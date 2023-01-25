ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Lawyer for Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Says School Ignored Multiple Warnings

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URLCP_0kROHdOm00

"

A Newport News, Virginia teacher is set to file a lawsuit against the local school district after she was shot and critically wounded by a six-year-old student. Last month, Abby Zwerner, 25, was shot in the middle of a lesson at Richneck Elementary School but it could have been avoided, according to reports. On the day of the shooting, school administrators were warned about a gun threat in three separate incidents. "Abby and these other teachers at Richneck Elementary School tried to do the right thing," Diane Toscano, an attorney for Zwerner,
told CNN . "Over the course of a few hours, three different times –- three times -– school administration was warned by concerned teachers and employees that the boy had a gun on him at the school and was threatening people." After the shooting, Zwerner was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition but has since progressed and has returned home to recover. The gun retrieved was a legally-owned firearm belonging to the boy's mother who said it was in a secure location before it was brought to the school. Authorities are still considering whether or not to bring charges against the parents. Newport News schools superintendent George Parker III could lose his job as a result of the shooting and subsequent fallout. Board members are set to vote on whether or not he will retain his position. "

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheddar News

Breaking: Officials Release "Heinous" Video of Memphis Police Beating of Tyre Nichols

"Cheddar News is providing the link to the videos released by the City of Memphis. Warning: The videos are graphic and explicit.By Adrian SainzMEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother.The video emerged one day after the officers were charged with murder in Nichols' death.The footage shows police savagely beating the 29-year-old FedEx worker for three minutes. The Nichols family legal team has likened the assault to the infamous...
MEMPHIS, TN
Cheddar News

Memphis DA Announces Murder Charges for Ex-Police Officers Over Tyre Nichols Death

"Five former Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder, in a grand jury indictment over the beating death of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who had been pulled over for a traffic stop.Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy made the announcement in a press conference on Thursday. On January 7, Nichols was stopped by police on suspicion of reckless driving but the stop turned violent. Officials have not revealed many details but said the public will be able to come to their own conclusions when video of the stop is released. Ben Crump, attorney for Nichols' family who...
MEMPHIS, TN
Cheddar News

16 Objects From Germany Tell Story of Holocaust in New Ways

"By Kirsten Grieshaber Lore Mayerfeld was 4 years old when she escaped from the Nazis in 1941. Together with her mother, the little Jewish girl ran away from her German hometown of Kassel with nothing but the clothes she wore and her beloved doll, Inge.Mayerfeld found a safe haven in the United States and later immigrated to Israel. Her doll, a present from her grandparents who were killed in the Holocaust, was always at her side until 2018 when she donated it to Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial.More than 80 years later, the doll has returned to Germany. It will be...
The Independent

Family says six-year-old boy who shot Virginia teacher has ‘acute disability’

The family of the six-year-old boy who shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia has said that he suffers from an “acute disability”. It’s the first statement the family has made since the shooting took place just after 2pm on 6 January at Richneck Elementary School. The student pulled out a firearm from his backpack and shot Abigail Zwerner, a 25-year-old first-grade teacher, during a lesson. The bullet went through her hand and struck her in the chest. In the statement released by the family’s lawyer James Ellenson, the family shared their sympathy for Ms Zwerner and said...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
TheDailyBeast

Feds Beg for Patience as Family Autopsy Says Tyre Nichols Suffered ‘Severe Beating’ by Cops

As brutal details continued to filter out about the death of Tyre Nichols following his arrest by Memphis police after a traffic stop, representatives from the Department of Justice held a briefing on Wednesday morning to reassure the public and ask for calm.“I want this city to be a place where justice is done,” said United States Attorney Kevin Ritz. “The United States is committed to following the facts and the law, guided by principles of justice every step of the way.”Ritz called for peace and patience as an edgy public anticipates the looming release of a video of...
MEMPHIS, TN
americanmilitarynews.com

High school junior dies after cardiac arrest during class

A high school junior died this month after suddenly entering cardiac arrest at the start of a school day. Blaze Jacobs, 17, went into cardiac arrest shortly after classes began on Monday, Jan. 9 at Western Brown High School in Mount Orab, Ohio. He died after being rushed to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, local news outlet WLWT reported.
MOUNT ORAB, OH
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats

LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
974K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy