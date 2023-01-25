ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos reportedly make decision on 1 coach candidate

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x57lF_0kRODFpy00

Oct 30, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton reacts during an NFL International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Jaguars 21-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos have yet to make a decision on their next head coach, but they have made one decision on who will not get the job.

Interim coach Jerry Rosburg will not be retained as part of the team’s staff for 2023, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Rosburg has already been informed that he has been let go by the team.

This is not a huge surprise. Rosburg was brought in by former coach Nathaniel Hackett in the early part of the 2022 season to help with game management. The team’s next coach may already have that experience, and if they do not, a veteran assistant or two will fill the role instead.

Rosburg had apparently made his pitch for the full-time job , and while the Broncos considered it, it comes as little surprise that they will go in another direction. Previous indications were that there were two candidates they were looking at the most.

The post Broncos reportedly make decision on 1 coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job

The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Comeback

Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate

A huge name has emerged as the potential frontrunner for the open Denver Broncos head coaching job. 9News Denver reporter Mike Klis reported on Thursday afternoon that DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Broncos job. Ryans is currently the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. DeMeco Ryans emerges as a Read more... The post Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bvmsports.com

Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please coach, not vice versa

Sports Sports ColumnistsOpinion, Opinion ColumnistOpinion, Opinion Columnist Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author’s interpretation of facts and data. , Represents the opinion of the author who is either a paid columnist or an unpaid guest columnist. Sports Columnists | Kiszla: First thing DeMeco Ryans needs to change at Broncos headquarters? Quarterback Russell Wilson works to please…
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor

In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer after breakup with Natalie Buffett

Dak Prescott has broken up with his former girlfriend, and he reportedly is dating somebody new. Page Six reported on Wednesday that Prescott and Natalie Buffett quietly broke up in March 2022. On Thursday, the outlet reported that Prescott has casually dating Jadyn Jannasch, who is a swimmer at LSU. View this post on Instagram... The post Report: Dak Prescott dating LSU swimmer after breakup with Natalie Buffett appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
The Comeback

Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text

Rob Ninkovich probably isn’t welcome at Tom Brady’s retirement party, whenever that might happen. Ninkovich was teammates with Brady when the two played for the New England Patriots. The former linebacker now works as an ESPN NFL analyst and during Friday’s appearance on the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show he said that he had texted Read more... The post Tom Brady sends former teammate harsh text appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor

The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game

Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Thursday's Head Coaching Hire

The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich to be their new head coach on Thursday. Reich has four-plus seasons of NFL head coaching experience and a major connection to the Panthers as the first quarterback in franchise history.  However, there are plenty of people who think that Steve Wilks, the ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wearebuffalo.net

Aaron Rodgers One Step Closer To Playing the Bills Twice a Year

The NFL still has to get through the AFC and NFC Championship games, along with the Pro Bowl skills challenge and of course, the Super Bowl. However, the NFL off-season moves are already starting fast and furious. The Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado on Thursday, while the head coaching...
Larry Brown Sports

NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game

The officials in Saturday night’s Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game got something wrong, but at least they’re not afraid to admit it. LeBron James was in utter disbelief that a foul was not called during his drive to the basket at the end of regulation with the game tied at 105 (video here). The officials... The post NBA makes big admission about Lakers-Celtics game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
197K+
Followers
24K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy