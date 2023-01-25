ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Pharma Company GenBioPro Sues West Virginia Over Abortion Ban

 3 days ago

GenBioPro, an abortion pill maker, is suing West Virginia over its abortion ban.

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Tobacco: West Virginia lawmakers should target poisonous killer

As we talk about West Virginia’s substance abuse epidemic, it is important to remember one substance that has been abused by — and has been killing — Mountain State residents for generations is tobacco. This week, the American Lung Association’s annual “State of Tobacco Control” report outlined the ways in which lawmakers continue to do almost nothing to address the problem, and the toll it is taking.
americanfarmpublications.com

West Virginia wants more dairies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Here’s something you probably haven’t heard in a few years: There’s a place that needs more dairy farmers — now. That’s the message from the West Virginia Department of Agriculture these days as it looks to meet the new demand of a massive dairy beverage business setting up shop in the Mountain State.
Mountain State Spotlight

The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia

Many West Virginians have limited access to healthy foods, which can often lead to diabetes and heart diseases. Gov. Jim Justice wants to give $1 million to food banks but little has been done to fix the system that makes it hard to get fresh produce and meat. The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Mountain State Spotlight

Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards

In Thursday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, cash-strapped EMS agencies visited the Capitol and asked for more funding. Also, lawmakers want to strengthen a law passed last year that suggested schools survey their students about hunger — if the bill passes, they would require it. Lawmakers propose $10K raise for West Virginia jail and prison guards appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

