I wanted to report this story last month, but I was too sick with COVID. My kid gave it to me. My colleagues on the health reporting team would have tackled the story, but they've been sick, too, thanks to their children. (Just last week, one colleague dropped off her daughter for her first day back at preschool after recovering from a bug, only to pick her up that same afternoon, sniffling from a new illness. Yikes.)

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO