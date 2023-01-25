Read full article on original website
Audi considers a rugged SUV — maybe on the Scout platform
Audi engineers are formulating plans to possibly build a “super saloon” luxury off-roader SUV in 2027, It would compete in a segment that now includes the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, according to a report in Britain’s Autocar. According to Audi designer Marc Lichte, quoted in...
Junkyard Gem: 1997 Ford Mustang GT Convertible
The Ford Mustang is now in its sixth generation since Lee Iacocca signed off on the first Falcon-based '64s, with a seventh coming soon. Though I still find the occasional first-generation Mustang these days during my junkyard explorations, along with some later Mustang IIs and Fox Mustangs, most examples you'll find in your local Ewe Pullet right now come from the fourth generation, spanning the 1994 through 2004 model years. Today's Junkyard Gem, found in a Northern California yard, looked great with its devil-may-care soft top and airbrushed flames … until the day of the crash.
Audi Activesphere blends Sportback, Allroad and ... pickup?
If you had any doubt that electric pickup trucks were the hot new thing, the Audi Activesphere Concept (the last of the "-sphere" concepts) should finally convince you. Yes, it looks like a blend of one of Audi's coupe-like hatches called Sportbacks, and its lifted wagons called Allroads, but it's also a pickup when you want.
Bentley builds a Continental GT as tribute to the car that inspired the model
Bentley is staying quite busy with its tribute models. It's built yet another 2023 Continental GT, in Azure trim, that's based on a notable past model. But unlike the Bathurst cars, this one appears to be just for Bentley, and it's based on a much older car: a 1953 R-Type Continental.
Junkyard Gem: 1995 Toyota Paseo Coupe
Toyota sold the Tercel in North America for close to 20 years, from the time the first Corolla Tercels appeared here for the 1980 model year (the Tercel wasn't related to the Corolla, but Toyota wanted the benefit of name recognition) until the Echo showed up for 1999. The Tercel was quite affordable and boasted impressively solid build quality, but it was always an unexciting transportation appliance. Someone at Toyota decided that a sporty little coupe based on the Tercel would be a great idea, and so the Paseo was born. Here's a rare second-generation Paseo, found recently in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Ford recalls 462,000 SUVs over faulty rear camera
Ford has had some issues with its backup cameras in recent years, and the troubles are continuing with yet another recall announced today. In this recall, certain Ford and Lincoln vehicles equipped with the 360-degree parking camera could lose the rear-view camera feed. The newest recall affects some 462,000 vehicles worldwide, Reuters reports, including 382,759 in the U.S. under NHTSA recall 23V-022. The recall applies to the 2020-2023 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, as well as the 2020-2022 Lincoln Corsair.
Mercedes Drive Pilot coming to U.S. S-Class, EQS this year
It seems the U.S. will be getting its first cars with SAE Level 3 driver assist this year. Mercedes-Benz announced that it will offer its Drive Pilot function on 2024 S-Class and EQS Sedan models. The first examples will be delivered in the second half of this year. As a...
2023 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 Black Opal steals Midnight Purple thunder
The Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 gets a special wardrobe option for 2023, a Black Opal iridescent paint job that shifts from black to blue to green to purple depending on the light and viewing angle. The paint is matched with satin black badging and an exposed carbon fiber decklid spoiler, accessories certain to suit any of the color-shifted hues. Grouped into a Black Opal Edition Package, the styling upgrade adds $2,200 to the price of the Q50 Red Sport 400 that starts at $59,575 before options.
Suzuki planning an electric Jimny among EV, hybrid onslaught
Suzuki introduced the larger, five-door Jimny earlier this month, and an investor presentation detailing the automaker's growth strategy to 2030 shows there's more in store. The automaker's mission is to expand its lineup with vehicles that move toward the "realization of a carbon neutral society." This entails Europe, India and Japan receiving five or six new hybrid and/or battery-electric models each. In Europe, the first of Suzuki's five BEVs will show in financial year 2024; when the rollout is complete, it will include an electric Jimny — the silhouette in the upper right. According to Australian outlet Drive, starting from the upper left, the others are a small people-mover, an electric version of the Fronx crossover Suzuki debuted at Auto Expo in India earlier this month, an unknown hatchback, and the retail version of the EVX concept.
Asics debuts sneakers made from airbag fabric
Though many companies have tried, automotive-themed footwear is usually a mixed bag. If you weren't told about the automotive connection, you'd be pretty hard pressed to see any in the resulting product. Others are simply things you wouldn't want to be caught dead with on your feet. A new collab...
2023 Land Rover Defender Review: The no-compromise off-roader
The Land Rover Defender provides everything you'd hope for in a modern Land Rover: superlative off-road capability, surprisingly plush on-road demeanor, abundant interior space and abundant character. The base four-cylinder is likely all you'll need and lower trim levels provide more than enough equipment. Industry. 8. Pros: Variety of engine...
Renault-Nissan alliance reboot will kick off with five projects
Renault SA and Nissan Motor Co. are moving ahead with a plan to recalibrate a two-decades-old alliance that had weakened over time, starting with a range of industrial projects alongside an agreement to rebalance capital ties, according to people familiar with the situation. Top executives from the alliance partners held...
2022 Acura NSX Type S Road Test Review | An ode to itself, and a gift for drivers
As we say goodbye to the modern NSX, Acura saw fit to leave the world with a parting gift. As a last blast, the hybrid supercar got a Type S variant as a mighty sendoff, with more performance and improved handling. It’s a rare treat, though, for those who could afford its $171,495 starting price. The first example sold for over a million dollars, and the remaining 299 units were scooped up in a day. Road Test Editor Zac Palmer had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take the NSX Type S for a lap around Daytona, and this fall our driveway had the privilege of being graced by the car’s presence for a few days.
Chrysler recalls Pacifica Hybrids for stalling issue
Chrysler is announcing the new 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Road Tripper, a special version of the ultimate family travel vehicle that celebrates the brand’s long-running history of bringing families together as well as Chrysler Pacifica’s status as the best-in-class road-trip minivan. The 2017 and 2018 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid...
