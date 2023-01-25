Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute
SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Former Murray mayor accused of spitting in driver's face in road rage case
The former longtime mayor of Murray has been charged with spitting in the face of another driver during a road rage incident.
ksl.com
'You're going to see what kind of monster I am,' fugitive allegedly tells woman before assault
TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police say absconded from a halfway house after recently being released from prison is in custody again following a violent assault on a woman in her 70s who had befriended the man while he was incarcerated. New court documents outline the disturbing details of...
wyo4news.com
Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5
CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
ksl.com
Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN — A Saratoga Springs man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered Monday to spend at least one year and up to 20 years in prison for causing the death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, who was riding his bike when he was struck last April in West Jordan.
3 in custody after gunfire leads to Taylorsville High School lockdown
Police placed Taylorsville High School in lockdown and other schools in the area in lockout while they attempt to locate a suspect in the area.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Shots fired at Taylorsville High School, students ‘safe’ in lockdown
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Gunshots were fired at Taylorsville High School Thursday afternoon, confirmed by emergency dispatch. Shots were reported at approximately 12:40 p.m. in the school parking lot. Schools were still in Lockdown Protocol when Granite School District Tweeted that all students are safe and accounted for. Taylorsville High...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville High School lockdown lifted after shot fired call ends with 3 people in custody; 3 still at large
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville Police report three people have been taken into custody and three remain at large after officers were called to Taylorsville High School on a report of at least one shot fired. “It is no longer an active scene and there...
KSLTV
Man chases teens after shots fired at Taylorsville High
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Hours into the school day at Taylorsville High Thursday afternoon, a loud noise grabbed the attention of a man who lives in the neighborhood that backs up to the high school parking lot. Audio from David Lewis’ ring camera captured what sounded like two gunshots about...
svinews.com
WHP: Driver was on meth
CASPER —Prosecutors formally charged a Utah man with five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on Wednesday in connection with a multi-car wreck that authorities say resulted from him driving the wrong way down Interstate 80 while intoxicated. Arthur Andrew Nelson, 57, of West Jordan, Utah, made his initial appearance...
Mother, daughter detail terrifying moments during lockdown
Three juvenile suspects are in custody after Taylorsville High School was placed in lockdown Thursday afternoon, along with several other schools in the area.
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal crash on Mountain View Corridor causes significant delays
WEST VALLEY, Utah — A fatal crash Northbound on Mountain View Corridor and 2400 South has caused delays that will last hours. The West Valley City Police Department said in a Twitter post that a passenger vehicle hit a box truck from behind. The driver of the passenger vehicle...
Gephardt Daily
Elk herd stops traffic on I-80 in Salt Lake City; roadway now cleared
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A herd of elk closed down westbound Interstate 80 at 2800 East on Thursday. The animals-in-traffic incident was at milepost 127, and lasted several hours before the elk could be convinced to leave. The roadway has since reopened. Mature...
kslnewsradio.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner
DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
kjzz.com
WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
kjzz.com
1 killed after vehicle strikes box truck from behind on Mountain View Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead following a crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City. Officials with West Valley City said the crash occurred a short time before 5 p.m. on northbound Mountain View Corridor near 2400 South, just before SR 201. They...
KUTV
FrontRunner delayed, bus bridge in place after train vs. pedestrian incident
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — UTA's FrontRunner trains were delayed Wednesday morning in what the transit authority called a "train vs. trespasser" incident. A bus bridge remained in place connecting the Draper and South Jordan stations nearly 2 hours later, causing delays from Ogden to Provo. The transit authority announced...
ABC 4
Original planners of Daybreak looking to strike gold again with 2,200-acre development in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — Rio Tinto Kennecott, the mining company originally behind the Daybreak community development, are looking to do it again with 2,200 acres between the western edges of South Jordan and Herriman, according to plans released on their website. No name has yet been chosen for...
tooeleonline.com
Grantsville tramples Ben Lomond 53-24
Riding a 10-game-winning-streak heading into Thursday night’s game, the Grantsville High girl’s basketball team sought to keep the ball rolling as it hosted the Ben Lomond Scots. Early in the first quarter, neither team could put any offense together until Grantsville broke the scoring open two minutes in....
