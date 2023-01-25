Manchester United will hope to continue their strong cup form as they host Reading at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round.Erik ten Hag’s side took a commanding advantage in their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first leg win against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, and could be boosted for this fourth round encounter by the return of Jadon Sancho.The England wing has not featured for the club since October but is back training with the first team.Reading are currently 14th in the Championship and are managed by Paul Ince, who featured nearly 300 times in a Manchester...

