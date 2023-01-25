Read full article on original website
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
kslsports.com
No. 4 Red Rocks Handle Business At Home Against No. 25 Washinton
SALT LAKE CITY – After a rough first road outing against the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners last week, the No. 4 Red Rocks returned to the Huntsman Center to host the No. 25 Washington Huskies. The meet was never once in doubt as the Red Rocks put the Huskies...
The very serious and totally definitive rating of cookies in Utah
Best cookies in Utah: Crumbl Cookie, Chip Cookie, Ruby Snap Cookie, Dirty Dough, Crave Cookie, Twisted Sugar cookies all withstood this taste test. Best dessert in Utah. Where to get cookies in Utah. Crumbl vs Crave. Crumbl vs Dirty Dough.
ksl.com
Could trains be moved underground in the heart of Salt Lake City?
SALT LAKE CITY — Christian Lenhart's interest in revitalizing the historic Rio Grande railroad station began when he served as a FrontRunner rail host years ago, when he discovered people coming downtown had to travel a few blocks from the area to find somewhere to be. He'd inform riders...
kslsports.com
Lynne Roberts, Utes Finding Joy In Helping Others
SALT LAKE CITY – It’s not enough for Utah women’s basketball to be good on the court, they are now looking to be good in the community too by helping others. Recently, head coach Lynne Roberts and the Utes have started a community initiative “Beyond the Paint” in an effort to shine light on areas of need in the Salt Lake community.
Park City chef named James Beard Award semifinalist
The James Beard Foundation, the nonprofit organization that celebrates and supports America’s food culture, has named 11 Utah restaurants and chefs as semifinalists for its 2023 awards. Park City's Briar Handly, chef at Handle, is one of seven chefs to make the cut in the state. He is a...
kslsports.com
‘We’ll Be Ready’ Lynne Roberts’ Utes Confident On Eve Of Top-10 Tilt Against UCLA
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women’s basketball team has been steamrolling competition this season and the Salt Lake City community is beginning to take notice. An announced 3,300 fans, but probably closer to 4,000 to this untrained reporter’s eye, braved a winter snowstorm to see the Utes defeat the USC Trojans on Friday night.
Gephardt Daily
‘Best AC/DC cover band’ Hell’s Bells with lead guitarist Adrian Conner to rock SLC Saturday night
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — AC/DC may not have played Salt Lake City since April 2001, but this weekend Utahns can enjoy a performance by Hell’s Belles, a tribute band that was formed in 2000 in Seattle. Lead guitarist of the iconic rock...
kslsports.com
Runnin’ Utes Struggled To Score Against Oregon, Can’t Come Up With The Win
EUGENE, Or – The Runnin’ Utes struggled to score in the second half of their PNW trip to take on Oregon after putting on a solid performance a few days earlier against Oregon State. The Utes had been great as of late as an entire unit, but the streak came to an end in Eugene.
rmef.org
Big City Bulls Captured, Moved to the Mountains
Watching mature bull elk up close can be an exhilarating experience. But seeing them in a busy metropolis home to more than a million people can be dangerous for both animals and humans alike. “We can’t have big mature bull elk roaming around in the city,” Scott Root, Utah Division...
Another United States Golf Association national championship is coming to Utah — in 2034
A second United States Golf Association championship event is coming to Utah — the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2034
Park Record
Another Olympics in Park City: Only ‘developers, resorts, & realtors’ benefit, or a ‘catalyst for a greener Utah’?
For some in Park City and surrounding Summit County, the prospects of a second Winter Olympics in the state spur concern about the possibility of losing the character of the community. But others see another Games as something that could galvanize the community and build pride. The wide-ranging views of...
KSLTV
What’s behind northern Utah’s ‘brown clouds’? New study pinpoints a major source
SALT LAKE CITY — A magnesium plant located near the Great Salt Lake is a major producer of chemical elements behind the “dense winter brown clouds” that sometimes hang over Salt Lake City and other parts of Utah’s northern half in the winter, a new federal study determines.
ksl.com
Utah drought takes toll on small towns, drying up springs, wells
TOOELE — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is under a building moratorium because it is running out of water and needs $2.4 million from the Utah Legislature for a new well. For the last two summers, farmers have not planted and a system that had been delivering...
kslsports.com
Utah Valley Avoids Collapse, Holds Off New Mexico State
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team avoided a major collapse and held off the New Mexico State Aggies for a five-point victory at home. The Wolverines hosted the Aggies at UCCU Center in Orem, Utah on Saturday, January 28. UVU beat New Mexico State,...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Oklahoma State Offers 2023 Three-star Running Back Sesi Vailahi from Utah
With National Signing Day coming up Wednesday, the Cowboys coaching staff is looking to put a few finishing touches on its 2023 class. After offering Broken Arrow offensive lineman Jamison Mejia on Monday, the Cowboys sent an offer to running back Sesi Vailahi out of Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday.
kslsports.com
This Day In Utah Sports History: Jimmer Drops 43
PROVO, Utah – On this day 12 years ago, Jimmer Fredette dropped 43 points in the Marriott Center to give Kawhi Leonard and the San Diego State Aztecs their first loss of the season. Jimmer Fredette was on a tear in his senior season as a Cougar. His performance...
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Pull Through Bogged Down Game Against USC Trojans
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball pulled through with a win after a bogged down fourth quarter hosting USC at the Huntsman Center Friday night. It took the Utes very little time to let the Trojans know who was running the show, gaining their first lead of the night at the 7:33 mark in the first quarter, but a string of fouls in fourth quarter slowed the game down to a snail’s pace. The Utah women ultimately went on to win the game 83 – 73.
kjzz.com
WATCH: Family of mountain lions roams through Sandy backyard
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Video captured what appeared to be four mountain lions traveling through a backyard in Salt Lake County. The mountain lions were spotted on different Ring Doorbell cameras during the night this week, which is the only time that residents reported seeing the animals. Neighbors in...
