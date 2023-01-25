CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the Memphis Police Department plans to release to the public the body cam video of the Tyre Nichols beating, the country appears to be holding its collective breath. The video is expected to show five Memphis police officers allegedly beating to death the 29-year-old man following a traffic stop. Cities across the country are bracing for what is expected to be a strong reaction to the video.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO