SMITHFIELD – Following the Region 11 Drill Team competition in Tremonton on Monday, the final RPI rankings have been released by the Utah High School Activities Association and they have the Sky View Vistauns in the top spot. Technically, Sky View is tied with Dixie with a 1.40 RPI but is given the top spot due to tiebreaker. The Vistauns were ranked 2nd in the first RPI release of the season on January 10th behind Dixie, but then moved up to 1st in the second release on Jan. 17th and remain there in the release issued on Jan. 25th.

SMITHFIELD, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO