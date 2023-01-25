ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantsville, UT

UNBELIEVABLE: Utah Tech changing name to BYU-Dixie!

Utah Tech University, formerly Dixie State University, and Dixie College made a major announcement today: The University will be changing their name to Brigham Young University - Dixie Campus. This comes 9 months after major backlash from the community following the name change from "Dixie" to "Utah Tech." The change...
PROVO, UT
Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
SANDY, UT
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
UTAH STATE
GM for Tabernacle Choir retires after 21 years

SALT LAKE CITY — When Scott Barrick looks back at his career as General Manager for The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square he sometimes can’t believe it happened. “For 21 years I’ve been part of the magic and I still pinch myself,” Barrick said while standing on the stage inside the Salt Lake Tabernacle.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah drought takes toll on small towns, drying up springs, wells

TOOELE — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is under a building moratorium because it is running out of water and needs $2.4 million from the Utah Legislature for a new well. For the last two summers, farmers have not planted and a system that had been delivering...
UTAH STATE
Star Gazing: Celebs Gather At Sundance's Macro Lodge

Stars braved the snow in Park City, Utah in stylish winter fashions for the annual celebration of cinema and culture. Macro hosted its sixth annual invitation-only showcase of inclusive screenings, panels and parties at the iconic Sundance Film Festival to champion inclusion and people of color at its prime location on Park City’s prime Main Street location.
PARK CITY, UT
Local Boxing Club Helps Troubled Teens Find Purpose

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Boxing is one of the oldest sports still around today, going back almost 5,000 years, and has become more popular than ever in recent years. Joe Bish, owner of the Die Standing boxing club in Salt Lake City, joined us to talk about his gym and brought some of his students with him to talk about their success and demonstrate their skills.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food

J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Uncertain Future of New Maylower Mountain Resort

Even in four-wheel drive, the worn all-season tires on my truck struggled for traction. A wet, heavy snowstorm, the first of the season, had plagued the drive for 230 miles since heading up Douglas Pass along Colorado State Highway 139. Finally, approaching Park City on US-40, the sun shone through a fleeting break in the clouds. Out the driver’s side window, was the future site of Mayflower Mountain Resort, and also the first place bare ground without a fresh blanket of snow was visible in roughly four hours.
PARK CITY, UT
Herd of elk pushed away from I-80 and moved back into mountains

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers on westbound Interstate 80 were delayed by about 30 minutes Thursday because a herd of elk was attempting to cross into the foothills. KSL TV reporter Katija Stepovic first reported that the herd was moving between Foothill Drive and Parley’s Way, near the mouth of Parley’s Canyon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Below Freezing and Snowing at Time of Phenom 300 Fatal Crash

According to the NTSB’s preliminary report released today, it was below freezing and snow was falling when an Embraer Phenom 300 crashed while taking off from Utah's Provo Municipal Airport at 11:35 a.m. on January 2. The pilot was killed and the three passengers were injured. The light twinjet was on a planned Part 91 personal flight to Chino, California.
PROVO, UT
Drag Producer Cancels Shows After Armed Proud Boys Threaten Event

As more than three dozen people gathered at a local wine and tea shop in Salt Lake City, a handful of black-and-yellow-clad Proud Boys stood nearby, menacing patrons and hurling homophobic slurs. Now the producer of the Utah event says in the wake of real-world threats of violence, they will be pausing the shows to regroup.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FrontRunner delayed, bus bridge in place after train vs. pedestrian incident

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — UTA's FrontRunner trains were delayed Wednesday morning in what the transit authority called a "train vs. trespasser" incident. A bus bridge remained in place connecting the Draper and South Jordan stations nearly 2 hours later, causing delays from Ogden to Provo. The transit authority announced...
DRAPER, UT

