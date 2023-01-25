Topic: Politics & The Pulpit – Darwin, Dinosaurs, And Dogma; Biblical Evolution With Russ Miller – January 25, 2023

Host: Pastor Jerry Cook

Guests: Russ Miller

Topic: Topic: Darwin, Dinosaurs, And Dogma; Biblical Evolution With Russ Miller – January 25, 2023

On this episode of Politics & The Pulpit, our host Pastor Jerry Cook from Freedoms Way Baptist Church welcomes in special guest Russ Miller from Creations Ministries!

Pastor Cook begins the show by discussing the classified documents saga that continues, ranging from the accusations against President Biden and the newly revealed revelation that former Vice President Mike Pence was also in possession of them. While Pastor Cook would LOVE to continue the conversation, he instead pivots and welcomes in Russ.

After building a successful nationwide firm, Russ gave it away in 2000 to form CESM. A former Theistic Evolutionist, Russ now ministers to Christians and non-Christians alike, stating: “I am not attacking anyone who has been misled into believing in Darwinism, Theistic Evolution or Progressive Creation. I am here to help them, just as someone helped me.”

The organization provides creation science and biblical worldview courses to schools and universities throughout the country. Their new program lets public school students take fully accredited, online Biblical Worldview courses that transfer to public high schools as elective credits. Russ discusses biblical evolution and the fight for it in an increasingly secular world, citing facts and evidence that ranges from the Grand Canyon to dinosaur fossils.

Listen to the entire show here as Pastor Cook chats with Russ Miller!

Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox.

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .