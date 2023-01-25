ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Popular Baby Names of 2022

In 2022, people began getting married from left to right. The idea that most of us have already reached an age where marriage is already a stable option is quite surprising. Imagine that people born in 2000 are already getting married. It’s really wild. With that said, marriage often results in major decisions, like having a baby. While some parents choose names in advance, others only come up with a name as they are holding their newborn. If you want to decide on a baby name before everything else and avoid getting hate from your kid in the future for making them have a weird name, you may want to see all the most popular baby names of 2022.
Bye Bye Baby! Baby Names That Are Losing Popularity in New Jersey

It's always a blessing when you have a baby and it's exciting for couples as they grow their family, but one thing that can be a bit of a challenge is finding the right name for your bundle of joy. Families always have input for the parents when it comes to names, but stay strong Mom and Dad and go with the name "you" want, not what friends and family recommend. Yes that's easy to say, but try top stay strong lol.
Baby Names That Are Perfect for January Babies

You don’t have to have a New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day baby to choose a name that’s inspired by the idea of a fresh start or the promise and hope of a new year. (We could all use a little more hope these days, right?) It’s January, and as far as we’re concerned, the whole month is symbolic of a fresh start. If you are looking for a baby name that’s perfect for a January baby — or just a little one that you’re hoping to imbue with an extra dose of optimism — we’ve pulled together a few options. Baby...
