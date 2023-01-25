At the Legislature: Ending sale of flavored tobacco products

The American Cancer Society (ACS) reports over 26,000 Oregonians will be diagnosed with cancer in 2023, and an estimated 8,400 will lose their lives to the disease.

The ACS said smoking causes 30% of all cancer deaths in this country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that 49.1 million U.S. adults, or nearly 1 in 5, used any tobacco product in 2018. Cigarettes were the most common at 13.7%.

House Bill 3090 has been introduced at the Oregon Legislature designed to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and all other flavored tobacco products, including cigars, hookah, e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco.

“With a new year and new legislative session comes a new opportunity for Oregon lawmakers to prioritize the health of Oregonians over tobacco industry interests and bottom line," American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) Oregon Director of Government Relations Jamie Dunphy said. "Ending the sale of menthol cigarettes and all other flavored tobacco products would be a huge step in that direction."

Dunphy said menthol, mint and other candy- and fruit-flavored tobacco products are a key part of the tobacco industry’s strategy to addict our youth, Black, LGBTQ and limited-income communities.

Research shows that flavors drive the unprecedented increase in youth tobacco uptake, with 81% of kids who have ever tried tobacco started with a flavored product, according to Dunphy.

“On behalf of cancer patients, survivors, and all impacted by tobacco use, ACS CAN thanks chief bill sponsor, Rep. Lisa Reynolds, Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, and Sen. Bill Hansell and Rep. Hai Pham, and urges House and Senate members to start the new year with a commitment to support this legislation and prioritize public health over the tobacco industry’s wallet," Dunphy said.

State of Tobacco Control

Oregon is among states with the best policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report.

The state earned mostly passing grades on this year’s report.

The “State of Tobacco Control” report evaluates state and federal policies on actions taken to eliminate tobacco use and recommends proven-effective tobacco control laws and policies to save lives. This is critical, as tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in America and takes the lives of 5,470 Oregonians each year.

“Last year, we were pleased to see ordinances pass in both Washington County and Multnomah County to restrict the sale of flavored tobacco products," American Lung Association Senior Director of Advocacy in Oregon Carrie Nyssen said. "Though not yet implemented, the passage of these policies show the support for more protective policies to protect our youth from the epidemic of youth use of electronic cigarettes. This is important progress, however, there are still too many Oregon residents who are impacted by tobacco use, like the 12.4% of adults who smoke and the 23.1% of high school students who use tobacco products.”

Oregon’s Grades

The “State of Tobacco Control” report grades states and the District of Columbia in five areas that have been proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use and save lives. In the 2023 report, Oregon received the following grades:

1. Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade A

2. Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws – Grade A

3. Level of State Tobacco Taxes – Grade C

4. Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade C

5. Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products – Grade F

This year’s report noted the need for Oregon’s policymakers to focus on ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. According to the 2022 National Youth Tobacco Survey, more than 2.5 million high school and middle school students use e-cigarettes, and more 85% of those kids use flavored e-cigarettes.

In addition, menthol cigarettes continue to be the major cause of tobacco-related death and disease in Black communities, with over 80% of Black Americans who smoke using them. Ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol, will not only help end youth vaping, but will also help address the disproportionate impact of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars have on many communities, including Black Americans, LGBTQ+ Americans and youth.

Federal Grades Overview

The report also grades the federal government on their efforts to eliminate tobacco use. This year, there were new steps taken by the government to prevent and reduce tobacco use, including proposed rules to end the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, Congress passing a law requiring the FDA to regulate tobacco products made with synthetic nicotine, and increased federal enforcement of the Tobacco Control Act.

As a result of these steps forward, the federal government’s grade for “Federal Regulation of Tobacco Products” improved from a “D” grade last year, to a “C” grade in the 2023 report.

The 2023 “State of Tobacco Control” report grades the federal government in five areas:

Federal Government Regulation of Tobacco Products – Grade CFederal Coverage of Quit Smoking Treatments – Grade DLevel of Federal Tobacco Taxes – Grade FFederal Mass Media Campaigns to Prevent and Reduce Tobacco Use – Grade AFederal Minimum Age of Sale for Tobacco Products to 21 – Incomplete

FDA is overdue in publishing the final Tobacco 21 regulations as required by statute, which is why it earns an “incomplete.”

To learn more about this year’s “State of Tobacco Control” grades and take action, visit Lung.org/sotc.