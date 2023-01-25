Read full article on original website
Hogwarts Legacy Game Length Revealed
Hogwarts Legacy's director has revealed just how long it might take to complete the game. Like many other open-world games, Hogwarts Legacy is going to feature a number of different areas to explore and side quests to complete. And while there is a main story path that players will be able to follow, the game's vast scope means that the time it will take to reach the credits will be much different for virtually everyone that experiences it.
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
‘GoldenEye 007’ on the Switch proves that sometimes, dead is better
When GoldenEye 007 for the Nintendo Switch was announced back in September, nostalgic gamers across the world rejoiced. Rare‘s iconic first-person shooter made waves when it originally launched in 1997, yet its complicated licensing deal between Nintendo and Rare’s owner Microsoft suggested that it would have a quiet death in the history books, despite rumblings of a remake in 2008 that never made it to release.
I won't buy another digital PS5 game and you shouldn't either
Sony's digital games return policy is entirely too strict, and I'm tired of getting burned by it.
MMO community stunned as player cashes in 8 years of grinding to set an untouchable record in just 60 seconds
Old School Runescape players simply do not mess around
Is 'Pokémon Sleep' Canceled? Here's Everything We Know So Far
The Pokémon Company and Pokémon GO creator Niantic announced official development was underway for a new mobile game known as Pokémon Sleep in 2019. At the time, fans only knew Pokémon Sleep would "track a user's time sleeping" and would launch officially alongside a Pokémon GO PLUS+ device sometime in 2020.
Is ‘Witchbrook’ Related to ‘Stardew Valley’? What To Know About These Two Games
If you’re looking for an adorable, laidback indie game, Witchbrook is one to keep your eyes on. It’s being published and developed by Chucklefish, and early screenshots are already impressing fans of cozy life sims. It also bears a striking resemblance to the iconic Stardew Valley. But is Witchbrook related to Stardew Valley? Here’s a quick look at everything we know.
Can You Play ‘Elder Scrolls Online’ Solo? How to Enjoy Tamriel on Your Own
While The Elder Scrolls franchise largely consists of offline, single-player experiences, that all changed with the launch of The Elder Scrolls Online in 2014. The game has seen dozens of expansions and updates over the years, and its thriving community makes it easy to find a band of adventurers to share your journey with.
PlayStation Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $2.99
PlayStation has made a critically-acclaimed PS4 game, which also happens to be one of the best strategy games on the PlayStation console, just $2.99 for a limited time. Normally the game costs $19.99, so this represents a massive savings of 95 percent. As you would expect, this is the cheapest the game has ever been, at least on PSN. Developed by legendary strategy game developer Firaxis and published by 2K Games, the game in question is none other than 2016's XCOM 2.
Mew Can't Be Caught in 'Pokémon GO' by Conventional Means
Since its widely-successful 2016 launch, Pokémon GO has persisted over the years as a fun and entertaining live-services game with plenty of regular updates. The ARG mobile game allows players to live out their Pokémon Trainer dreams in real-time as they roam their physical surroundings on the hunt for Pokémon that can be caught and trained for battle.
Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Freebie
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new freebie to celebrate the release of Dead Space. One of the small, but important features the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S currently have that the PS5 does not have is customizable backgrounds. Well, customizable to an extent. The PS5 background can't be changed at all, unlike the PS4, which had incredible customization options. The background customization options on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S don't allow for the same freedom as the PS4, but they do allow Xbox users to choose from a range of different static and dynamic backgrounds. There isn't a plethora of options, but there are options, including some game-specific options. To this end, a new Dead Space dynamic background is now available, and like the other backgrounds, it's free to download and use.
Do You Need a Pottermore Account to Play 'Hogwarts Legacy'? Here’s What We Know
The controversial Hogwarts Legacy launches in early February, giving fans a chance to explore the sprawling castle and its surroundings on their own terms. It’s shaping up to be one of the biggest games in franchise history, and there'll be a lot for players to discover as they work through the main quest.
What is ‘Minecraft Legends’? Everything You Need to Know About This Spin-Off Game
While Minecraft isn’t quite the cultural phenomenon it was a few years ago, the franchise remains one of the most successful in all of gaming. Mojang Studios and Microsoft are looking to leverage that success into another spin-off game, Minecraft Legends, which sends players on a strategic adventure filled with Creepers, Zombies, Skeletons, and other iconic faces from the series.
Nintendo brings back rare Pokémon card 23 years later after famous magician drops lawsuit: 'I was a fool'
Uri not gonna believe this.
New Xbox Shutdown Mode Is Under Fire By Right-Wing Media — What Does It Do?
Microsoft has been working consistently toward making a carbon negative, water positive, and zero waste company by 2030. The company hopes to do this by "rethinking" how it designs, builds, distributes, and uses products. To further that mission, Microsoft rolled out a new update for Xbox users that makes the game console shutdown in a specific way to reduce its environmental impact.
TikTok Says This User Has the "Hiccup Effect," but What Does That Mean?
It’s happened to all of us. You watch a video on TikTok that leaves you beyond confused. Perhaps you watch it again to try and grasp it. But before you know it, you're deep in the comment section searching for your answer. Usually, you’ll find clarity. But other times, it will remain a mystery — and the comments will perplex you even more.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deal Offers Game for Free
A new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deal has been announced that offers the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel for "free." Free is in quotations because while it's technically true, there's a hefty purchase required to unlock the deal, much like "free" PlayStation Plus games or Xbox Game Pass games, but on steroids. That said, if you're in the market for a new CPU, it's a good deal. You will specifically need to buy an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU though. When you purchase any Zen 4 chip you will get, courtesy of AMD, a PC code for the game, for free.
