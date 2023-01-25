ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele County, UT

Related
KSLTV

Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute

SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
wyo4news.com

Utah man arrested on 11 counts after killing 5

CARBON COUNTY, WYOMING — On Jan. 22 at approximately 6:52 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol was notified of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes at approximately mm 215. At approximately mm 220 near Sinclair, WY, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction had caused a serious injury crash.
SINCLAIR, WY
KSLTV

Man chases teens after shots fired at Taylorsville High

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Hours into the school day at Taylorsville High Thursday afternoon, a loud noise grabbed the attention of a man who lives in the neighborhood that backs up to the high school parking lot. Audio from David Lewis’ ring camera captured what sounded like two gunshots about...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
svinews.com

WHP: Driver was on meth

CASPER —Prosecutors formally charged a Utah man with five counts of aggravated vehicular homicide on Wednesday in connection with a multi-car wreck that authorities say resulted from him driving the wrong way down Interstate 80 while intoxicated. Arthur Andrew Nelson, 57, of West Jordan, Utah, made his initial appearance...
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
DRAPER, UT
kjzz.com

WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

FrontRunner delayed, bus bridge in place after train vs. pedestrian incident

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — UTA's FrontRunner trains were delayed Wednesday morning in what the transit authority called a "train vs. trespasser" incident. A bus bridge remained in place connecting the Draper and South Jordan stations nearly 2 hours later, causing delays from Ogden to Provo. The transit authority announced...
DRAPER, UT
tooeleonline.com

Grantsville tramples Ben Lomond 53-24

Riding a 10-game-winning-streak heading into Thursday night’s game, the Grantsville High girl’s basketball team sought to keep the ball rolling as it hosted the Ben Lomond Scots. Early in the first quarter, neither team could put any offense together until Grantsville broke the scoring open two minutes in....
GRANTSVILLE, UT

