Sky View finishes with top drill team RPI in 4A
SMITHFIELD – Following the Region 11 Drill Team competition in Tremonton on Monday, the final RPI rankings have been released by the Utah High School Activities Association and they have the Sky View Vistauns in the top spot. Technically, Sky View is tied with Dixie with a 1.40 RPI but is given the top spot due to tiebreaker. The Vistauns were ranked 2nd in the first RPI release of the season on January 10th behind Dixie, but then moved up to 1st in the second release on Jan. 17th and remain there in the release issued on Jan. 25th.
Akin paces Aggies to win at Fresno State, completing season sweep of Bulldogs
FRESNO – With about three-and-a-half minutes left in Utah State’s eventual 70-53 win, graduate forward Dan Akin found himself unguarded at the top of the 3-point line. That’s not unusual for the forward/center to experience since he’d logged exactly one 3-point attempt in his 147 career appearances thus far. But the Aggies were up by 18 points with not much time left so he lined up a long-range attempt.
Sage Hall aims to be the place to meet in Logan
The mission of Sage Hall is, “To be THE place where people meet, dance, and share some of the most memorable experiences in Logan, UT.”. It’s a country Swing Dance venue in Logan, founded by Utah State University Alumni Josh Lyman and Dance Instructor Manuel Carias-Pineda. Its name was inspired by a line from the USU fight song, the Scotsman: “Show me a true blooded aggie from Utah, who doesn’t love the spot where the sagebrush grows!”
Garden City to hold the Bear Lake Monster Winterfest starting Friday
GARDEN CITY – The Cisco are moving and the residents of Garden City and surrounding areas are gearing up for The Bear Lake Monster Winterfest, the biggest winter event of the year. The festivities will begin on Friday, Jan. 27, and go through to Sunday, Jan. 29. There is...
Head-on crash along Valley View Highway sends woman to hospital
LOGAN — A woman was transported to the hospital with severe injuries after a two vehicle head-on crash west of Logan. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. near 7000 West Valley View Highway, SR-30. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Peterson, a preliminary investigation suggests the woman was driving westbound, attempting to pass another vehicle, when the car hit an area of slush and lost control. The car went into oncoming traffic and was hit head-on by an eastbound vehicle.
Details of Open Space advisory committee emerge at County Council meeting
CACHE COUNTY – At a Jan. 24 meeting that otherwise proceeded smoothly, the members of the Cache County Council found fault with a proposed ordinance to establish an advisory committee to oversee the Open Space Bond approved by county voters on Nov. 8, 2022. After being disappointed to learn...
