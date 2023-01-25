ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

News Breaking LIVE

Trump Ordered To Pay Hillary Clinton And Others $1 Million

A major ruling came down in court on Thursday, as former President Donald Trump and his attorney were both sanctioned by a District Court judge in Florida. The judge, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks issued the sanctions due to a lawsuit Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, filed against Hillary Clinton and dozens of other officials. Middlebrooks called the lawsuit "completely frivolous," according to Politico.
Ceebla Cuud

The Man Who Worshiped and Prayed Daily to Donald Trump

The Indian "devotee" of the former US President was more committed than any American Donald Trump follower. Bussa Krishna treated Trump as if he were a god. He built an altar in his house and worshiped a life-size statue of the president every day.
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
NBC News

Here’s the real reason why Trump is back on Facebook

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden, in Virginia, speaks on the economy. ... NBC’s Courtney Kube, Carol E. Lee and Abigail Williams explain the administration’s reversal on sending U.S. tanks to Ukraine. ... Donald Trump gets his Facebook and Instagram accounts reinstated. ... Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says he’s running for re-election, NBC’s Marc Caputo reports. ... And meet 2022’s leading vote-getter (who just happened to lose his race).
Salon

Trump hires top trial lawyer to "aggressively" go after Manhattan prosecutor

Donald Trump has hired one of America's top trial attorneys to go after a former Manhattan prosecutor who allegedly defamed him, TMZ reports. Joe Tacopina sent a letter to Mark Pomerantz, claiming Pomerantz falsely stated in a 2022 resignation letter to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg that Trump was "guilty of numerous felony violations" and that it was a "grave failure of justice not to hold [Trump] accountable by way of criminal prosecution."
MSNBC

Why Trump abandoned his suit against New York’s attorney general

When it comes to litigation threats, Donald Trump has earned a reputation as something of a paper tiger. The Republican would huff and puff about targeting his perceived foes with rivals, but too often, the former president’s threats proved to be meaningless. Over the last year or so, however,...
The List

Donald Trump's Return To Facebook And Instagram Comes With Strict Conditions

Despite his historic loss during the 2020 United States presidential race, Donald Trump's 2024 campaign is inevitable. Another Trump-related inevitability? His return to social media. At the beginning of this month, Trump's presidential campaign sent a letter to Meta, the company behind Facebook and Instagram, requesting his access to the popular social media sites be restored, per NBC News. The letter read, "We believe that the ban on President Trump's account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse." Trump was banned from the social media platforms following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in 2021, as many believed that Trump's continued presence on the platforms would empower him to incite further acts of violence (via CNBC).
TheDailyBeast

Jan. 6 Report Says Trump’s ‘Big Lie’ Was ‘Big Rip-Off’

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.When the Jan. 6 Committee released its final report last month, it referred multiple criminal charges to the Justice Department, but one key focus of that investigation was relegated to an appendix: the possible fraud case related to the hundreds of millions of dollars that Donald Trump and his allies raised off “the Big Lie.”While it’s unclear why the committee tucked this part of the investigation into an appendix, it’s not for lack of smoke. The DOJ reportedly folded...
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
MyChamplainValley.com

Trump’s Facebook, Instagram accounts to be reinstated

Former President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be reinstated in the coming weeks, according to the platforms’ parent company, Meta. Meta handed down a two-year ban on Trump’s accounts in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, a suspension that the company called “unprecedented.” Now it will unlock the accounts in the coming […]
