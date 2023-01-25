Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Hogwarts Legacy will not be able to change the house or the house from scratch
If they choose a new school, it’s impossible for him to change his skill. Even though you are aware, the official fanclub Harry Potter cannot add a whole host of portals Wizarding World will be able to change your choice already. That merely means that on the website you may pass a special test that determined the faculty of the user and his magic wand.
Hogwarts Legacy is available to download right now
It’s been a long time coming, but the release of Hogwarts Legacy is right around the corner for those with new-gen consoles and PCs. Not everyone will be able to play the wizarding world RPG on the same day - the title has been pushed back to April for those on PS4 and Xbox One, and won’t release until July on Nintendo Switch (I’m still curious to see how it’s even going to run on there, to be honest). But, for fans on Xbox Series X/S, there's some exciting news.
Can Joltik Be Shiny in ‘Pokémon GO’? Here’s What You Should Know
If you’re looking for a great (and adorable) Electric-type monster to add to your Pokémon GO roster, look no further than Joltik. This tiny creature packs a punch, and has only grown in popularity since being featured in a Spotlight Hour last August. Article continues below advertisement. Catching...
Realism mod for Fallout 4 fixes its most unbelievable part: your ability to survive the intro
Finally, an intro that makes sense.
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
ComicBook
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
ComicBook
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
Mom Names Baby After Disney Ride, Expresses Sadness After It Gets Closed Down
Even though they're often a source of ridicule, there has been a steady increase in non-traditional baby names parents have been giving their children over the years. And we're not just talking about folks who take a name everyone's familiar with and change up the spelling. We get it, you...
Is ‘Witchbrook’ Related to ‘Stardew Valley’? What To Know About These Two Games
If you’re looking for an adorable, laidback indie game, Witchbrook is one to keep your eyes on. It’s being published and developed by Chucklefish, and early screenshots are already impressing fans of cozy life sims. It also bears a striking resemblance to the iconic Stardew Valley. But is Witchbrook related to Stardew Valley? Here’s a quick look at everything we know.
Polygon
GoldenEye finally comes to Xbox and Switch (you’ll probably want it on Switch)
Cancel your weekend plans. GoldenEye 007, the foundation of many a friendship among millennial N64 owners, is finally coming to modern consoles on Friday, Jan. 27. Nintendo Switch owners will be able to play the game as a part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, where it will be added to the library of N64 games subscribers have access to. This version of the game is more or less identical to the original release, with one big addition: online multiplayer.
PlayStation Plus adding feature fans have been crying out for
Retroactively, a classic arcade shooter has gotten trophies on PlayStation Plus Premium, apparently paving the way for further games from the archives to get a new lease of life through these achievements. Super Stardust Portable is the PSP version of Super Stardust HD and is available through PlayStation Plus Premium,...
ComicBook
N64 Classic Now Available to Play for Free for Some
One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.
Can You Play ‘Elder Scrolls Online’ Solo? How to Enjoy Tamriel on Your Own
While The Elder Scrolls franchise largely consists of offline, single-player experiences, that all changed with the launch of The Elder Scrolls Online in 2014. The game has seen dozens of expansions and updates over the years, and its thriving community makes it easy to find a band of adventurers to share your journey with.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Users Surprised With New Freebie
Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been surprised with a new freebie to celebrate the release of Dead Space. One of the small, but important features the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S currently have that the PS5 does not have is customizable backgrounds. Well, customizable to an extent. The PS5 background can't be changed at all, unlike the PS4, which had incredible customization options. The background customization options on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S don't allow for the same freedom as the PS4, but they do allow Xbox users to choose from a range of different static and dynamic backgrounds. There isn't a plethora of options, but there are options, including some game-specific options. To this end, a new Dead Space dynamic background is now available, and like the other backgrounds, it's free to download and use.
ComicBook
Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console
Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Gaming Making Beloved Elder Scrolls Game Completely Free
One of the most popular entries in Bethesda's long-running Elder Scrolls series is soon going to be completely free to download for Amazon Prime Gaming members. In recent months, Prime Gaming has been heavily crossing over with Bethesda as it has made titles like The Evil Within 2, Dishonored 2, and Fallout: New Vegas completely free to snag. Now, with the arrival of February right around the corner, Prime Gaming will be collaborating with Bethesda once again, but this time, with The Elder Scrolls.
TikTok Says This User Has the "Hiccup Effect," but What Does That Mean?
It’s happened to all of us. You watch a video on TikTok that leaves you beyond confused. Perhaps you watch it again to try and grasp it. But before you know it, you're deep in the comment section searching for your answer. Usually, you’ll find clarity. But other times, it will remain a mystery — and the comments will perplex you even more.
Nintendo brings back rare Pokémon card 23 years later after famous magician drops lawsuit: 'I was a fool'
Uri not gonna believe this.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
31K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0