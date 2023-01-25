Read full article on original website
How Everton could line up under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer including Harry Maguire and Phil Jones shock transfers
EVERTON are looking for a new manager following the sacking of Frank Lampard. The former Chelsea boss was sacked earlier this week with the club in turmoil - sitting joint-bottom of the Premier League table in 19th place. One of the potential candidates to take over at Goodison Park is...
Yardbarker
Bayern Munich hold advantage over Manchester United in quest to sign Harry Kane
Signing Harry Kane won’t be a straight-forward task for Manchester United this summer. Tottenham Hotspur chairman will do everything in his power to make it difficult for Kane to join another Premier League club. That is why we are hearing of rekindled interest from Bayern Munich, a club the 29-year-old was linked with previously.
sportszion.com
“He can do better” Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag seeks more effort from his Brazilian star forward
Manchester United makes things happening at the Theatre of Dreams upon the arrival of Eric Ten Hag as the Dutchman has provided some stability between the attack and defense. The Red Devils signed Antony from Ajax back in September which cost them more than $85 million and the Brazilian is a key to the success of the Ten Hag playing system.
chatsports.com
'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark
Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
Yardbarker
Predicted Manchester United XI vs Reading: Ten Hag to make 5 changes
Erik ten Hag will want to ensure Manchester United are still fighting on all fronts by the end of this week. After beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, the Red Devils are on the verge of returning to Wembley, but there’s still a lot of football to be played in the FA Cup.
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
Erik ten Hag hails 'unstoppable' Man Utd player after Nottingham Forest win
Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on his 'unstoppable' star forward following Manchester United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Reading: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester United looks to stay in the mix for a pair of domestic cups when it hosts old pal Paul Ince and Reading in the fourth round of the 2022 FA Cup on Saturday. United scored a solid win at midweek to move within 90 minutes of the League Cup Final and of course also harbors hopes of winning the Europa League and, perhaps less so, the Premier League.
Yardbarker
Man Utd already considering permanent Weghorst move
Manchester United chiefs are already discussing a permanent deal for Wout Weghorst. United only signed Wout Weghorst two weeks ago but the Dutchman has already made a huge impression at the club. The target man joined on loan for a 3m fee from Burnley for the rest of the season...
Yardbarker
Watch: Erik ten Hag happy with performance as Manchester United beat Reading 3-1
Erik ten Hag was happy with the first 60 minutes tonight as Manchester United dominated the game against Reading in the FA Cup fourth round. The manager was unhappy to have seen a goal disallowed in the first-half and he stresses that he believes it should have stood. Ten Hag...
Yardbarker
Casemiro dazzles Old Trafford: player ratings from Manchester United 3-1 Reading
Manchester United are into the fourth round of the FA Cup after a comfortable 3-1 win over Reading at Old Trafford, with the Reds now waiting to discover their opponents in the fifth round. The result means United remain the only team in England to still be competing in four...
McKennie left out of Juventus squad amid possible Leeds move
TURIN, Italy (AP) — United States midfielder Weston McKennie was left out of the Juventus squad for this weekend’s match amid a potential move to the English Premier League. McKennie has been strongly linked with a move to Leeds, which is coached by American Jesse Marsch. And Juventus...
Yardbarker
Carlo Ancelotti praises Vinicius Jr after Brazilian ends difficult day with Madrid derby goal
Real Madrid are still on track for a famous quintet, having seen off city rivals Atletico Madrid in their quarterfinal tie of the Copa del Rey. Real Madrid had to battle to see off their bitter rivals, having fallen behind early on to Alvaro Morata’s close-range strike. However, they responded in typical fashion, and goals from Rodrygo, Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr ensured that it would be the white side of Madrid that progressed to the final four of La Copa.
Casemiro inspires Man Utd past Reading to reach FA Cup fifth round
Apt a tribute as it was, it probably was not the one Paul Ince wanted. As a Manchester United great returned to Old Trafford, his Reading side were condemned to defeat by a defensive midfielder who showed an eye for goal. It was a hallmark of Ince in his playing days and, when Reading were producing a display of admirable defiance, Casemiro delivered a five-minute brace. The breakthrough featured a late surge into the box that was reminiscent of the powerhouse in the United midfield three decades ago. The general feel, of a midfielder grabbing the game by the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Real Madrid progress to Copa del Rey semi-final as Vinicius Jr makes it three
Real Madrid have progressed to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, having come from behind to defeat city rivals Atletico Madrid after extra time in a frantic affair at the Santiago Bernabeu. Alvaro Morata gave Atleti the lead in the first half, as he finished off a beautiful team...
Is Manchester United vs Reading on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch
Manchester United will hope to continue their strong cup form as they host Reading at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fourth round.Erik ten Hag’s side took a commanding advantage in their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first leg win against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, and could be boosted for this fourth round encounter by the return of Jadon Sancho.The England wing has not featured for the club since October but is back training with the first team.Reading are currently 14th in the Championship and are managed by Paul Ince, who featured nearly 300 times in a Manchester...
Yardbarker
Watch: Casemiro stuns Old Trafford with long-range effort to double Man United lead
Manchester United have one foot in the next round of the FA Cup after a quickfire double from Casemiro eased any fears that the Reds were in for a long evening. Marcus Rashford had a first-half goal disallowed by VAR but it didn’t take long after the interval for United to claim an advantage over Paul Ince’s side.
Yardbarker
Manchester United remain in contact to sign 26-year-old
Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a move away from the Italian club. According to a report from Calciomercato, Manchester United and Chelsea remain in contact with the 26-year-old regarding a potential move. Inter Milan are eyeing up potential alternatives if the Dutchman ends up leaving the...
Yardbarker
Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool Team News - Caicedo To Miss Out
Liverpool travel to the south coast on Sunday to face Brighton in an FA Cup fourth round clash.. A fortnight ago, the Reds were well beaten at the Amex when Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls were rampant in a 3-0 victory. Jurgen Klopp will be expecting an improved performance from...
Moises Caicedo puts in official transfer request amid Arsenal interest
The Moises Caicedo interest isn't going to slow down from Arsenal before the January transfer window closes. If anything, things may have just reached a new level after the Gunners first offer was rejected by the club. That's because Caicedo wants out of Brighton and he wants to pack his...
12up
