecution."
Donald Trump Drops Lawsuit Against His Biggest Enemy
The decision to back down from the suit comes after Trump and his attorney were slapped with nearly $1 million in sanctions on Thursday.
MSNBC
Why Trump abandoned his suit against New York’s attorney general
When it comes to litigation threats, Donald Trump has earned a reputation as something of a paper tiger. The Republican would huff and puff about targeting his perceived foes with rivals, but too often, the former president’s threats proved to be meaningless. Over the last year or so, however,...
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape makes chilling call to TV station: 'I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them'
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape said he was 'sorry I didn't get more of them' in a chilling phone call to a local California TV news station Friday after video of the attack was released.
Donald Trump's Return To Facebook And Instagram Comes With Strict Conditions
Despite his historic loss during the 2020 United States presidential race, Donald Trump's 2024 campaign is inevitable. Another Trump-related inevitability? His return to social media. At the beginning of this month, Trump's presidential campaign sent a letter to Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, requesting his access to the popular social media sites be restored, per NBC News. The letter read, "We believe that the ban on President Trump's account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse." Trump was banned from the social media platforms following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021, as many believed that Trump's continued presence on the platforms would empower him to incite further acts of violence (via CNBC).
Pro-Trump Twitter Troll Loses First Amendment Challenge Against Election Interference Charges
Douglass Mackey, the far-right Twitter troll known by the handle Ricky Vaughn, failed to persuade a federal judge that his alleged attempt to interfere with the 2020 presidential election was First Amendment-protected speech. Taking his online identity from Charlie Sheen’s character in the movie Major League, Mackey was unmasked by...
Jan. 6 Report Says Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ Was ‘Big Rip-Off’
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.When the Jan. 6 Committee released its final report last month, it referred multiple criminal charges to the Justice Department, but one key focus of that investigation was relegated to an appendix: the possible fraud case related to the hundreds of millions of dollars that Donald Trump and his allies raised off “the Big Lie.”While it’s unclear why the committee tucked this part of the investigation into an appendix, it’s not for lack of smoke. The DOJ reportedly folded...
Trump Wastes No Time Attacking Facebook After He's Unbanned From Meta
Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, announced Wednesday that the former president will be reinstated to its platforms in the coming weeks.
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts to be reinstated
Former President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be reinstated in the coming weeks, according to the platforms’ parent company, Meta. Meta handed down a two-year ban on Trump’s accounts in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, a suspension that the company called “unprecedented.” Now it will unlock the accounts in the coming […]
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0