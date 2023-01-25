ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Jacqueline Walker
3d ago

it doesn't make any sense to see people starve, what are we going to do with ten dallors of snap that's so ridiculous, the state of Virginia can do better for it's people, ....

Happy days!!!
3d ago

Well its a whole lot that's getting hundreds of bucks of them a month. and don't work and can work, give them to the ppl that needs them. Yes alot of ppls snap needs to be cut!!!

Cheryl E Preston

Virginia Emergency SNAP benefit recipients will soon need to find other options for food

Virginia is one of a few states that have not yet stopped providing the extra Emergency SNAP Benefits. The stipend is expected to end in March and residents who depended on it will have to find other ways of supplementing their food. Virginians who were getting the extra funds each month will feel the loss of whatever the amount was. If someone had been getting say an extra $100.00 monthly they must now adjust their income and pay for the same amount of groceries out of their budgets, cut back on eating or find other methods of supplementation.
VIRGINIA STATE
Watchful Eye

SNAP cuts coming for a lot of Virginians

Virginia SNAP receipts have been getting emergency benefits on top of their regular benefits for almost three years. But that additional assistance is coming to an end. Virginia Department of Social Services announced that the final round of emergency benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on February 16.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Kroger Mid-Atlantic gives big gift to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Kroger Mid-Atlantic is helping the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank in a big way. It donated $40,000 to the food bank for its culturally-familiar food initiative. The initiative started in 2021 to create a way to help immigrants and/or refugees that might be around unfamiliar foods and allow them to get food and spices they are used to and know how to use.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Virginia Tax begins accepting returns, urges people to file online

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia residents can now begin to file their state income tax returns for 2022. The Virginia Department of Taxation says tax filing season is getting underway, and people are encouraged to file online. “We strongly encourage you to file electronically,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M....
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

SNAP benefits ending for thousands in Virginia

Day 2 of Public hearing into Coast Guard’s investigation …. Virginia, North Carolina lawmakers weigh abortion …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. 1 person injured following shooting on Spring Lake …. Gilmerton Bridge weekend closures delayed. Virginia Beach hospital makes 2023 best hospitals …. Petersburg casino bill moves...
VIRGINIA STATE
AOL Corp

Virginia SNAP Benefits: When Are February Food Stamps Scheduled?

SNAP is an anti-hunger program that provides low-income households with nutrition benefits to supplement their monthly food budget. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) and determines eligibility for the program. Benefits are distributed into SNAP accounts each month, according to the same monthly schedule. February’s SNAP payments are only sent out over three days.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Grant funding for new Family Self-Sufficiency program at CRHA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is getting federal funding through a new program to help families reach self-sufficiency. According to a release, CRHA has been awarded more than $116,700 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Family Self-Sufficiency program will help...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Animal shelter reacts to letter to its board

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is reacting to recent news regarding leadership and animal care issues at the shelter. Dozens of former employees and volunteers have been writing and posting letters on problems they see at the shelter, such as a hostile work environment and poor animal care.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Good news! Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion insurance issues resolved now

The new Augusta Health Outpatient Pavilion opened earlier this month, and with anything new, there was a minor hiccup. Anthem Insurance was delayed five days after the opening – leaving some patients frustrated. Augusta County resident Kathy Nimax was trying to schedule an ultrasound and CT scan and was...
WBTM

New Poll Shows that Virginians Give Youngkin Solid Marks and Reflects they Think the State is Heading in the Right Direction

The Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University today released the results of the Center’s latest survey of the Commonwealth, finding Virginians to be generally positive about their Commonwealth and their governor, but decidedly less so about their country and the president. And the split verdict continues in education, with Virginians feeling much better about their own schools as compared to the current state of public education nationally. Perhaps not surprisingly with those findings in mind, respondents to the latest survey also indicated they’d prefer the governor stay right here in Virginia with them.
VIRGINIA STATE

