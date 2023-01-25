ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Comeback

Former NFL player dies at age 25

The NFL world was struck with some devastating news regarding former Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions defensive end Jessie Lemonier. ESPN’s Eric Woodyard broke the tragic news that Lemonier passed away on Thursday at just the age of 25 after just two seasons in the NFL. Former Detroit #Lions LB Jessie Lemonier has passed Read more... The post Former NFL player dies at age 25 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Everyone's Making Same Joke About Ohio State On Thursday

A new rule introduced by the Associated Press' AP Stylebook has tons of sports fans having a laugh at Ohio State this week.  On Thursday, the AP Stylebook announced that it is discouraging writers from using the word "the" as a general descriptor of groups of people since it can be seen as a ...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Tom Brady's More-Likely Team

Tom Brady faces a couple of massive decisions this offseason. He first needs to figure out whether he's going to play again. If he decides to, he'll then have to figure out what team he will play for. The legendary quarterback is set to be a free agent in March since his contract with the Tampa Bay ...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate

A huge name has emerged as the potential frontrunner for the open Denver Broncos head coaching job. 9News Denver reporter Mike Klis reported on Thursday afternoon that DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a top candidate for the Broncos job. Ryans is currently the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. DeMeco Ryans emerges as a Read more... The post Major name emerges as top Broncos head coach candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job

The Denver Broncos appear to be zeroing in on a new head coach. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as the “top candidate” for the Broncos job, Mike Klis of 9 News reports. The Broncos have only had one interview with Ryans. They will have to wait until after the Niners face... The post Report: Favorite emerges for Broncos head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up

Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ROBERT, LA
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
OnlyHomers

Another MLB Legend Dies

Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Announcement

Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has missed practice time this week with a nagging calf injury. While injury issues for McCaffrey have been a huge cause for concern in the past, it appears that is not the case heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game. During his media ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Thursday's Head Coaching Hire

The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich to be their new head coach on Thursday. Reich has four-plus seasons of NFL head coaching experience and a major connection to the Panthers as the first quarterback in franchise history.  However, there are plenty of people who think that Steve Wilks, the ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Dan Quinn makes major decision about his coaching future

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has made a major decision regarding his future. Quinn has informed teams that he is withdrawing from consideration for head coaching positions and will remain in his current role with the Cowboys, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Quinn is comfortable in Dallas and wants to win a... The post Dan Quinn makes major decision about his coaching future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Brittany Mahomes Not Happy With Cincinnati Mayor

On Friday afternoon, Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval took a shot at Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes for his record against Joe Burrow. "Joseph Lee Burrow, who's 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test confirming whether or not he's his father," ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

