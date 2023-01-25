Astronauts, cosmonaut heading to ISS from Kennedy Space Center next month

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Next month, SpaceX will fly two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a United Arab Emirates astronaut to the International Space Station for a six-month science mission.

The Crew-6 team will be arriving at one of the busiest times ever for the space station.

The plan is for a quick handover between Crew-5 and Crew-6, before Crew-5 splashes down in early March.

Crew-6 will now launch to the ISS from the Kennedy Space Center no sooner than Feb. 26, less than a week after the planned launch of an uncrewed Soyuz that will replace a damaged Soyuz docked at the space station.

Crew-6 will spend roughly 180 days at the ISS where they’ll conduct some 250 experiments and work on technology development for future exploration.

