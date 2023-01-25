Read full article on original website
Ex-Buccaneers quarterback offers harsh take on Tom Brady’s future: ‘He’s a shell of himself’
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Shaun King believes Tom Brady should not return for another NFL season, saying he believes the future Hall of Famer is "a shell of himself."
Tom Brady responds to Rob Gronkowski's suggestion that he date Sally Field
Rob Gronkowski proposed that Tom Brady consider dating his "80 For Brady" co-star Sally Field after noting the pair's chemistry during a scene in the upcoming comedy.
NFL referees come under fire after overturning Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase touchdown vs Bills
Instead of his second touchdown of the day, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase looked on as NFL referees overturned what looked to be a catch in the end zone on Sunday.
Embattled Cowboys kicker blocked from practice tries by 49ers players in chippy pre-game altercation
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher was trying to get practice kicks in before the AFC divisional round, but San Francisco 49ers members didn't like where he was kicking them.
Cowboys fans brawl as they watch team lose to 49ers in playoff game
Dallas Cowboys fans took out their frustrations on each other as they watched their team fall to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in the playoffs.
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023
Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Packers’ Aaron Rodgers suggests $60 million salary in 2023 may not be an issue: ‘Things would have to shift’
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested Tuesday that there will be "some adjustments" surrounding the $60 million he's due next season.
Bryan Kohberger case: Theory Idaho suspect was behind party house noise complaints debunked
Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students, allegedly visited the victims' home repeatedly for weeks before the attack.
Joe Burrow was caught on a hot mic saying 'I'm him,' and his response was perfect
Cincinnati’s impressive 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills was one of the most impressive of Joe Burrow’s five playoff wins as he picked apart one of the league’s more talented defenses as a barrage of snow fell in Orchard Park, New York. During that win — which...
Tyre Nichols video release: Former Memphis cop never 'crossed the lines that others crossed,' lawyer argues
Lawyer to the accuse former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. involved in the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols suggests his client 'never crossed the lines that others crossed.'
Newsweek suggests Matt Gaetz had affair with male staffer solely based on tweets from Dem rival he defeated
Newsweek solely relied on tweets from the defeated rival of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a report suggesting he had an affair with a top male staffer.
Tom Brady 'definitely did rig the system to get into the playoffs,' Rob Gronkowski jokes
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady welcomed Rob Gronkowski onto his podcast on Monday before the team's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Steve Wilks' lawyers says there is 'legitimate race problem' in NFL after Panthers hire Frank Reich over him
When Steve Wilks was passed over for Frank Reich despite bringing the Panthers back to playoff contention, his lawyers said there is a "race problem" in the NFL.
Mike Rowe warns government enabling millions of men to quit working: 'Not letting them fail'
Mike Rowe warned millions of men have left the workforce and spend time watching television instead of looking for jobs, suggesting government handouts were to blame.
Tyre Nichols' brother awaits fate of 5 officers involved in beating: 'I hope they die'
The brother of Tyre Nichols, who died three days after being beaten by Memphis police during a traffic stop, said he hopes the officers involved in the incident 'die.'
Alabama's Nick Saban rejected 2 players who were searching for $1.3 million combined in NIL money: report
The Alabama Crimson Tide football team lost a top recruit and a starter due to hefty requests for NIL money, head coach Nick Saban reportedly said.
Georgia daycare owner arrested after allegedly assaulting five children
Georgia sheriff's deputies arrested a home daycare owner who's accused of assaulting five children that she was watching over at her business.
Deadly Murdaugh boat crash: Surviving son reaches settlement amid high-profile trial
A South Carolina judge has approved a settlement agreement between members of the Murdaugh family and the family of Mallory Beach, who died in a crash on the Murdaughs' boat.
Lawyer of ex-officer charged in Tyre Nichols case responds to video release
The lawyer for one of the five former Memphis officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols reacted to the release of the bodycam footage Friday.
Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes confirms what Tom Brady recently told him
There was a moment there for a while when we all tried to make Patrick Mahomes out to be the next up-and-coming greatest quarterback of all time. We tried to compare him to the greatest to ever do it in Tom Brady, and you just can’t do that. Now, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has a relationship with him.
