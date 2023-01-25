Read full article on original website
Girls Hoops: Black Hills holds off Centralia
(Centralia, WA) The Centralia Tigers and Black Hills Wolves have had a rough season and both were eager to post a win. Both teams have suffered through several injuries and short rosters but on Thursday night you wouldn’t know either team had been through such a tough season. The Tigers came in with just 1 win on the year and Black Hills with just 5.
Girls Hoops: Tumwater Defeats W.F. West in Rematch
16 days prior to last night, W.F. West went to Tumwater and won in commanding fashion 54-37. Since then, the No. 9 Tumwater Thunderbirds (14-4) haven’t lost, flying high on a 5-game win streak heading into Thursday night’s contest in Chehalis. Meanwhile, the No. 2 W.F. West Bearcats (15-2) have been on an 8-game win streak and haven’t lost since the calendar changed to 2023. This top 10 clash between two schools with aspirations of making the state tournament, the ambience in the gym would feel like a state tournament game at tipoff. There were two noteworthy details heading into last night’s rematch, firstly, Tumwater’s Kylie Waltermeyer did not play in the first meeting between the two schools due to injury. Secondly, a W.F. West victory would clinch the 2A EvCo regular season league championship for the Bearcats while a Tumwater win would put the two teams both at one loss in league play.
Gonzaga men’s basketball continues recent struggles, wins big anyway
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team continued its recent struggles against West Coast Conference opponents but managed to win big against the Portland Pilots Saturday evening anyway. The 14th-ranked Zags led most of the game but couldn’t pull away until the final minutes. When they did...
6A prep athlete spotlight: West Linn’s Adrian Mosley reaching new heights after overcoming adversity
West Linn’s Adrian Mosley is enjoying his time while playing in his first and only basketball season with the Lions. The senior guard, who transferred from the Grant Generals, is playing for a team that is on fire. The Lions (15-1, 1-0 in Three Rivers League) are ranked No. 1 in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s current power rankings. They are ranked No. 3 in the country according to USA Today.
Boys Hoops: Black Hills Keeps League Title Hopes Alive, Beat WF West
(Chehalis, WA) There was a playoff-like atmosphere in Bearcat Gymnasium on Wednesday night as the WF West Bearcats hosted the Black Hills Wolves. It was a rematch from a December meeting early in the season in which Black Hills took home a defensive battle. This time, the winner would keep their hopes alive for a league title.
Local junior college guard Bella Hamel fired up by opportunity to play at Oregon
Bella Hamel admits it hasn't really sunk in yet. The paperwork might be signed, but until she enrolls at her dream school, that's exactly how it all feels — like a dream. Largely overlooked as a prep basketball player and for a time as a star at the junior college level, the Hillsboro native finally received her big break this past fall when a breakout scrimmage performance combined with some good fortune brought her a path to a Division 1 scholarship.
Jesuit HS senior to play in 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sofia Bell is the only girl from Oregon to earn a ticket to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game and one of the best high school hoopers in North America. “The top best of the best play in the McDonald’s All-American Game, and it...
Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.
The Portland Trail Blazers haven't had a very good month of January. They had a 4-8 record going into Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz, and when they fell behind Utah by 12 points in the first half, it appeared as though they would suffer their ninth defeat and fall back to 13th place in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard then, you know, happened.
Portland Golf Club sediment bag graphic
This rendering of the southern portion of the Portland Golf Club's southern property shows the placement of 30-40 sediments bags along the wetland area (in green), in addition to the gravel staging area to the right, all along the Fanno Creek Trail.
Former David Douglas coach arrested for allegedly abusing players
A former David Douglas High School junior varsity boys basketball coach was arrested in Texas for a series of alleged sex crimes committed while working in the East County school. Last December Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers began investigating 26-year-old Davonte Carter, reporting he is suspected of abusing two...
Former Trail Blazer Norman Powell’s Lake Oswego chateau for sale at $6.5 million
When the Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022, they lost a player who brought intensity and toughness to the court, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive reporter Aaron Fentress. The high-powered scorer and solid defender, who was only on the team for a year, left...
Oregon Saturday: Rain to snow to subfreezing temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain expected on and off Saturday but overall cloudy skies dominate the daylight hours. Kiss those mild temperatures goodbye — modified Arctic air is heading our way Saturday night. The West Hills could collect a fraction of an inch of snow while downtown...
Kotek sees ‘mass timber’ homes being built quickly
Gov. Tina Kotekll took a closer look at production underway in Portland for a new type of modular home that could end up creating new homes in record time.
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion for sale at $3.5 million gets fast offer
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels was listed for sale on Jan. 8, and 11 days later an offer was accepted. The asking price: $3.5 million. Terry Sprague of LUXE Forbes Global Properties credits the...
Will it snow in Portland this weekend?
Temperatures are about to drop in the Portland area, but will there be snow?. “The best chances that we’re going to have is going to be Saturday night into Sunday,” said Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland on Thursday morning. “But,” she added,...
Hwy 219 reopens near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash closed Highway 219 in Washington County on Saturday morning as firefighters worked to free people trapped inside. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Highway 219 just south of Jackson Bottom Wetlands on Saturday morning. Deputies said a single vehicle went off the road and rolled over. They said the Hillsboro Fire Department freed people from the vehicle. There is no word on their conditions.
50 below zero in Oregon? It happened once. Plus weekend cold weather update
Have you ever wondered how cold it can get in our region? A winter low temperature of 20 degrees is somewhat normal west of the Cascades, 10 only happens every decade or so, but down to zero? Or below? It HAS happened, but it’s rare. I’ve collected the “all-time”...
Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested after he crashed a minivan into a bus stop in east Portland early Saturday, according to a Portland police spokesperson. At about 2:30 a.m., 39-year-old Mitch Moran was driving a minivan through the roundabout at Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard when he failed to make it through the circular turn. Police said the van smashed into a TriMet bus stop, completely destroying it, and caught fire.
Freezing nights ahead, windows of snow possible in Portland
A blast of frigid, arctic air will bring an extended period of subfreezing nights and bitterly cold days to the greater Portland area on Saturday.
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
