SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco are searching for two suspects who robbed a business at gunpoint on Friday.According to authorities, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 300 block of Grand Avenue around 2 p.m. Jan. 27. The suspects, both described as Hispanic males in their 20s, entered the business and pointed a handgun at the manager demanding money. They were last seen heading west on foot on Third Lane after obtaining the cash.The first suspect is described as having a thin build, standing at approximately 5 feet 2 inches and weighing...

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO