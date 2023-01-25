ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslsports.com

Lynne Roberts, Utes Finding Joy In Helping Others

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s not enough for Utah women’s basketball to be good on the court, they are now looking to be good in the community too by helping others. Recently, head coach Lynne Roberts and the Utes have started a community initiative “Beyond the Paint” in an effort to shine light on areas of need in the Salt Lake community.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City chef named James Beard Award semifinalist

The James Beard Foundation, the nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture, has named 11 Utah restaurants and chefs as semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Park City's Briar Handly, chef at Handle, is one of seven chefs to make the cut in the state. He is a...
PARK CITY, UT
rmef.org

Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains

Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah drought takes toll on small towns, drying up springs, wells

TOOELE — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is under a building moratorium because it is running out of water and needs $2.4 million from the Utah Legislature for a new well. For the last two summers, farmers have not planted and a system that had been delivering...
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Utah Valley Avoids Collapse, Holds Off New Mexico State

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team avoided a major collapse and held off the New Mexico State Aggies for a five-point victory at home. The Wolverines hosted the Aggies at UCCU Center in Orem, Utah on Saturday, January 28. UVU beat New Mexico State,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
kslsports.com

This Day In Utah Sports History: Jimmer Drops 43

PROVO, Utah – On this day 12 years ago, Jimmer Fredette dropped 43 points in the Marriott Center to give Kawhi Leonard and the San Diego State Aztecs their first loss of the season. Jimmer Fredette was on a tear in his senior season as a Cougar. His performance...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kslsports.com

Utah Women’s Basketball Pull Through Bogged Down Game Against USC Trojans

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball pulled through with a win after a bogged down fourth quarter hosting USC at the Huntsman Center Friday night. It took the Utes very little time to let the Trojans know who was running the show, gaining their first lead of the night at the 7:33 mark in the first quarter, but a string of fouls in fourth quarter slowed the game down to a snail’s pace. The Utah women ultimately went on to win the game 83 – 73.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
SANDY, UT

