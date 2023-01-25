ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Madison Brooks case: Baton Rouge judge says suspects ‘callously’ laughed at LSU student shortly before death

By Stephanie Pagones, Chris Eberhart
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
LiveLetgoLetGod
3d ago

whoaaaa lock they behinds up and throw away the key. where's the respect for human life. why yall did that to her??

LJWR
3d ago

I wonder how that attorney would feel if it was his daughter? .3 alcohol level is borderline passes out.

Hank2
3d ago

Bond WAY too low. These are individuals who care about nothing but themselves and will take advantage of another young girl if given the chance. I think they might also be flight risk, I would say “flight risk, no bail”.

Fox News

Fox News

