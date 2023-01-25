Read full article on original website
The Verge
Today I learned the Xbox can run Nintendo GameCube and Wii games
When Microsoft first announced the Xbox would run Windows apps, I don’t think it was thinking of this! You can play Nintendo GameCube and Wii games with a beta version of the Dolphin Emulator built as a Universal Windows Platform app (via Windows Central). SirMangler’s fork of the excellent...
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
Business Insider
Logitech G Cloud review: A handheld built for the cloud gaming era that feels unfinished
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The Logitech G Cloud is a handheld console with support for cloud gaming. It lets you stream games from services like Game Pass, and can function as an Android tablet. The device's battery life is great, but it's...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is now faster, but no longer offers an audio jack
The Surface Pro has been one of the best - and most expensive - convertibles on the market for years, but aside from the expected updates to the processor and WLAN module, Microsoft has also made some things worse in the current Surface Pro 9. We actually had to check several times to see whether the new model is really missing an audio jack. Of course, this was not mentioned at all in the press release, because the manufacturer knows very well that this is unlikely to be received well by customers. We can't really understand this change either, since not every customer wants to use Bluetooth headphones.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
ZDNet
This big, beautiful 98-inch TCL QLED TV is 40% off now
We get it -- Super Bowl Sunday is now less than a month away, and if you're like us at ZDNET, you want to catch every detail of the big game with superb detail. That's why when I spotted the $3,300 savings on this 98-inch TCL Class XL 4K UHD QLED smart Google TV, I had to share it. For only $4,999, you can score this top-notch pane and save 40%.
game-news24.com
Almost half of the console owners of the Xbox 360 and X haven’t used it as their main console
A new survey has revealed that while 71% of PS5 owners think that their main console is their main console, only 48% of Xbox X series have the same experience. As with the hardware, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X/S are very similar machines, but they are clearly different from the standard standard standard consoles.
Digital Trends
How to get Windows 11 for free
Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Android Headlines
The Moto G13 and G23 are the company's newest budget phones
Motorola is unveiling several new phones targeted at price-conscious people. The newly-announced Motorola Moto G13 and Moto G23 are the company’s newest budget handsets. They promise to bring a nice user experience at a good price. The company also introduced another pair of phones that offer a mid-range experience....
ZDNet
The LG C2 83-inch OLED TV is $1300 at Best Buy. It's a great upgrade choice for the big game
If you've been waiting for the perfect time to snag a quality OLED TV for your home theater or living room, you can save $1,300 on the 83-inch LG C2 right now at Best Buy! This colossal screen is a bit easier on the wallet right now, which makes it an excellent upgrade choice ahead of the Super Bowl.
TechRadar
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 pre-order offers will include free storage upgrade
Samsung will offer a free storage upgrade if you pre-order the Galaxy S23 series, at least in some markets. Ahead of next week’s launch event, the company has updated the fine print on its official business portal for the UK detailing the promotion. It says buyers will get the larger storage variant for the price of the smaller storage variant if they pre-order the phones by February 16th. That essentially also confirms the rumored release date of February 17.
Android Headlines
Pixel 6 & 7 get January 2023 Play system update
After skipping the December release, Google is seemingly rolling out the January 2023 Play system update to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series. Several users have confirmed receiving the update in recent days, suggesting it to be a wide rollout. This month’s Play system update brings new developer features, Matter and UPI QR scanners, Play Store improvements, autofill improvements, NFC restrictions for passes in Google Wallet, and some critical bug fixes.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Says XBox Game Pass Is Dropping Four More Games
Microsoft will soon be withdrawing more games from Xbox Game Pass, as it does on a regular basis. According to Game Spot, an alert that appeared in the Xbox Game Pass app said that at least four titles would be leaving the service on January 31. This Is Not The...
Android Headlines
Samsung reveals Odyssey Neo G7 43, a flat Mini-LED gaming monitor
Samsung makes a wide range of gaming monitors and today has revealed the latest model to join the Odyssey lineup, the Odyssey Neo G7 43. This is the company’s first flat Mini-LED gaming monitor designed to “immerse gamers in the world they play in.” Samsung also says that the large screen will allow gamers a more comprehensive range of vision and details.
Android Headlines
Steam's new DLC Discovery Hub makes it easy to find game add-ons
Valve today is launching a new feature for Steam called the DLC Discovery Hub. This feature is a new Steam Labs Experiment which means while it’s here now, it may not always be. Steam Labs is a way for Valve to experiment with new features. These can be anything from the DLC Discovery Hub launched today to new machine learning features for Steam.
This 12-piece Rachael Ray cookware set is almost half-off at Walmart right now
Walmart has been offering a ton of great kitchen deals this month, and they've just added another one you won't want to miss. This incredible 12-piece cooking set from Rachael Ray is currently marked down to $109. That's $89 off the list pice of $198.The 12-piece set includes a 6-quart stock pot with lid, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 10-inch frying pan, 8.5-inch frying pan, a 11.75-inch deep frying pan, a 9-inch x 13-inch baking sheet, a large nylon turner, a large nylon slotted spoon and a garbage bowl.One Walmart reviewer shared their family's experience with the set: "I...
ETOnline.com
Save Big at Walmart With The Best Electronic Deals On TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More
Walmart always brings incredible savings on everyday essentials, especially when it comes to your favorite tech. Top-rated electronics from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale at Walmart to upgrade all your gadgets for the year ahead. Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, an all-in-one home office printer, or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of best-selling items to shop this week.
Android Headlines
Xbox Game Pass subscribers can revisit this N64 classic tomorrow
GoldenEye 007 was a smash hit back during the days of the N64, and last Fall Rare announced it would be coming to the Xbox (via Xbox Game Pass) as well as Nintendo Switch consoles. This week, Microsoft officially announced that GoldenEye 007 would be dropping on Xbox on January 27 alongside the Switch release. Meaning you now have less than 24 hours before you can revisit this classic N64 shooter that took the world by storm.
