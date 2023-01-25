Read full article on original website
Jacqueline Walker
3d ago
it doesn't make any sense to see people starve, what are we going to do with ten dallors of snap that's so ridiculous, the state of Virginia can do better for it's people, ....
9
Happy days!!!
3d ago
Well its a whole lot that's getting hundreds of bucks of them a month. and don't work and can work, give them to the ppl that needs them. Yes alot of ppls snap needs to be cut!!!
5
Virginia Emergency SNAP benefit recipients will soon need to find other options for food
Virginia is one of a few states that have not yet stopped providing the extra Emergency SNAP Benefits. The stipend is expected to end in March and residents who depended on it will have to find other ways of supplementing their food. Virginians who were getting the extra funds each month will feel the loss of whatever the amount was. If someone had been getting say an extra $100.00 monthly they must now adjust their income and pay for the same amount of groceries out of their budgets, cut back on eating or find other methods of supplementation.
Virginia emergency SNAP benefits will soon end for good, decreasing total assistance
Those receiving assistance from SNAP benefits in Virginia will soon see a decrease in the amount they have been receiving as emergency funds are set to expire in March.
SNAP cuts coming for a lot of Virginians
Virginia SNAP receipts have been getting emergency benefits on top of their regular benefits for almost three years. But that additional assistance is coming to an end. Virginia Department of Social Services announced that the final round of emergency benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on February 16.
North Carolina TANF Program for low-income households: Apply if your monthly income is less than $1,000
Living in North Carolina is a dream of many of us. This is because of its booming business environment, amazing landscapes, friendly people, and other perks. However, not everyone can buy a home and live comfortably with their family. This is primarily because of its relatively high unemployment and inflation rates.
WJLA
Emergency SNAP benefits to end after helping nearly 1M Virginia residents in pandemic
(WSET) — If you've depended on the emergency SNAP benefits over the pandemic, that support will end in February. The last extra benefits will be uploaded to EBT cards on February 16. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program--known as SNAP--was established by the Virginia Department of Social Services as a...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Hails Major Step Forward on Tax Relief for Virginia Families and Local Businesses
Richmond, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today hailed the passage of his tax relief proposals, HB 2138 and 2319, in the House of Delegates which will provide savings to Virginia families and local businesses. The legislation will now head to the Virginia Senate for consideration. “Virginians are still overtaxed,...
cbs19news
Kroger Mid-Atlantic gives big gift to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Kroger Mid-Atlantic is helping the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in a big way. It donated $40,000 to the food bank for its culturally-familiar food initiative. The initiative started in 2021 to create a way to help immigrants and/or refugees that might be around unfamiliar foods and allow them to get food and spices they are used to and know how to use.
cbs19news
Virginia Tax begins accepting returns, urges people to file online
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia residents can now begin to file their state income tax returns for 2022. The Virginia Department of Taxation says tax filing season is getting underway, and people are encouraged to file online. “We strongly encourage you to file electronically,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M....
WAVY News 10
SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia
Day 2 of Public hearing into Coast Guard’s investigation …. Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers weigh abortion …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake …. Gilmerton Bridge weekend closures delayed. Virginia Beach hospital makes 2023 best hospitals …. Petersburg casino bill moves...
WHSV
Income tax changes are not just federal: what has changed at the state level
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s time to file your taxes. Harrisonburg Commissioner of the Revenue, Karen Rose, said similar to federal income taxes, there are some changes to taxes in the Commonwealth also for the 2023 tax season. One of the biggest adjustments is the increased standard deduction. This...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Virginia House asks, what is ‘competitive’ pay for teachers?
Under a bill now advancing through the Virginia House, the state would re-evaluate it's so-far unfulfilled commitment to raise teacher pay across the state above the national average.
AOL Corp
Virginia SNAP Benefits: When Are February Food Stamps Scheduled?
SNAP is an anti-hunger program that provides low-income households with nutrition benefits to supplement their monthly food budget. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) and determines eligibility for the program. Benefits are distributed into SNAP accounts each month, according to the same monthly schedule. February’s SNAP payments are only sent out over three days.
cbs19news
Grant funding for new Family Self-Sufficiency program at CRHA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is getting federal funding through a new program to help families reach self-sufficiency. According to a release, CRHA has been awarded more than $116,700 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Family Self-Sufficiency program will help...
Virginia workers accuse Kroger of systematic wage theft under new payroll software
A new lawsuit by Kroger employees across Virginia accuses the company of ignoring widespread wage theft stemming from faulty software.
cbs19news
Animal shelter reacts to letter to its board
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is reacting to recent news regarding leadership and animal care issues at the shelter. Dozens of former employees and volunteers have been writing and posting letters on problems they see at the shelter, such as a hostile work environment and poor animal care.
Invasive species to deforestation: Virginia evaluates the state of the forest for 2022
Virginia's trees play a major role in benefiting our overall health by protecting the water supply and purifying the air. Because of this, the Virginia Department of Forestry evaluates the "State of the Forest" each year.
Emergency allotments for extra food benefits to end in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both North Carolina and South Carolina are ending extra monetary funds provided to their food benefit programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. In North Carolina, families enrolled in the...
Augusta Free Press
Good news! Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion insurance issues resolved now
The new Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion opened earlier this month, and with anything new, there was a minor hiccup. Anthem Insurance was delayed five days after the opening – leaving some patients frustrated. Augusta County resident Kathy Nimax was trying to schedule an ultrasound and CT scan and was...
WBTM
New Poll Shows that Virginians Give Youngkin Solid Marks and Reflects they Think the State is Heading in the Right Direction
The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University today released the results of the Center’s latest survey of the Commonwealth, finding Virginians to be generally positive about their Commonwealth and their governor, but decidedly less so about their country and the president. And the split verdict continues in education, with Virginians feeling much better about their own schools as compared to the current state of public education nationally. Perhaps not surprisingly with those findings in mind, respondents to the latest survey also indicated they’d prefer the governor stay right here in Virginia with them.
