ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Former Trail Blazer Mychal Thompson on Bill Schonely, Damian Lillard and why he hates talking about the 1978 NBA Draft: Sports by Northwest podcast

Bill Schonely was already a legend in Portland by the time the Trail Blazers selected Mychal Thompson with the first overall pick in 1978. Over the next 40-plus years, Thompson forged a friendship with the legendary radio play-by-play announcer, including a stretch when they were both part of the Blazers broadcast crew in the ‘90s.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Jazz’s nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Utah Jazz may have reached the end of its previous core last season as Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Royce O’Neal, and Bojan Bogdanovic were all shipped out in the offseason. The expectation was for the Jazz to accumulate as many draft picks as they could and rebuild their team through the draft. That formula was executed by CEO of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge with the Boston Celtics, and he has had a terrific track record of success from the draft.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

NBA Trade rumors: Alex Caruso available for multiple picks; Jazz consider three players untouchable

Another day, another set of trade rumors as the NBA's deadline approaches. We are now less than two weeks away from the final buzzer, and we're still waiting on the sort of moves that tend to define a deadline. That hasn't been for lack of trying. There has been plenty of news surrounding what teams are trying to accomplish over the past several days, and on Friday, we have a whole new batch to sift through.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC puts up a fight but loses at No. 9 Utah

It was bound to happen, and it took a top-10-ranked team to do it. Utah, which has been at or near the top of the Pac-12 Conference all season long and is enjoying one of its finest seasons ever, played a strong offensive game. An opponent finally solved the Lindsay Gottlieb-Beth Burns defense which has been carrying USC women’s basketball this season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy