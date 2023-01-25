Madison Brooks case: Baton Rouge judge says suspects ‘callously’ laughed at LSU student shortly before death

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Jan. 15, when LSU student and Covington native Madison Brooks was hit and killed by a car along Burbank Drive. Before that tragedy, the video shows Brooks following four male suspects out of Reggie’s bar and getting into a car with them. Deputies say she was then raped and dropped off outside of a Baton Rouge subdivision.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO