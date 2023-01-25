ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Community, police hold breath prior to public release of the Tyre Nichols beating video

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the Memphis Police Department plans to release to the public the body cam video of the Tyre Nichols beating, the country appears to be holding its collective breath. The video is expected to show five Memphis police officers allegedly beating to death the 29-year-old man following a traffic stop. Cities across the country are bracing for what is expected to be a strong reaction to the video.
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

Bed bug found in King Library

Custodial staff at King Library found a bed bug on the first floor near the circulation desk on Jan. 24. During their usual morning cleaning, staff found a single, dying bed bug. Nick Kneer, strategic communications coordinator for libraries at Miami University, said the custodians immediately contacted their supervisors and got Miami’s Physical Facilities Department (PFD) involved. Kneer said PFD searched the area and found no other bugs, but sprayed the first floor as a precaution.
OXFORD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Employees at two Silfex facilities face layoffs; Parent company announces

MIAMI VALLEY — The parent company of two local semiconductor manufacturing facilities announced layoffs Wednesday. Silfex, a division of Lam Research Corporation, operates two facilities in Eaton and Springfield. The parent company announced Wednesday plans to lay off seven percent (about 1,300 employees) globally, a Lam Research spokesperson told News Center 7.
EATON, OH
WKRC

Miami U student among 3 dead in what investigators call murder-suicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WKRC) - A well-being check led police to a gruesome discovery on the morning of Jan. 18: three people dead in an apparent murder-suicide in a Dublin subdivision. The victims were identified as 54-year-old Rajan Rajaram, 51-year-old Santhalatha Rajan, and 19-year-old Anish Rajan Rajaram -- a father, mother,...
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Police investigating apparent homicide in North Fairmount

NORTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an apparent homicide in North Fairmount. Police received a call regarding a shooting on Pulte Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. There is currently no information regarding a victim. The investigation is ongoing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

McDonald's offering free 10-piece Chicken McNuggets for Bengals game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — McDonald's is giving away free McNuggets on Sunday for Bengal fans to enjoy while watching the game. Cincinnati fans can receive free 10-piece McNuggets with any purchase of $1 or more on the McDonald’s app. This offer applies to participating McDonald's in the Cincinnati, Dayton, Lima, Toledo and Columbus regions.
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley law enforcement speak out after Tyre Nichols footage released

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies from across the Miami Valley have began speaking out after graphic footage was released by the Memphis Police Department showing the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was reportedly pulled over by Memphis Police for a traffic stop on Saturday, Jan. 7 and died 3-days later. Wearing the uniform […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRC

How 'tipflation' is leading to backlash about tipping workers

CINCINNATI (CBS News/WKRC) - While prices have increased, tipping has had its own form of inflation as well. Buyers have more commonly seen digital kiosks that ask for tips that start at 18% to 20%, and go as high as 30%, a considerable difference from the traditional 15%. More industries...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy