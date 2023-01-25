ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Report: Louisiana often holds inmates beyond release dates

By KEVIN McGILL
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZ7dG_0kROHLho00
1 of 2

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s prison system routinely holds people beyond their release dates, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday in a report concluding that the state has failed for years to develop solutions to “systemic overdetentions” that violate inmates’ rights and are costly to taxpayers.

The federal department said the state could face a possible lawsuit in mid-March if it doesn’t fix the problems, according to a letter to state officials.

Corrections officials have been cooperating in the investigation but are “deliberately indifferent” to the situation despite having been put on notice about it more than 10 years ago, according to the justice department’s 27-page report.

“Between January and April 2022 alone, 26.8% of the people released from LDOC’s custody were held past their release dates. Of those overdetained people, 24% were held over for at least 90 days,” the federal department’s news release said.

In that four-month period, the state paid an estimated $850,000 to parish jails holding state inmates beyond their release dates, according to the report.

The Department of Corrections issued a statement saying the Department of Justice report was being reviewed. “Without a full review of the report’s findings and documentation supporting said findings, it would be a challenge to provide a comprehensive response at this time,” the emailed statement said. “The Department of Corrections has been cooperative for the entire duration of the investigation, and we will continue to work with DOJ throughout this process.”

Wednesday’s report included “minimal” remedial measures. Among the recommendations, it said the corrections department needs to develop a system to share documents and information electronically among courts, parish jails and prison officials to better communicate when an incarcerated person’s release date is set and any changes that might result in eligibility for earlier release.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against the state by people incarcerated past their release dates. Last year, a panel of three 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges refused, in a 2-1 ruling, to dismiss corrections Secretary James LeBlanc and two other state prison system officials from one such lawsuit filed by attorneys with the Roderick & Solange MacArthur Justice Center. The corrections officials have asked for a rehearing by the full 5th Circuit, currently with 16 judges.

Other such lawsuits are being handled by another advocacy group, the Promise of Justice Initiative. “We have known for a long time that the Louisiana DOC is deliberately indifferent to the systemic overdetention of people in its custody,” Mercedes Montagnes, Executive Director of the organization, said in a news release. “We are grateful that the DOJ investigated this matter and we’re hopeful that DOC will finally take its constitutional obligations seriously.”

Comments / 6

Related
WAFB

Feds say Louisiana has held inmates past their legal release dates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When it comes to your civil rights inside the Criminal Justice System, Louisiana doesn’t exactly get an A on its report card. The Department of Justice issued a report showing that found Louisiana Department of Corrections kept inmates in prison longer than they were supposed to serve. Civil rights attorney, William Most, says he has at least two lawsuits for violations of the 14th amendment.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Almost half of Louisiana sheriffs are violating public record laws

Nearly half of Louisiana sheriffs are in violation of a state law regulating the preservation and destruction of public records, according to documents provided by state officials. Of the 64 sheriffs statewide, 23 have never secured state approval for a records retention policy, three allowed their policies to expire, one as far back as 1980, […] The post Almost half of Louisiana sheriffs are violating public record laws appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?

Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS 42

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax refunds. Officials said overstated tax refunds […]
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges

19-Year-Old Man Indicted in Louisiana Court for Possession of a Machine Gun and Drug Charges. New Orleans, Louisiana – Townsend Grant, age 19, was charged on January 26, 2023, in a three-count indictment by a federal grand jury for possession of a machinegun, possession with the intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U. S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Hill

Federal authorities take down fraudulent nursing diploma operation

Federal authorities charged 25 people across five states for participating in a fraudulent scheme to sell fabricated nursing school diplomas and transcripts, the Department of Health and Human Services’s Office of Inspector General announced Wednesday. Law enforcement agencies across Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Florida executed search warrants and charged 25 individuals for…
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Cops Hunt Oregon Torture Suspect Jailed in Vegas Kidnap Case

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants Pass Police...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi agents seize 240 pound of marijuana, arrest four in million-dollar drug bust

Mississippi agencies seized more than 240 pounds of marijuana, valued at $1 million, and arrested four people in a Hinds County drug bust. On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at approx. 7 p.m., the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence in the 5000 block of Manhattan Rd.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

This Louisiana fishing boat captain has been arrested for alleged fraud

A Metairie fishing and hunting guide has been arrested on accusations of fraud after he allegedly took payments for charter trips but never showed up, authorities said Friday. Christopher Pike Jr., 38, has violated state charter guide regulations 10 times since 2017, according to a state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries statement. His 24-foot boat is now under a court-issued seizure order, department officials said.
METAIRIE, LA
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes

Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Possession with Intent to Distribute $15k Worth of Fentanyl and Other Drug-Related Crimes. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and codeine pills, as well as illegal possession of firearms and drug paraphernalia.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KHBS

William Asa Hutchinson III loses law license

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Supreme Court has suspended the law license of William Asa Hutchinson III, son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. The Committee on Professional Conduct found alleged violations of the Arkansas Rules of Professional Conduct. Hutchinson "presently poses a substantial threat of serious harm...
ARKANSAS STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes

Louisiana Man Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Concealing a Deer, and Other Crimes. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by state wildlife agents on January 15, 2023, for alleged deer hunting violations, including intentional concealment of wildlife, possession of an illegally taken deer, and hunting without a deer license.
NEW IBERIA, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
629K+
Post
667M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy