Editor's Note: The following contains Narvik spoilers. After finding critical success with All Quiet on the Western Front, Netflix has returned with another historical war film in the form of Erik Skjoldbjærg's Narvik – the Norwegian film that has broken into Netflix's top 10 films. Set in the small Norwegian town of Narvik, the film is a fictionalized depiction of the Battle of Narvik, which is also known as Hitler's first defeat, as Norwegian forces recaptured Narvik with the help of French and British soldiers. While focusing on the historic events that provide the setting for the film, Narvik attempts to shine a light on the complexities of wartime through the story of a Norwegian family entangled in the war in different ways.

2 DAYS AGO