Climate Friday | Why was Wednesday's snow so hard to shovel?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Winter weather finally arrived this week, chipping away at the snowfall deficit and delivering heavy snow and wet accumulations to the region. In the last few editions of Climate Friday, we've explained the causes of this unseasonably mild and dry winter weather. This week, we'll recap our biggest snowfall of the season and explain the science behind this heavy, wet snow.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Messy wintry weather: What to expect next
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Ottawa and Sandusky counties until Wednesday at 11 p.m. Snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected. The rest of us are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until Wednesday evening. Snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 4 inches are possible along with a light glaze of ice.
WTOL-TV
45 years after the Blizzard of '78, winter storm brings heavy snowfall, memories of infamous blizzard
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an earlier Blizzard of '78 retrospective that aired on Jan. 27, 2022. As if in homage to Midwestern meteorological memory, Wednesday's snow storm coincides with the 45th anniversary of the infamous Blizzard of '78. The 1978 blizzard is well...
13abc.com
Cities prepare for winter storm
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The biggest winter storm so far this year is on its way. “Each storm is different, that’s one thing I’d like to say. It’s not predictable so we do our very best handle whatever conditions are thrown our way,” said Perrysburg Director of Public Services Rob Ross.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Winter storm warning: Snow, gusty winds ahead
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ready for more snow? A WINTER STORM WARNING goes into effect for Ottawa and Sandusky counties Wednesday at 3 a.m. with 4-7 inches of snow and gusty winds up to 30 mph, creating frigid wind chills, slippery conditions and low visibility. The rest of us are...
wfft.com
Defiance County under Weather Advisory
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) - The Defiance County Sheriff;s Office has issued a level 2 Weather Emergency for the county. A level 2 emergency means that roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should go...
crawfordcountynow.com
Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system
BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
bgindependentmedia.org
County under Winter Storm Warning; expected snow accumulation increased
The Wood County Emergency Management Agency has issued the following advisory:. We are now under a Winter Storm Warning and the confidence has increased of slightly higher snowfall amounts of 5-8 inches. Timing: Early Wednesday around 3 a.m., freezing rain is expected to start transitioning to snow around 5 a.m....
Republic Services suspends trash, recycling pick-up due to weather in Toledo region Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Garbage and recycling pick-up for Toledo and the surrounding areas is suspended for the rest of the day Wednesday. In a media release, Republic Services cited weather and the safety of drivers and customers for its decision to suspend pickup Wednesday afternoon. A winter snowstorm dumped a significant amount of snow on the area, leaving residential roads hazardous.
thevillagereporter.com
Current Snow Emergencies For Counties & Municipalities
SWANTON, OH – Due to the ongoing snowfall, in order to facilitate the cleaning of streets and alleys and to expedite the free flow of vehicular traffic, no owner or operator of any vehicle shall park or permit such vehicle to be parked on any street or alley at any time when the accumulation of snow upon the roadway exceeds three inches during any period of 24 hours or less. (Swanton Codified Ordinances 73.05).
Lima News
Friday night fire causes $80,000 damage
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire located at 1519 N. Main St. at 9:15 p.m. Friday evening. The fire was reportedly started by a ‘faulty’ heating unit according to Captain Lee Short. Firefighters were on the scene until 11:35 p.m. “The fire went...
buccaneerstrong.com
Indoor Batting Facility Coming to Bowling Green
If you noticed the construction this morning, you saw the beginning of an indoor batting facility. This facility will give Bowling Green athletes the opportunity to work on their skills even when the weather is not cooperating. We would like to thank our wonderful Bowling Green supporters who have helped...
13abc.com
The City of Toledo hosts Restaurant Week’s kickoff party
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is hosting a kickoff party to celebrate Restaurant Week with samples of food and drinks available. According to Toledo’s press release, the event will take place at 425 Jefferson Ave on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets will be $55 and can be bought through the event’s website.
WTOL-TV
Fulton County Turnpike crash closes all eastbound lanes Wednesday
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — 5:30 p.m. update: All lanes are back open. Crews have blocked all eastbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike at mile marker 52 in Fulton County due to a crash. In a tweet, representatives from the Ohio Turnpike said east bound travelers will be diverted...
Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
bgindependentmedia.org
Rodger J Herringshaw
Rodger J. Herringshaw, 96, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away January 28, 2023. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 W. Wooster St. (419) 352-2132.
WTOL-TV
Iconic Toledo restaurant at risk of closing after decades as a Westgate staple
Uncle John's Pancake House has been a Westgate staple for over 60 years. Countless Toledoans have grown up on silver-dollar pancakes, but the specials may soon end.
13abc.com
TPD only responding to injury crashes as conditions deteriorate
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are now operating under a “phase two,” meaning officers will only respond to crashes where there are injuries or vehicles aren’t drivable. If you’re involved in a crash, exchange information and file a police report later. See a spelling or...
13abc.com
Police say driver fled traffic stop Friday night
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Police Department pursued a vehicle Saturday around midnight after having been stopped for not having a visible license plate. According to the FPD press release, the driver had stopped at first but then ran from the traffic stop, turning westbound on West Lincoln Street.
13abc.com
Councilman Hobbs unveils designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Councilman John Hobbs III unveils the designation of Elysian Avenue to Toledo resident Dennis Hopson Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. The designation will take place on the corner of Elysian Avenue and Dorr Street, according to the City of Toledo’s press release. Designating Elysian Avenue as “Dennis Hopson Way” represents a token of gratitude from the city for what Hopson has and is doing for Toledo, the press release says.
