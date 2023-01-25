Lawyer for Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Says School Ignored Multiple Warnings
"A Newport News, Virginia teacher is set to file a lawsuit against the local school district after she was shot and critically wounded by a six-year-old student. Last month, Abby Zwerner, 25, was shot in the middle of a lesson at Richneck Elementary School but it could have been avoided, according to reports. On the day of the shooting, school administrators were warned about a gun threat in three separate incidents. "Abby and these other teachers at Richneck Elementary School tried to do the right thing," Diane Toscano, an attorney for Zwerner, told CNN . "Over the course of a few hours, three different times –- three times -– school administration was warned by concerned teachers and employees that the boy had a gun on him at the school and was threatening people." After the shooting, Zwerner was admitted to a local hospital in critical condition but has since progressed and has returned home to recover. The gun retrieved was a legally-owned firearm belonging to the boy's mother who said it was in a secure location before it was brought to the school. Authorities are still considering whether or not to bring charges against the parents. Newport News schools superintendent George Parker III could lose his job as a result of the shooting and subsequent fallout. Board members are set to vote on whether or not he will retain his position. "
Comments / 0