Nashville, TN

Bad Idea Wine Bar and Restaurant Coming Late Spring

By Caitlin Burke
 3 days ago

A new wine bar and restaurant is coming from Nashville sommelier Alex Burch . Bad Idea Wine Bar will open this spring at 1021 Russell St. inside of a restored church building in East Nashville, pending permits and construction finishes on time.

The story behind the restaurant’s opening is unique compared to others in the area. Bad Idea has been gathering funding from a crowd-source page called WeFunder , and every person who invests funds has a share in the business. Currently, the page for Bad Idea has reached over $480,000 of its $717,000 goal. These funds, alongside capital from key lead investors, are the driving force behind the dynamic wine bar and restaurant.

The menu for Bad Idea will be lead by Nashville-based chef Colby Rasavong , a recipient of a StarChefs Rising Stars Award , whose mark has already been left working in the kitchens of Husk, Tailor and Audrey local favorites. In preparation of the grand-opening, Burch and Rasavong have hosted pop-ups to experiment with the menu for Bad Idea, which included Asian-inspired dishes like potato and cheese bing, grilled meatballs with tamarind glaze, and kaya profiteroles.

“I’m excited to create a dynamic environment for food and wine in Nashville that feels relaxed enough to visit multiple times a week,” Burch told What Now Nashville.

The wine list is expected to be expertly-curated and will feature wines from around the world. Burch plans on offering three different lists, which will include the Fly Blind, a house-selected wine flight that encourage guests to explore new options, The Short List, which will be a condensed list that offers by-the-glass, and The Long List, which will be an extensive bottle list for the wine aficionado.

With diverse libations, varying price points and an approachable yet unique food menu, Bad Idea is sure to offer something for everyone, and may soon become a neighborhood favorite.

Photo: Camille Tambunting
Photo: Camille Tambunting


Nashville's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

