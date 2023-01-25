ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Takeaways from North Carolina's 72-68 win over Syracuse

By Bryant Baucom
AllTarHeels
AllTarHeels
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVimr_0kRODvT800

The Tar Heels are now riding a four-game winning streak ahead of a much needed week-long break.

The collection of North Carolina fans far and wide breathed a sigh of relief after the clock hit zero in the Tar Heels' road victory over Syracuse on Tuesday night.

From their early season struggles to the consistent inability to maintain late leads, their win over the Orange marked much more than their second road triumph of the year.

Now at 15-6 overall and 7-3 in ACC play, North Carolina has shown improvement and reasons to be optimistic over their four-game winning streak.

While yes, R.J. Davis is a "tough little nut," we learned a lot more in the victory over Syracuse.

The ability to close out a tight game

In three of their six losses, the Tar Heels have possessed leads down the stretch, only to find themselves on the wrong side of the results.

While non-conference play saw North Carolina close out contests again Ohio State and Michigan, it feels as if they have struggled to put teams away on the road.

Away from Chapel Hill, they were 2-5 in games that featured a three point deficit or less in the closing minutes.

After falling behind 68-66 with under two minutes to play, the Tar Heels stepped up to the plate and finished the game on a 6-0 run.

Teams like Pittsburgh and Virginia were able to keep North Carolina at bay after claiming a late lead, but the Tar Heels turned a corner on Tuesday.

It may seem like one game in the standings, but a road victory in a tight contest against a historic program is nothing to overlook.

Caleb Love can breakout at any moment

A big issue or question mark surrounding North Carolina has been the inefficiency and inconsistency of Caleb Love.

His performance on Tuesday night (15 points on 4-of-7 shooting) was his first outing with a field goal percentage of 50 percent or better since Dec. 13 versus The Citadel.

Love hit three three-pointers in the first half and appeared to have more confidence and rhythm to his jump shot.

Aside from having Armando Bacot injured or absent in five of the Tar Heels' six losses, the lack of efficiency for Love has been the biggest hurdle in them taking the next step.

Love also recorded five assists to just two turnovers and allowed his shots to come within the offense. He did not force himself into a hot start nor did he take an abundance of shots.

It was just the second time all season that he took under 10 shots and yet, he still scored in double figures.

No college basketball player will be consistent every game, but Tuesday night's performance is a positive sign for the blooming of Love down the stretch, as North Carolina will need him to be at his best to reach their full potential.

Pete Nance deserves his flowers

There were certainly moments against the Orange in which Nance deserved some criticism, but his production and availability deserve some praise.

Nance played all 40 minutes and scored a game-high 21 points. And while his four rebounds and three assists were productive, his block to go along with four steals were pivotal in the victory.

Although Joe Girard can be credited with the assist, Nance's game-winning bucket marked his second basket this season in which he tied the game or took the lead for the Tar Heels.

Prior to Tuesday, he had 11 points combined in his two games back after suffering a back injury against Wake Forest.

While Bacot is the best player on this roster and Love can turn into one of the hottest shooters in college basketball in an instant, Nance's impact down the stretch is as valuable as ever.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Jon Scheyer changes starting lineup at Georgia Tech

First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer had rolled out the same starting five in five straight games, with the squad going 3-2 in that span. But freshman forward Dariq Whitehead, who drew starts in all five of those games, is now out of commission for the unranked Blue Devils (14-6, ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils right ship against Yellow Jackets

A loss on Saturday would have bordered on a Duke basketball disaster. But the unranked Blue Devils (15-6, 6-4 ACC) bounced back from Monday's 78-75 loss at the Virginia Tech Hokies and left Atlanta with an 86-43 victory over the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-13, 1-10 ACC), who have ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

College GameDay coming to Durham for UNC game

ESPN's College GameDay will be in Durham next Saturday for the season's first meeting between the Duke basketball squad and the archrival UNC Tar Heels. The game tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). But the show, free for anyone to attend and also to air on ESPN, takes place in Cameron Indoor Stadium ...
DURHAM, NC
AllSyracue

Elijah Moore Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse basketball has landed a commitment from class of 2024 shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore stands 6-4 and plays for Cardinal Hayes High School and Wiz Kids AAU. He picked the Orange over his other finalists Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State. Moore also held offers from Illinois, ...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange news: 4-star big man’s team is in top 20 nationally, more

As we noted in another recent column, Syracuse Orange basketball coaches have gotten back into the mix for 2024 four-star power forward Donnie Freeman from Washington, D.C. The 6-foot-9 Freeman, offered a scholarship by the ‘Cuse back in August of 2021 during the time of the team’s annual Elite Camp, is a standout for St. John’s College High School in our nation’s capital.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Virginia Tech defeats Syracuse 85-70 (final score, recap)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Virginia Tech Hokies at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Virginia Tech to see...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia

Matchup: Syracuse (13-7, 4-5) vs Virginia (14-6, 3-6) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Thursday, January 26th. Television: ACC Network Xtra Stream: LIVE STREAM Radio: ESPN Radio Syracuse, WJPZ, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Broadcast Team: Calvin Cristoforo, John Eads ...
SYRACUSE, NY
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: RJ Davis reminded us how tough the 2022-23 Tar Heels are

In the game of basketball, toughness can be seen in a variety of ways. Sometimes toughness is diving after loose balls in order to maintain possession. Sometimes toughness is being willing to hit a three-pointer with just seconds left in the game. And sometimes, toughness is literally taking an elbow in the face with 10.7 seconds left in the game so that your team can get to the free throw line and ice the game.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill garners third Division I offer from ACC school

The offers keep pouring in for one of the most promising freshmen in the Mid-Penn. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Cumberland Valley’s Tyler Merrill, a first-year offensive tackle for the Eagles, announced on Twitter that he had picked up his third college football scholarship offer, with Syracuse University extending him the opportunity.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX8 News

How young is too young to babysit in North Carolina?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Did you know that about 20 states have set a minimum age for a young person to babysit outside his or her residence? Would you be surprised to know that only one state where there is a minimum age sets that limit younger than is suggested in North Carolina? And would […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
WAKE FOREST, NC
visitraleigh.com

The Most-Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023 in Raleigh, N.C.

It looks like 2023 is going to be a big year for food in Raleigh, N.C. These highly anticipated restaurants have their eyes set on bringing new flavors to the City of Oaks in the coming months, a good sign for the hospitality community in Raleigh (and a great reason to plan a future visit).
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

10 of the best restaurants in the Piedmont Triad

(WGHP) — North Carolinians love to eat! The new year provides a new opportunity to try new things and explore. Without further ado, these are 10 of the highest-rated restaurants on Yelp in the Piedmont Triad in no particular order. *** Blue Denim 217 South Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 DINNER & DRINKS MENU | […]
GREENSBORO, NC
AllTarHeels

AllTarHeels

Raleigh, NC
261
Followers
457
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTarHeels is a FanNation channel covering University of North Carolina athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/unc

Comments / 0

Community Policy