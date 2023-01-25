Read full article on original website
Pho Kyu
3d ago
hmmmm....why yes, yes i do remember specific details about a bald or beanie-headed african-american man from 50 years ago.... ya right.
back2stonewall.com
COLD CASE: 6th. Victim of San Francisco’s Notorious Serial Killer The Doodler Identified.
The Doodler, is an unidentified serial killer believed responsible for up to 16 murders and three assaults of men in San Francisco, California, between January 1974 and September 1975.[ The nickname was given due to the perpetrator’s habit of sketching his victims prior to their sexual encounters and slayings by stabbing.[2] The perpetrator met his victims at gay nightclubs, bars and restaurants.[
SFist
Saturday Links: Bay Area Protests After Release of Video of Fatal Memphis Traffic Stop Resulting in Death of Tyre Nichols
On Friday night, after Memphis police released the video of the traffic stop where police brutally beat 29-year-old civilian Tyre Nichols, leading to his death, several San Franciscans marched and protested along Market Street. Five Memphis police officers were fired for the incident and had been charged with murder and kidnapping on Thursday. [ABC7]
SFist
Oakland Police Department Reportedly Facing Lawsuit for Alleged “Ghost Pursuit” that Resulted in Death of Bystander
Amid the Oakland Police Department’s turmoil, the department is now reportedly also facing a lawsuit from the family of a man that died after being struck be a vehicle engaged in a high-speed chase by police, according to KRON4. The man, 27-year-old Lolomanaia “Lolo” Soakai, reportedly died from a...
sfstandard.com
DA Reopens Probe Into Cop at Center of Oakland Police Chief’s Suspension
When the Oakland Police Department last month presented a criminal case against one of its sergeants to then-Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, her office declined to file charges, according to an official with the office of newly elected Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. Now Price’s police misconduct...
kion546.com
Driver who plunged off California cliff with wife, children in car moved from hospital to jail
MONTARA — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in San Mateo County, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41,...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Officials, Police Speak Out About Tyre Nichols Case
Bay Area officials and police are speaking out Friday as authorities were set to release police video depicting five Memphis officers beating a Black man whose death resulted in murder charges and provoked outrage at the country’s latest instance of police brutality. A demonstration demanding justice for Tyre Nichols...
sfstandard.com
Young Woman Jailed in Killing of 65-Year-Old Man Near Golden Gate Park
A young woman was arrested on suspicion of killing a 65-year-old man who was found bleeding out near Golden Gate Park almost a year and a half ago, authorities said. Just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2021, police responded to Haight and Shrader streets after a report of a person bleeding on the ground, the San Francisco Police Department said.
Prosecutor: $100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A farmworker charged with killing seven people at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms reportedly told investigators he was spurred to carry out the shootings after his supervisor demanded he pay $100 to repair a forklift damaged at work. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve...
Following allegations of misconduct, hearing delayed for SFPD officer who shot Keita O’Neil
As expected, a judge on Friday morning delayed the long-awaited hearing in former police officer Christopher Samayoa’s homicide case. In 2017, the rookie officer shot dead unarmed carjacking suspect Keita O’Neil. The delay came on the heels of recently acquired evidence from the District Attorney’s office. The material...
EXCLUSIVE: Gardener seen beaten by San Rafael police in takedown video files claim against city
The lawyers for the gardener say the treatment he suffered at the hands of officers was so egregious, the city should pay.
Bay Area police departments respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(KRON) — Police departments across the Bay Area have weighed in on the brutal death of Tyre Nichols after body cam footage was released to the public Friday evening. Nichols was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month. San Francisco Police Department San Ramon Police Chief […]
thesfnews.com
Meredith Decher Arrested For Haight Street Homicide
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to a fatal stabbing in September 2021. The SFPD reported that on September 8, 2021, at approximately 6:03 a.m., officers from Park Station responded to the area of Haight and Shrader Streets for a person bleeding on the ground. Officers arrived on scene and found a male suffering from possible stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the male to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the suspect was not disclosed by the SFPD.
Five arrested in connection to 27 robberies in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) -- Five people were arrested after police connected them to 27 different robberies across the Bay Area, according to the Hayward Police Department.
SF Bay Area police agencies respond following release of Tyre Nichols traffic stop video
Police across the SF Bay Area are responding to newly released video showing the January 7 traffic stop and violent police confrontation that led to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
thesfnews.com
Ingleside District Shooter Wanted By SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are searching for the suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in the Ingleside District that occurred on January 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:22 p.m., officers assigned to Ingleside Station responded to the 300 block of La Grande Ave on a report of a shooting.
South City police seek suspects following Friday armed robbery
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in South San Francisco are searching for two suspects who robbed a business at gunpoint on Friday.According to authorities, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 300 block of Grand Avenue around 2 p.m. Jan. 27. The suspects, both described as Hispanic males in their 20s, entered the business and pointed a handgun at the manager demanding money. They were last seen heading west on foot on Third Lane after obtaining the cash.The first suspect is described as having a thin build, standing at approximately 5 feet 2 inches and weighing...
KTVU FOX 2
Dog owner arrested for beating pit bull mix in San Pablo; drugs and firearms found
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A dog owner accused of animal cruelty is in jail after neighbors captured videos of his pit bull mix being beaten on several occasions, investigators said. The calls to Contra Costa County Animal Services began Monday from Montoya Garden Apartments in San Pablo. Residents reported seeing blood, hearing a dog cry out, and witnessing a man severely beating his dog several times.
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
Worker charged in August poisoning death of Walnut Creek nursing home resident
MARTINEZ -- The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Friday announced that a worker at an Atria nursing home in Walnut Creek has been charged with felony elder abuse in the poisoning death of a 94-year-old resident last August.The worker at Atria Walnut Creek -- identified as 54-year-old San Pablo resident Lateshia Sherise Starling -- has been charged in connection with the death of a 94-year-old resident Constantine Albert Canoun on August 31, 2022. The complaint against Starling states that while Canoun was under her care in the Memory Care Unit at Atria Walnut Creek, she "willfully caused...
Police: 3 men robbed jewelry store, shot at witness in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW – Police in Mountain View are searching for at least three men who robbed a jewelry store and shot at an eyewitness who followed them in a vehicle Friday morning.Around 11:50 a.m., officers were called to a store on the 1900 block of Latham Street on reports of a robbery.An investigation revealed that three armed men entered the store and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The suspects also stole personal belongings from customers and store employees before leaving.Police said the suspects left the scene in a getaway car headed towards Rengstorff Avenue. An eyewitness...
Comments / 4