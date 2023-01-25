ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penobscot County, ME

Pedestrian Fatality in Penobscot County

On Friday, January 27, 2023 at approximately 12:15 pm, the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) responded to a pedestrian vs. vehicle fatality on Rt. 69 in Newburgh. The PCSO and the Maine State Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Portions of Rt. 69 will be closed to traffic for the next few hours. Additional information will be available at a later time.
Crews respond to crash in Lagrange Friday night

LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange Friday night. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed the crash took place just after 6:00 p.m. Officials say the road near the 5000 block of addresses was down to one lane of traffic for a period...
Driver identified in Alton rollover crash

ALTON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office has released new information about the fatal rollover crash in Alton Thursday. The Sheriff's Office identified the driver as 33-year-old Ashely Bloomer. They say they received a missing persons report after Bloomer dropped her child off at school, but...
Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
Person dies when car ends up in Maine stream

ALTON, Maine — One person is dead after a vehicle ended up in a stream in the town of Alton. A Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputy was following up on an incident on Argyle Road just before 9 p.m. Thursday when he found a vehicle had gone off the road and ended up out of sight in Birch Stream.
Alton Crash Victim Was Found When She Failed to Pick Up Her Child

Officials have released the identity of a woman killed in an Alton crash. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says the crashed vehicle was discovered at approximately 8:50 Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Ashely Bloomer. What Happened?. Officials were notified when Bloomer, who had dropped her child...
Snow Has Caused The Collapse Of A Structure At The U Of Maine

According to a report on the WGME website, Mahaney Dome at UMO has collapsed under the weight of the snow and ice from today's storm. No one was injured in the collapse. The article seems to indicate that this happens every year. According to the Go Black Bears website, the...
Traffic Light Maintenance to Cause Headaches for Hampden Commuters

Hampden isn't a big town. At just under 10,000 people, Hampden isn't a boom town to visit. There's no real tourist attraction to speak of, despite it's rich history in the formative days of Maine and even our United States. Our most famous residents are probably Hannibal Hamlin and former baseball star Mike Bordick.
Did You Know Bangor's Best Sledding Spot Used to Be A Dump?

Let's get the weird detail out of the way... When I was a kid, there were a few spots around Bangor that were legendary for sledding. you could slide in front of the Bangor Theological Seminary, which was a nice gradual, dependable spot. There was also Davenport Park, on the corner of 1st Street and Cedar. In my family, we called it Rocky Dundee, because all the little bumps in the hill made you fly in every direction. Why we called it that, I'm not totally sure.
Pedestrian struck, killed by truck in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian was killed on Route 69 in Newburgh Friday afternoon. According to authorities the person who is yet to be identified was hit and killed just after 12 p.m. State Police and Penobscot County Sheriffs office are continuing to investigate the incident. Portions of the...
Increasing clouds today give way to heavy snow tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We start off today with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions, but clouds increase through the afternoon and evening as a strong low-pressure system moves in from the Ohio River Valley. High temperatures today will be cold, only reaching the teens and 20′s. This storm system will produce heavy snow across the state tonight, before a transition to mix and rain along the coast late tonight. Then as warm southerly winds pick up overnight, inland locations, like the Bangor area, will start to see a transition to mix and rain during the early morning hours on Thursday. That rain snow line looks to continue to push in from south to north over the course of Thursday. This will cause areas along south & east of I-95 to change from snow to sleet then to all rain. Communities north & west of I-95 will go from snow to a wintry mix and locations over the far north will stay as snow. Snowfall rates for some areas could top out at over an inch per hour resulting in rapidly accumulating snow and low visibility and difficult travel. A high "fluff factor" during the start of the snow will result in significant snowfall totals for the first half of the storm. Along the coastline could see gusts as high as 45 mph, whereas inland locations could see gusts from 30-35 mph. This will result in blowing snow and reduced visibilities tonight. The highest snowfall totals will be over the Crown of Maine where over 12″ of snow could fall. The mountains should expect 8-12″. Totals will taper off quickly as you move towards the coast where 2-4″ are likely. For the Bangor area, snowfall totals will range from 4-8″.
Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An area nonprofit dedicated to helping the community had their shoe on the other foot Thursday. Staff at the Community Closet in Ellsworth came in Thursday morning to find water everywhere after their storefront flooded. They say the shop's roof is in poor shape, and clothes...
Snow Has Ended. More On The Way Wednesday Night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The snow has cleared the region and the rest of the night will have some partial clearing and lows that will range from 15-25°. It will remain breezy overnight with northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph. This will continue to produce areas of blowing snow into early Tuesday morning.
Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities

Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
Penobscot County Grand Jury indictments

BANGOR-- An Ellsworth man and Pleasant Point woman were indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury in connection with an alleged assault and kidnapping. Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, and David Bennet, 41, were indicted on multiple counts including robbery and kidnapping charges in connection to a November incident in Bangor. Police say officers were called to a residence on November 8th for a report of a male with numerous facial injuries holding a firearm.
Brewer Restaurant & Bar To Reopen Thursday

After a brief hiatus, a local favorite will open their doors again next week!. If you have been driving by High Tide in Brewer the last several weeks, and wondering why the parking lot is empty, you need not wonder anymore. As a rule, January is the slowest month in...
