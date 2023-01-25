ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes confirms what Tom Brady recently told him

There was a moment there for a while when we all tried to make Patrick Mahomes out to be the next up-and-coming greatest quarterback of all time. We tried to compare him to the greatest to ever do it in Tom Brady, and you just can’t do that. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a relationship with him.
