Kelso, WA

elisportsnetwork.com

Girls Hoops: Black Hills holds off Centralia

(Centralia, WA) The Centralia Tigers and Black Hills Wolves have had a rough season and both were eager to post a win. Both teams have suffered through several injuries and short rosters but on Thursday night you wouldn’t know either team had been through such a tough season. The Tigers came in with just 1 win on the year and Black Hills with just 5.
CENTRALIA, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

Girls Hoops: Tumwater Defeats W.F. West in Rematch

16 days prior to last night, W.F. West went to Tumwater and won in commanding fashion 54-37. Since then, the No. 9 Tumwater Thunderbirds (14-4) haven’t lost, flying high on a 5-game win streak heading into Thursday night’s contest in Chehalis. Meanwhile, the No. 2 W.F. West Bearcats (15-2) have been on an 8-game win streak and haven’t lost since the calendar changed to 2023. This top 10 clash between two schools with aspirations of making the state tournament, the ambience in the gym would feel like a state tournament game at tipoff. There were two noteworthy details heading into last night’s rematch, firstly, Tumwater’s Kylie Waltermeyer did not play in the first meeting between the two schools due to injury. Secondly, a W.F. West victory would clinch the 2A EvCo regular season league championship for the Bearcats while a Tumwater win would put the two teams both at one loss in league play.
TUMWATER, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Gonzaga men’s basketball continues recent struggles, wins big anyway

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men’s basketball team continued its recent struggles against West Coast Conference opponents but managed to win big against the Portland Pilots Saturday evening anyway. The 14th-ranked Zags led most of the game but couldn’t pull away until the final minutes. When they did...
SPOKANE, WA
The Oregonian

6A prep athlete spotlight: West Linn’s Adrian Mosley reaching new heights after overcoming adversity

West Linn’s Adrian Mosley is enjoying his time while playing in his first and only basketball season with the Lions. The senior guard, who transferred from the Grant Generals, is playing for a team that is on fire. The Lions (15-1, 1-0 in Three Rivers League) are ranked No. 1 in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s current power rankings. They are ranked No. 3 in the country according to USA Today.
WEST LINN, OR
elisportsnetwork.com

Boys Hoops: Black Hills Keeps League Title Hopes Alive, Beat WF West

(Chehalis, WA) There was a playoff-like atmosphere in Bearcat Gymnasium on Wednesday night as the WF West Bearcats hosted the Black Hills Wolves. It was a rematch from a December meeting early in the season in which Black Hills took home a defensive battle. This time, the winner would keep their hopes alive for a league title.
CHEHALIS, WA
247Sports

Local junior college guard Bella Hamel fired up by opportunity to play at Oregon

Bella Hamel admits it hasn't really sunk in yet. The paperwork might be signed, but until she enrolls at her dream school, that's exactly how it all feels — like a dream. Largely overlooked as a prep basketball player and for a time as a star at the junior college level, the Hillsboro native finally received her big break this past fall when a breakout scrimmage performance combined with some good fortune brought her a path to a Division 1 scholarship.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Jesuit HS senior to play in 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sofia Bell is the only girl from Oregon to earn a ticket to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game and one of the best high school hoopers in North America. “The top best of the best play in the McDonald’s All-American Game, and it...
PORTLAND, OR
FYF Sports Debates Podcast

Damian Lillard continued to carry the Blazers by himself with a 60-point performance against the Jazz.

The Portland Trail Blazers haven't had a very good month of January. They had a 4-8 record going into Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz, and when they fell behind Utah by 12 points in the first half, it appeared as though they would suffer their ninth defeat and fall back to 13th place in the Western Conference. Damian Lillard then, you know, happened.
PORTLAND, OR
Outlook Online

Former David Douglas coach arrested for allegedly abusing players

A former David Douglas High School junior varsity boys basketball coach was arrested in Texas for a series of alleged sex crimes committed while working in the East County school. Last December Portland Police Bureau East Precinct officers began investigating 26-year-old Davonte Carter, reporting he is suspected of abusing two...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon Saturday: Rain to snow to subfreezing temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain expected on and off Saturday but overall cloudy skies dominate the daylight hours. Kiss those mild temperatures goodbye — modified Arctic air is heading our way Saturday night. The West Hills could collect a fraction of an inch of snow while downtown...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Will it snow in Portland this weekend?

Temperatures are about to drop in the Portland area, but will there be snow?. “The best chances that we’re going to have is going to be Saturday night into Sunday,” said Briana Muhlestein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland on Thursday morning. “But,” she added,...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Hwy 219 reopens near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash closed Highway 219 in Washington County on Saturday morning as firefighters worked to free people trapped inside. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Highway 219 just south of Jackson Bottom Wetlands on Saturday morning. Deputies said a single vehicle went off the road and rolled over. They said the Hillsboro Fire Department freed people from the vehicle. There is no word on their conditions.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Minivan smashes Portland bus stop, catches on fire; driver cited

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was arrested after he crashed a minivan into a bus stop in east Portland early Saturday, according to a Portland police spokesperson. At about 2:30 a.m., 39-year-old Mitch Moran was driving a minivan through the roundabout at Northeast Glisan Street and Northeast Cesar Chavez Boulevard when he failed to make it through the circular turn. Police said the van smashed into a TriMet bus stop, completely destroying it, and caught fire.
PORTLAND, OR

