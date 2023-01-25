Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Community helping support 10-year-old in ICU at Cincinnati Children’s
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State kid diagnosed with cancer is getting some much-needed help from the community. It has been seven months since 10-year-old Gavin Hogie arrived at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He was recently admitted to the ICU, where he was hooked up to a ventilator until Friday. Gavin’s...
dayton.com
TV chef in Hamilton shares story of losing child, suicide attempt - and bouncing back
Story captivates audience, encourages hope. Chef Mindy Livengood Shea told a crowd of 500 on Friday night about losing her child, hating the job path she thought the world expected her to take, getting healthy and overcoming the trauma she faced in her journey. Livengood Shea told her deeply personal...
Miami University student, parents found dead in possible murder-suicide at Ohio home
DUBLIN — The Dublin Police Department is investigating a local family’s death as a possible murder-suicide. Dublin Police were called to the 7300 block of Balfoure Circle at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, January 18, a spokesperson for the department stated. Officers responded after a “friend of one of the residents” requested a wellness check.
WLWT 5
New revelations in separate death cases involving young women near University of Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Two separate death investigations at two different locations near the University of Cincinnati have students and those living in neighborhoods near campus asking what happened. "Definitely. I'm hoping for some answers soon, at least," Kaiti Kresky said. One of the cases unfolded inside University Park Apartments off...
WKRC
'It reminds you of slavery': Cincinnati activist reacts to Tyre Nichols video
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Millions of people across the country are seeing video of Tyre Nichols’ beating at the hands of Memphis police officers for the first time. Local activist Iris Roley, who’s a consultant for the city on its Collaborative Agreement, watched the video minutes after it was released.
WKRC
Community, police hold breath prior to public release of the Tyre Nichols beating video
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the Memphis Police Department plans to release to the public the body cam video of the Tyre Nichols beating, the country appears to be holding its collective breath. The video is expected to show five Memphis police officers allegedly beating to death the 29-year-old man following a traffic stop. Cities across the country are bracing for what is expected to be a strong reaction to the video.
miamistudent.net
Bed bug found in King Library
Custodial staff at King Library found a bed bug on the first floor near the circulation desk on Jan. 24. During their usual morning cleaning, staff found a single, dying bed bug. Nick Kneer, strategic communications coordinator for libraries at Miami University, said the custodians immediately contacted their supervisors and got Miami’s Physical Facilities Department (PFD) involved. Kneer said PFD searched the area and found no other bugs, but sprayed the first floor as a precaution.
WLWT 5
Broken parking lot payment kiosk, Venmo request leave drivers reluctant to send cash
CINCINNATI — Kelly Ryan cast a skeptical eye Friday on signs stuck to a parking lot payment kiosk on Vine Street in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood. "I don't know who I’m Venmo’ing or where that money is going," Ryan said. "Venmo is secure, but not enough for me."
WLWT 5
Report of an assault with injuries on Carroll Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Report of an assault with injuries on Carroll Street and East 45th Street in Covington. A man was reportedly struck in the face with a brick. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's...
Damar Hamlin's care providers get key to the city of Cincinnati
UCMC and Cincinnati Children's have received some love for their care and support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Police warn that Oregon torture suspect is using dating apps
SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — A man accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Oregon, and who was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity, is using dating apps to find people who can help him avoid the police or to find new victims, authorities said Friday.
WKRC
CPD, Norwood Police confiscate 65 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
EVANSTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say 65 pounds of pot are taken off city streets after a bust in Evanston. An investigation by police from Cincinnati and Norwood resulted in the bust. One pound of meth, 31 grams of fentanyl, and more than $4,000 in cash were also confiscated. One...
Employees at two Silfex facilities face layoffs; Parent company announces
MIAMI VALLEY — The parent company of two local semiconductor manufacturing facilities announced layoffs Wednesday. Silfex, a division of Lam Research Corporation, operates two facilities in Eaton and Springfield. The parent company announced Wednesday plans to lay off seven percent (about 1,300 employees) globally, a Lam Research spokesperson told News Center 7.
WKRC
Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
Riverside parents indicted after children found ‘severely’ malnourished
RIVERSIDE — Two Riverside parents accused of “serious child abuse” were indicted on multiple charges Friday. Maleah Renee Henry-Reed, 20, and Dustin William Shade, 25, were indicted Friday on four counts of endangering children and one count of tampering with evidence. According to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s...
WKRC
Police investigating apparent homicide in North Fairmount
NORTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an apparent homicide in North Fairmount. Police received a call regarding a shooting on Pulte Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. There is currently no information regarding a victim. The investigation is ongoing.
WKRC
McDonald's offering free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets for Bengals game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — McDonald's is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengal fans to enjoy while watching the game. Cincinnati fans can receive free 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. This offer applies to participating McDonald's in the Cincinnati, Dayton, Lima, Toledo and Columbus regions.
Miami Valley law enforcement speak out after Tyre Nichols footage released
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies from across the Miami Valley have began speaking out after graphic footage was released by the Memphis Police Department showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was reportedly pulled over by Memphis Police for a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7 and died 3-days later. Wearing the uniform […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery at gunpoint on Cambridge Avenue in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery at gunpoint on Cambridge Avenue in Mount Washington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WKRC
How 'tipflation' is leading to backlash about tipping workers
CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - While prices have increased, tipping has had its own form of inflation as well. Buyers have more commonly seen digital kiosks that ask for tips that start at 18% to 20%, and go as high as 30%, a considerable difference from the traditional 15%. More industries...
